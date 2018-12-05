Here's every new game rumored to appear at The Game Awards

The Game Awards 2018 are nearly here with a closet full of statuettes and, most importantly, a bounty of game teasers and reveals. A handful of game companies have already revealed what they plan to show off on the livestreamed stage, but plenty more rumors of hotly anticipated titles and dark horses alike abound. With a list of hyperlinks and several pinches of salt in hand, let's take a look through all the biggest reveals rumored (and confirmed) for The Game Awards.

Alien: Blackout

We've known a new Alien shooter is on the way since Fox acquired a studio with that specific project in mind back in January, but more details have been scarce since then. With TGA host and producer Geoff Keighley tweeting some rather prominent Alien imagery featuring its "Worlds Will Change" tagline , it's a good bet that we'll finally see what developer Cold Iron Studios has been up to for its new PC and console project. After the fantastic first-person horror of Alien: Isolation, expectations are high.

The Avengers Project

A video game project based on The Avengers was first announced way back in January 2017 . Publisher Square Enix has been very quiet about it since then, but the news that Avengers: Infinity War directors Joe and Anthony Russo will present at The Game Awards is promising - the LA stage could be a perfect place to reintroduce The Avengers game to the world. It's either that or they'll announce an all-new platformer based on their previous film, You, Me, and Dupree.

Borderlands 3

Borderlands 3 has been rumored to appear at pretty much every games industry event since Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel came out in 2014, and yet we're still waiting. But Gearbox boss Randy Pitchford is giving us slightly more reason to be optimistic with a recent series of tweets all fixated on the number "three" . And he's been quite upfront for years about the fact that Gearbox is working on a new Borderlands in some fashion. Maybe it's finally time for something official?

Crash Team Racing

Fuzzy dice . That's what has people feverishly speculating about a potential remake of Crash Team Racing, the bandicoot-and-friends kart racer that first hit the original PlayStation back in 1999. To be fair, they're the kind you hang from a car's rear view mirror, they're an unnatural shade of Crash fur orange, and the note they came with says "sliding into the Game Awards on 6/12 [December 6]." Plus, Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy was a bit of a phenomenon, so an equally retro follow-up seems warranted.

Dragon Age 4

BioWare general manager Casey Hudson will take the stage at The Game Awards, where he'll surely have something to tell us about the studio's upcoming online action game Anthem . But he also teased that some info on "secret Dragon Age stuff" is coming this month. With PlayStation Experience taking the year off, there's no bigger international gaming event in December than The Game Awards, so we may not have to wait much longer for official word on the future of BioWare's homegrown fantasy series.

Death Stranding

Is it too much to hope for a new Death Stranding trailer at The Game Awards after we saw so much of it at E3 this year? The very same thing happened back in 2016 when the game debuted at Sony's E3 stage show then got another trailer at The Game Awards, so it already has some precedent. Plus, Hideo Kojima and Keighley are pretty much best friends - even though Kojima hasn't been officially confirmed as a presenter yet by no means rules out an appearance. Not to mention all that weirdness with Walmart Canada confirming a June 2019 release window in a Twitter reply to a fan replying to the TGA account .

Metroid Prime Trilogy for Switch

A Swedish retailer seems to have spoiled the surprise on this one with a recent listing for Metroid Prime Trilogy on Nintendo Switch. It's alleged to be a port of the 2009 Wii game that bundled Metroid Prime and Metroid Prime 2: Echoes, both originally for GameCube, with Metroid Prime 3: Corruption for Wii. It also updated the first two Primes with a Wii-appropriate point-and-shoot control scheme, which a Switch version could emulate with Joy-Con motion controls (or it could just go back to analog sticks). Maybe if we're really lucky Nintendo will also give us our first look at Metroid Prime 4 since it did a context-free title drop back at E3 2017 . I'm inclined to think Nintendo will save that for an event of its own.

Confirmed

The next Far Cry

A teaser trailer from Ubisoft confirms that it's going post-apocalyptic for Far Cry's next game . For more official details, we'll have to wait for its official reveal at The Game Awards. However, it seems likely that it follows on from (Far Cry 5 spoiler warning) the "good" ending for Far Cry 5, which detonated a series of nuclear bombs across Montana and possibly the wider world. Sucks, but life goes on, you know?

Some Epic news

Fortnite Creative Mode is coming on the same day as The Game Awards, but apparently Epic has something else to show off on stage. It could just be the initial lineup for the Epic Games store , but the studio will probably something to say about the Fortnite season 7 as it kicks off its first day as well. Fun fact: Fortnite debuted at the Video Game Awards 2011, which Keighley also produced and hosted. It looked pretty different back then .