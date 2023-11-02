House of the Dragon season 2 sets summer 2024 release date, as trailer shown behind closed doors

House of the Dragon season 2 will arrive in summer 2024 on HBO.

The news was confirmed at a press event as a new trailer has been released behind closed doors (H/T Variety). Sadly, no details have been leaked about what was shown in the clip, but this will be welcome news for fans of the Game of Thrones spin-off.

Filming wrapped on the second season of the show earlier this year as it was able to continue production during the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, unlike most other shows. This is because scripts were completed prior to filming and the actors were repped by UK guild Equity.

Season 2 will continue the story of the Targaryen dynasty based on George R. R. Martin's book 'Fire & Blood'. And it's sure to pick up after the dramatic events that ended the 10-episode first season. If you'll recall (and spoiler alert), the finale concluded with Rhaenyra learning about the death of her son Lucerys at the hands of his uncle Aemond.

The second season will see returning cast members including Emma D'Arcy as Rhaenyra, Matt Smith as Daemon, Eve Best as Rhaenys, Olivia Cooke as Alicent, Rhys Ifans as Otto, and Fabien Frankel as Kinsguard member Ser Criston Cole.

There are some newcomers on the way too, including Simon Russell Beale as Ser Simon Strong, Freddie Fox as Ser Gwayne Hightower, and Gayle Rankin as Alys Rivers. For more on what to expect, check out our stories on the upcoming Blood and Cheese storyline and why the show's second season will be only be eight episodes.