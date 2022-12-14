The highest-grossing movies of 2022 broken down by box office

The highest-grossing movies of 2022 are an eclectic mix, full of big blockbusters, superhero sequels, and video game adaptations. Although, the biggest winner of this year so far was Top Gun: Maverick, the legacy sequel to the classic '80s Tom Cruise movie.

Another movie that also topped the one billion mark this year was Jurassic World: Dominion, the final chapter in the Jurassic Park sequel trilogy. Marvel was a big winner too, with Doctor Strange, Thor, and Black Panther sequels all performing very well, while DC managed to make it into the top five thanks to Matt Reeves' The Batman.

Minions: The Rise of Gru benefited from the GentleMinions craze that swept theaters earlier this year, while video game adaptations like Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and Uncharted also performed well.

Of course, there's a glaring omission on the list so far as Avatar: The Way of Water is only due to hit theaters on December 16. James Cameron's long-awaited sequel is already predicted to take in $500 million worldwide in its opening weekend and will be looking to follow in Avatar's footsteps to become the biggest movie of all time. We'll update this list as the figures emerge, but we're predicting that it will shake things up.

As for what movies are currently the top 15 highest-grossing of the year, check out our breakdown below. Our figures are based on the worldwide box office, rather than just domestic figures, and are collated from Box Office Mojo (opens in new tab). However, these figures could still rise, given Top Gun: Maverick's return to theaters and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever still being available at cinemas.

Highest grossing 2022 movies

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

1. Top Gun: Maverick: $1,488,576,503

2. Jurassic World: Dominion: $1,001,136,080

3. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: $955,775,804

4. Minions: The Rise of Gru: $939,433,210

5. The Batman: $770,836,163

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

6. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: $769,920,219

7. Thor: Love and Thunder: $760,928,081

8. Water Gate Bridge: $626,571,697

9. Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore: $405,161,334

10. Sonic the Hedgehog 2: $402,656,846

(Image credit: Warner Bros)

11. Uncharted: $401,748,820

12. Black Adam: $389,256,034

13. Elvis: $286,040,048

14. The Bad Guys: $250,162,278

15. Bullet Train: $239,268,602

Sitting just outside of the top 15 are movies like Smile, which was the surprise horror hit of 2022 thanks to its viral marketing campaign. Others include Lightyear, The Lost City, and Nope.

