Horizon Forbidden West dev already working to resolve visual issues

Horizon Forbidden West's dev team is hard at work on resolving various visual issues with the sequel.

Yesterday, a post on the official Horizon Forbidden West subreddit surfaced from Guerilla community manager Chanté Goodman. The developer thanks players for reporting various visual glitches and issues with the game, adding that the development team has heard all the feedback, and is hard at working fixing these issues as quickly as possible.

Underneath the original subreddit post, players are reporting a few visual issues with Forbidden West. Once common complaint seems to be with the sequel's HDR, where outside areas are often lit far too brightly, and another seems to be directed at an issue with audio mixing, especially when Aloy's on the move out in the open world of Forbidden West.

The devs at Guerrilla Games have actually already remedied a visual issue with Forbidden West, and the game's been out less than five days. Last week, it was reported that players were encountering shimmering visuals in certain areas of the game, and Guerrilla put out a fix in a matter of hours, merely recommending that players restart the game twice to remedy the issue. Forbidden West might have launched with a few minor issues, but Guerrilla is already rapidly stamping them out.

