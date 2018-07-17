Popular

Here’s your first look at the cut X-Men villain in Deadpool 2 - as well as a big hint at more to come in the deleted scenes

One for Easter egg hunters everywhere...

The Merc with a Mouth has an uneasy relationship with the X-Men, to put it mildly. But that’s nothing compared to their rogues’ gallery. Deadpool 2 saw a certain behemoth of a baddie make his presence known in spine-breaking fashion and, now, we get our first look at a killer villain who didn’t make the cut – as well as the promise of several more cropping up in deleted scenes.

As revealed by makeup artist and supervisor Bill Corso on his Instagram account (H/T Screen Rant), Omega Red’s prosthetics were laid bare for the world to see.

To celebrate the Comic Con showing of our special, Mega Fan only, ‘Deadpool 2: the Unrated Cut’, I’ve decided to show the, blink and you’ll miss them, Mutant Villains of the Ice Box Prison. Some characters from the Marvel Universe hidden here are Omega Red, and various others from sifting through the FOX approved X-Men Universe. Although I oversaw all, all these Characters were created by Andrew Clement and his team at Creative Character Engineering @cce_inc ,including @studio_aki @pepemua_fx #richiealonzo and with the grand support of @lesleyybec @svenfx @wendyhfisher @buhbuhbrittanyy and many more and applied on location in Vancouver by brilliant Prosthetic Artists. Please feel free to repost team members or dm me to add your #. #comiccon #comics #marvel #superhero #supervillians #mutants #xmen #deadpool #deadpool2 #fox #makeup #specialeffectsmakeup #prosthetics #art #design #application #onset #vancouver #hollywoodnorth #davidleitch #ryanreynolds #icebox #prison #robliefeld #stanlee Bill Corso

If you’re unfamiliar with the villain, you should know that he’s already been confirmed to appear in the Deadpool 2 Super Duper Cut under the deleted scene ‘Chess with Omega Red’. Which is bound to be interesting as his comic book counterpart is less knight to B4 and more ‘move, before I decapitate you with my super-strong tentacles.’ But, I digress.

What’s really interesting, however, is the hint that, according to Corso, we’re getting even more “blink and you’ll miss them” mutant villains during the Ice Box prison scenes, with Corso and company seemingly scouring through Fox’s Marvel back catalogue to find the best of the best when it comes to obscure baddies

So, not only have we got one helluva X-Men villain ready to geek out over in the extended cut of Deadpool 2, we’re going to have to hammer the pause button into the ground just to see how many deep cuts we can find lurking in the background of each scene. Unless Deadpool literally pauses each scene to point out every Easter egg and, honestly, I wouldn’t put it past him.

We'll be heading a lot more from a certain Wade Wilson this week. That's because San Diego Comic Con 2018 is hosting a very special Deadpool 2 panel.

