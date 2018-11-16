Golden Joystick Awards 2018 winners: God of War wins big but Fortnite gets Victory Royale

The Golden Joystick Awards 2018 votes have been tallied, the winners decided, and the awards presented. It's not all about the big wins of course, a whole year's worth of unforgettable gaming experiences were celebrated on-stage at London's Bloomsbury Big Top. Some were just celebrated a bit more than others, with God of War claiming victory on the most categories overall with four total (or five if you count Best Studio).

Kratos' fury burned bright on stage, but not bright enough to overshadow the ruthless crowd pleaser that took home Ultimate Game of the Year: that's right, Fortnite continues to rule the entire dang planet, even though Red Dead Redemption 2 was also eligible for votes in the category to rule them all. Don't worry, Rockstar's new Western epic still got its dues. Read on through the full list of Golden Joystick Awards 2018 winners to find out who won what.

Best Storytelling - God of War

- God of War Best Competitive Game - Fortnite Battle Royale

- Fortnite Battle Royale Best Cooperative Game - Monster Hunter: World

- Monster Hunter: World Best Visual Design - God of War

- God of War Best Indie Game - Dead Cells

- Dead Cells Best Audio - God of War

- God of War Still Playing Award - World of Tanks

- World of Tanks Best Performer - Bryan Dechart (as Connor from Detroit: Become Human)

- Bryan Dechart (as Connor from Detroit: Become Human) Esports Game of the Year - Overwatch

- Overwatch Best VR Game - The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim VR

- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim VR Studio of the Year - SIE Santa Monica Studio

- SIE Santa Monica Studio Best New Streamer / Broadcaster - Bryan Dechart and Amelia Rose Blaire

- Bryan Dechart and Amelia Rose Blaire Mobile Game of the Year - PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Mobile

- PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Mobile PC Game of the Year - Subnautica

- Subnautica PlayStation Game of the Year - God of War

- God of War Xbox Game of the Year - Forza Horizon 4

- Forza Horizon 4 Nintendo Game of the Year - Octopath Traveler

- Octopath Traveler Breakthrough Award - Unknown Worlds

- Unknown Worlds Most Wanted Game - Cyberpunk 2077

- Cyberpunk 2077 Critics Choice Award - Red Dead Redemption 2

- Red Dead Redemption 2 Lifetime Achievement - Hidetaka Miyazaki (FromSoftware)

- Hidetaka Miyazaki (FromSoftware) Outstanding Contribution - Xbox Adaptive Controller

- Xbox Adaptive Controller Ultimate Game of the Year - Fortnite Battle Royale

Don't fret about more recent releases like Hitman 2 and Fallout 76 getting snubbed; they and all the rest of the November/December 2018 releases will be eligible for nomination at the Golden Joystick Awards 2019. Make sure you come back and vote next year!