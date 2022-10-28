House of the Dragon season 2 will release in 2024, HBO Max boss says

House of the Dragon season 2 will release in 2024, according to HBO Max chief content officer Casey Bloys. The first season of the Game of Thrones prequel just wrapped up with a dramatic finale that has primed the fuse for an explosive Targaryen civil war in the follow-up.

"Don't expect it in '23, but I think sometime in '24," Bloys told Vulture (opens in new tab). "We're just starting to put the plan together, and just like last time, there are so many unknowns. It's not to be coy or secretive, but you don't want to say it's going to be ready on this date, and then you have to move it."

According to The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab), season 1 took 10 months to film and post-production VFX was still being done in August after episode 1 premiered. Judging by that timeline, it's not surprising that there's a lengthy wait for more – especially as season 2 will see the Dance of the Dragons begin in earnest, meaning the scale of the show is likely to increase.

As for what we can expect in season 2, showrunner Ryan Condal has said that there will be no more time skips or re-castings. "I will say, as a reward to our wonderful audience for following us through all the time jumps and recasts, they are done," he revealed. "We tell the story in real time from here forward. The actors are playing these characters until the end. We're not recasting anybody. We're not making any huge jumps forward in time. We are now in the Dance of the Dragons, and we're gonna tell that story."

