Sonic Frontiers release date leaks ahead of Gamescom Opening Night Live

A Sonic Frontiers release date of November 8 has apparently been accidentally revealed online.

The new detail came about earlier today on August 23, from a Japanese ad for the upcoming game. Apparently, the new ad ended by displaying a release date of November 8 in Japan for Sonic Frontiers, which if true, is a brand new release date for the game.

A new Japanese Sonic Frontiers ad includes a November 8 release datehttps://t.co/Y6moP1tQVT pic.twitter.com/suJeGqPmUtAugust 23, 2022 See more

However, it appears the trailer has since been delisted from YouTube. If you click on the YouTube link to the trailer in the tweet above now, you'll find a message instead saying that the video has been set to private, meaning only those with access can see the restricted trailer.

Although the trailer has been delisted, it does lend credence to the accuracy of the leaked release date for Sonic Frontiers. We could potentially be waiting just a few more months for the arrival of Sonic Frontiers, and it's worth mentioning that Sega has always been transparent about targeting a late 2022 release window for the Blue Blur's new game.

In fact, this isn't even the first time the date of November 8 has been mentioned for Sonic Frontiers. Earlier this year, sleuthing Steam users noted the storefront's database had been updated to display a release date of November 8 for the game, although this was changed to the date of December 3 shortly after it was picked up on.

It could be that this trailer was supposed to be revealed later today on August 23. Gamescom Opening Night Live host Geoff Keighley has confirmed that Sonic Frontiers will have a presence at the showcase taking place later today, so it's entirely possible that the leaked release date could be announced here.

Here are some of the games scheduled to appear during #gamescom Opening Night Live today at 8p CEST/7p BST/2p ET/11a PT at https://t.co/AFycLZG9XF pic.twitter.com/QqFH5oKP99August 23, 2022 See more

Head over to our full Sonic Frontiers preview to see what we made of Sega's ambitious new direction when we played the game earlier this year.