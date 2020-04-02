Homeschooling made easy with free online classes from ABCmouse for the next month

Millions of students across the country are learning from home right now as we get a handle on the current state situation. The adjustment to having them at home and making sure they're still learning during the quarantine can be difficult, especially if you're juggling working from home, and having a full house. Modern technology and apps can be a massive help with homeschooling though.

It's particularly important to keep younger children engaged, as they can't be given an assignment and left to get on with it. While it might seem a bit daunting to juggle all of this, ABCmouse has stepped in to take some of the load off.

The early learning resource - aimed at ages 2 to 8 - is currently offering 30 days free access to over 850 online classes and 8,000 learning activities that make up its curriculum. The program has been developed by teachers and learning experts, and is designed to "seamlessly align" with what your kids would be learning in school.



If you give it a try and like it, you can also take advantage of the 49% off deal ABCmouse is running right now. For a limited time, its annual subscription is just $59.95, which means you can get unlimited access for as long as you need - an assurance that could be very helpful right now. The free trial lets you try before you buy for an entire month, so you can find out if it's for you without having to commit to a subscription first.

ABCmouse Early Learning Academy | Free 30 day trial | Save $120 on annual subscription | Up to 49% off

Give young kids a fun and engaging way to learn. With both a website and app, you get the flexibility to try the best homeschooling method for you. ABCmouse is also offering 49% off its annual subscription price of $122, meaning you pay just $59.95 for as much access as you need during the next year. Or save 33% off the annual subscription with four monthly payments of $19.95 instead.

View Deal

The best part of having the program available on iPad, iPhone, and Android app is that if you don't have the time for a rigid learning schedule to add to your plate right now, you can sit your kids down nearby with a phone or tablet, knowing that the screentime they're getting in is educational.

It's also fun to boot, presenting material in a format your kids will actually want to engage with, making learning fun, flexible, and stress free. And if you're looking for a kid-friendly tablet, the Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet is reduced across a number of retailers right now. Check out the deals below: