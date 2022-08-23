Gamescom Opening Night Live takes place tonight, so here's how to watch.

Gamescom Opening Night Live is set to begin today, Tuesday, August 23 at 11:00 PT/ 14:00 ET/ 19:00 BST/ 20:00 CEST. You'll be able to watch the two-hour show, which organiser Geoff Keighley says will contain more than 30 games, on YouTube (opens in new tab), Twitter (opens in new tab), and Twitch (opens in new tab).

In terms of exactly what you can expect to see, Keighley has been pretty transparent, with information filtering through over the past few weeks. so far, we're expecting new Hogwarts Legacy gameplay, New Tales from the Borderlands, a potential Sonic Frontiers release date, Return to Monkey Island, Dying Light 2 DLC, and Gotham Knights. HoYoVerse will be making an appearance with both Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail, and we'll also get another look at Goat Simulator 3, High on Life, The Callisto Protocol, and "more than a dozen more" reveals throughout the night.

And that's not all we're getting out of Gamescom, either. Later in the week, there's this summer's Future Games Show at Gamescom, kicking off exactly 24 hours after Opening Night Live on Wednesday, August 24. Then on Thursday, August 25, Xbox will be streaming interviews and gameplay from its Xbox Booth at Gamescom, starting at 05:00 PT/ 08:00 ET/ 13:00 BST/ 14:00 CEST.

As you may have seen, information about some of the titles set to appear tonight is already leaking out, so you may want to be careful around social media in the run-up to the show if you want to preserve the hype.

For now, check out our list of new games 2022 for a further hint at what you might get to see.