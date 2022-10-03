Horror tops the box office as Smile makes its budget back in one weekend

Smile had a stellar first weekend at the box office, opening to $22 million in the US. It led the way by a considerable margin as well, as Don’t Worry Darling and The Woman King had lackluster results. Meanwhile, fellow newcomer Bros failed to light up the box office, taking just $4.8 million.

Smile is Paramount’s terrifying horror about a doctor who starts having frightening visions after witnessing a traumatic event at work. Thanks to some exhilarating trailers and a very clever viral marketing campaign, the movie was a success in theaters, landing the best opening since Bullet Train.

It also managed to make back its $17 million budget already – a real win given the film almost went straight to Paramount Plus. Internationally, it grossed an extra $14.5 million as well, bringing its opening weekend total to $36.5 million.

Elsewhere, Don’t Worry Darling failed to capitalize on its opening success, only drawing $7.3 million in its second weekend domestically, which brings its worldwide total up to $54.7 million. The Woman King was in third place with $7 million, bringing its domestic total to $46.7 million. This could pick up as international release begins this week when the film lands in UK cinemas.

Bros struggled in its first week at the box office, landing in fourth place. Despite rave reviews, the rom-com only grossed $4.8 million. Finally, Avatar’s re-release took fifth place at the domestic box office with $4.7 million this weekend. This brings the movie’s international total up to $58 million, further cementing its place as the highest-grossing movie of all time.

