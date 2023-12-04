House of the Dragon season 2 just teased its Red Wedding-style episode in the new trailer, and fans are dreading it

The House of the Dragon season 2 trailer is here, and it's packed with fire and blood. More specifically, Blood and Cheese…

Yep, that's right. A twisted, horrifying, and upsetting turn of events is about to arrive in the new season, targeting Queen Helaena Targaryen. Now, we won't delve into book spoilers here to preserve the shock that's to come: if you want to know exactly what's going to go down in the new season, though, then check out our Blood and Cheese explainer through the link.

All we'll say here is that the events are bound to be as upsetting as the Red Wedding, that shocking occasion that wiped out Robb and Catelyn Stark, and fans are seriously dreading what's to come in House of the Dragon season 2.

"Blood and Cheese gonna be TV history I fear," says one person , while another comments : "not prepared for fan reactions to Blood and Cheese"

"First episode ending with Blood and Cheese I don't think I can do this HELP," says someone else , with another echoing the sentiment : "I am not ready for this"

Elsewhere in the trailer, we're introduced to Tom Taylor as Lord Cregan Stark, who Jacaerys Velaryon set off to visit in the House of the Dragon season 1 finale.

Lucerys Velaryon, meanwhile, went to Storm's End to try and win the favor of House Baratheon – and it was there the young prince met a grisly, tragic end, when Aemond Targaryen, pursuing him on the mighty dragon Vhagar, accidentally lost control and ended up murdering the youngster. Oops.

House of the Dragon season 2 arrives on HBO in summer 2024. In the meantime, check out our guide to the best Netflix shows to fill out your watchlist.