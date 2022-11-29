Top Gun: Maverick will return to theaters for a limited re-release

Top Gun: Maverick is returning to theaters for a limited time only.

Movie-goers will be able to catch the flick on the big screen from December 2 through December 15, including select IMAX and large digital format screenings.

The sequel to Tony Scott's 1986 action hit has grossed more than $1.485 billion worldwide, making it the highest-grossing film of both 2022 and also Tom Cruise's career.

The original film, which grossed over $357 million against a $15 million budget, stars Cruise as young naval aviator Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell, who, along with his radar intercept officer Lieutenant Nick 'Goose' Bradshaw (Anthony Edwards), gets the chance to attend the US Navy's Fighter Weapons School at Naval Air Station Miramar in San Diego, California. Val Kilmer, Tom Skerritt, and Kelly McGillis also starred.

Joseph Kosinski's sequel, taking place 30 years later, sees Cruise return as Maverick, who is on a personal mission to confront his past while also training a group of young Top Gun graduates. The cast includes Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Ed Harris, and Monica Barbaro. Kilmer also reprises his role as Admiral Tom 'Iceman' Kazansky.

Top Gun: Maverick is set to hit Paramount Plus in the UK on December 22 – just in time for Christmas. Though the film has broken box office records, there has been no word yet on plans for a third installment.

