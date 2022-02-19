Horizon Forbidden West already has an easy fix for its shimmering visuals glitch

A fix for the Horizon Forbidden West shimmering issue rolled out soon after the game officially arrived, thanks to some speedy work from the developers.

Horizon Forbidden West players noticed the game's visuals were marred by an odd shimmering effect (or maybe enhanced if you like shimmery things), especially on performance mode. Some players suggested stopgap solutions such as re-enabling motion blur if you turned it off, but Guerilla came through with an official solution. All you need to do to get the online update is restart the game. Twice. Yeah, it's kind of weird, but as long as it works, right?

Restart it once for the fix to download, and a second time for the fix to activate!February 18, 2022 See more

With the fix installed, the shimmers should be left behind, and you can focus on saving the Earth from a new post-apocalyptic apocalypse. You can also help save the real, actual Earth by unlocking the "Reach the Daunt" trophy , since Sony has pledged to plant a tree for every player who does so by March 25. Even though it took a while to get here, the reason for the extended wait was worthwhile; Horizon Forbidden West's director says it was delayed to avoid the need for crunch .

