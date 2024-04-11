New horror movie remake based on divisive film gets terrifying trailer, and it might feature James McAvoy's most disturbing performance yet

The first trailer for Speak No Evil is here, and it’s pretty chilling. Based on a 2022 Danish film of the same name, the new remake stars James McAvoy as a host from hell.

As can be seen above in the first look at the new horror, it all kicks off when an American family makes friends with a British couple on vacation and are invited to their idyllic country estate. However, when they arrive, it turns out not all is what it seems and something deeply disturbing is going on with this family.

The trailer features some chilling moments, including a terrifying twist on country hit Cotton Eye Joe, as well as a tease that this may feature one of McAvoy’s most chilling performances yet. The film also stars Mackenzie Davis, Scoot McNairy, and Aisling Franciosi, and comes from Blumhouse, who are also producers of iconic horrors like The Black Phone, Get Out, and The Invisible Man.

It’s based on a Danish thriller, which is pretty divisive among critics and fans. Generally praised in reviews for its sharp satire and tense action, the film’s audience score on Rotten Tomatoes is significantly more mixed with some calling out its pacing.

Speaking about the new horror at CinemaCon 2024 (via Variety), director James Watkins shared of McAvoy’s performance: "It’s remarkable what a kind, generous, funny, charismatic person my friend James is because he’s also capable of plumbing into some pretty disturbing depths in his roles."

Speak No Evil is released on September 13. For more chills, check out our guide to all the new horror movies on the way and our selection of the best horror movies of all time.