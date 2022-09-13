House of the Dragon is about to recast your favorite characters – here's what to expect

House of the Dragon's Emily Carey and Milly Alcock are earning praise for their performances as Alicent Hightower and Rhaenyra Targaryen in the Game of Thrones' prequel – but the duo's stint on the HBO fantasy drama is almost over. Episode 6, which is set to air in just a couple of weeks, will see two different actors take over their roles (and they're not the only ones being replaced).

We go into why that's happening and who will be playing their characters instead below, so keep scrolling if shock recastings aren't your thing...

Okay, so, the reason behind the shake-up is House of the Dragon's upcoming time-jump. Adapting George R. R. Martin's 2018 novel Fire & Blood, season 1 covers 28 years overall, with several months passing between each episode but between episodes 5 and 6 – which airs in the US on September 25 – ten years will have passed.

From episode 6 onwards, the older version of Rhaenyra, arguably the show's lead, will be portrayed by Truth Seekers' Emma D'Arcy, 30, while Bates Motel star Olivia Cooke, 28, will step in as Alicent. Leana Velaryon, who'll be in her 20s by then, will be played by Black Widow's Nanna Blondell, 36, as John MacMillan takes over as Leana's brother Laenor Velaryon.

Having already been picked up for a second season, it's unclear whether the new foursome will stick around for its entirety or whether they'll also be swapped out halfway through. Only time will tell. There's a chance Carey, 19, and Alcock, 22, will be back for season 2, though.

"It's been spoken about, conversations have happened," the former previously told The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab). "But, in all honesty, I know absolutely nothing and I have no idea,” Carey says. “Of course, I would love to come back. It depends on how it’s received and where they want to take the show next. I’m just going with the flow!

House of the Dragon is set to continue on Sunday, September 18 on HBO in the US, and the following day on Sky Atlantic and NOW in the UK. To ensure you never miss an episode, keep up to date with with our House of the Dragon release schedule.