A Heroes reboot is in the work from original series creator, with new characters but "familiar" villains

A new Heroes reboot is in the works from series creator Tim Kring, Deadline reports. The new series will be titled Heroes: Eclipse, presumably referencing the solar eclipse in the original show's pilot, and set several years after the events of Heroes.

According to Deadline, the series will follow a new batch of heroes "being awakened and discovering powers that will change their lives. Featuring familiar villains and new enemies who once again will be attempting to suppress this next step in human evolution, it will be up to this new group of heroes to save the world." Kring will write the series.

The original series ran for four seasons between 2006 and 2010 on NBC and featured an ensemble cast including Hayden Patteniere, Milo Ventimiglia, Masi Oka, Greg Grunberg, Zachary Quinto, and Kristen Bell. It followed a group of "evolved humans" (or "evos") who become aware that they have special abilities after an eclipse, while a mysterious organization known as the Company seeks to wipe them out. Heroes Reborn, a continuation of the series with only a few returning original cast members, followed in 2015 with Kring as an executive producer but was canceled after one season.

As for who these "familiar villains" in Heroes: Eclipsed could be, Quinto played the original series' biggest bad, the sadistic Sylar, across all four seasons, while Bell played sociopathic Elle Bishop in seasons 2 and 3. As the reboot is still being pitched to buyers, no casting information has been revealed yet.

While we wait for Heroes: Eclipsed to arrive on the small screen, check out our picks of the best new TV shows on the way in 2024.