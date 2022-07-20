Sonic Frontiers fans think they've discovered a release date

Sonic Frontiers fans think they've figured out the game's release date thanks to a Steam listing.

Yesterday on July 19, Twitter user Aozora drew the Sonic fandom's attention to the fact that the SteamDB database had listed a November 8 release date for the new game. Additionally, the Steam entry for the game had also just been updated to add full controller support, achievements, DRM support, and more. The entry also shifted the release date associated with the listing away from September 1, which is likely to have been a placeholder date.

Sonic Frontiers Details from SteamDB#SonicFrontiers3rd-Party DRM (Denuvo)Steam AchievementsFull controller supportSteam Cloud support(Not confirmed, could be wrong)Release date: November 8https://t.co/DvxOd5FMelJuly 19, 2022 See more

If the listed release date is accurate for Sonic Frontiers, it means that Sega's new game will be going up against Skull and Bones, which is set to launch from Ubisoft on the very same day. Perhaps overshadowing both games, though, is the imposing God of War Ragnarok, which launches just one day later on November 9.

It should be noted that Sega has never provided a specific release date for Sonic Frontiers, and has always maintained a "late 2022" release window for the upcoming game. Nonetheless, a release date of November 8 would very much align with the planned late 2022 window.

Over on the Sonic Frontiers subreddit (opens in new tab), the news of a supposed November 8 release date is going down pretty well. What isn't going down so well, however, is the planned Denuvo DRM inclusion for the game, which fans reckon might significantly hinder performance for PC players. It's not the first time we've heard cries against Denuvo's technology, and it probably won't be the last.

Check out our full Sonic Frontiers impressions from when we went hands-on with the game for the very first time just last month in June.