Honkai Star Rail isn't out yet but already has 10 million users

Honkai Star Rail (opens in new tab) isn't even out yet, but it's already clocked up a staggering 10 million users.

"10,000,000 Pre-registrations Reached!" tweeted developer miHoYo earlier today, reminding people to "pre-register now" to unlock rewards such as "Star Rail Pass ×20 and the 4-star character Serval (Erudition: Lightning) ×1".

And to celebrate, one lucky player will win a gift card worth "about $100" – and all you have to do to be in with a chance of winning is to retweet the post below between now and April 25, the day before the game officially releases on April 26.

10,000,000 Pre-registrations Reached! Pre-register now to unlock rewards such as Star Rail Pass ×20 and the 4-star character Serval (Erudition: Lightning) ×1!Retweet this post before 2023/04/25, and 20 Trailblazers will stand a chance to win a gift card worth about $100. pic.twitter.com/T4Q5chmBcrApril 15, 2023 See more

Honkai Star Rail is an all-new new turn-based RPG from miHoYo, the developer behind the wildly popular Genshin Impact.

Like Genshin, Honkai Star Rail will be a free-to-play game available on PC and mobile platforms, and it'll have an optional 'gacha' system that will be very familiar to anyone who's spent time with its predecessor.

While the game itself is free to play, like previous HoYoverse games, Honkai Star Rail's gacha system provides chance-based character and weapon rewards. The Warp system features permanent and time-limited banners, with the time-limited banners rotating every few weeks. There’s also a time-limited banner offering the chance to obtain new characters, and another one focused on Light Cones (weapons).

As Jordan explained at the time (opens in new tab) the release date was finally confirmed, one key difference between Honkai Star Rail and Genshin Impact – aside from their completely different worlds, stories, and characters, of course – is the combat system. Whereas Genshin Impact's combat is fast-paced and takes place in real-time, Honkai Star Rail will have you duking it out in turn-based battles.

Honkai also isn't strictly an open-world game, either. Instead, it sends players on a semi-linear journey from planet to planet as they progress through a main story that follows the events of Honkai Impact 3rd, but is also self-contained, so newcomers can jump in without worrying about missing key story beats.

