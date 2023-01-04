House of the Dragon writer teases one of the book's most brutal storylines is coming in season 2

House of the Dragon season 2 will feature one of the book's most upsetting storylines – and writer Sara Hess has teased how the show will tackle the disturbing events.

We won't get into major spoilers for George R.R. Martin's Fire and Blood, which the HBO series is based on, but it's safe to say that the storyline in question is particularly brutal, even by Westeros' standards. Dubbed Blood and Cheese by readers (you can read a spoilery breakdown through the link), the events are part of a grim revenge plot against the greens after the death of Rhaenyra's son Lucerys Velaryon.

"We are currently writing the finale of season 2," Hess revealed to Variety (opens in new tab), when the publication asked if Blood and Cheese had been scripted yet. "I don't think you will be disappointed."

Lucerys died in the House of the Dragon season 1 finale, though, in a change from the book, it was depicted as an accident: Aemond Targaryen lost control of his dragon, Vhagar, which resulted in the grisly deaths of Lucerys and his own dragon. The final moment of the season saw a grieving Rhaenyra looking furious, foreshadowing the fire and blood to come.

"Don't expect it in '23, but I think sometime in '24," HBO Max chief content officer Casey Bloys has said of a potential release date for House of the Dragon season 2. "We're just starting to put the plan together, and just like last time, there are so many unknowns. It's not to be coy or secretive, but you don't want to say it's going to be ready on this date, and then you have to move it."

