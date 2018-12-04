Rumor: Metroid Prime Trilogy for Nintendo Switch will be at The Game Awards, release early next year

According to a new listing from Swedish retailer Inet , the Metroid Prime Trilogy is coming to Nintendo Switch. The listing (run through Google translate) says a ported version of the trilogy will be revealed at The Game Awards this Thursday, December 6, and will release in February 2019.

This listing remains unconfirmed, and it sounds like even Inet isn't entirely sure of the details, but the timing makes sense. Nintendo teased Metroid Prime 4 at E3 2017, so fans are hungry for more Metroid. At last year's Game Awards , Nintendo announced Switch ports of Bayonetta and Bayonetta 2 before teasing Bayonetta 3. So, it would make sense for Nintendo to bring a Metroid Prime Switch trilogy to this year's Game Awards and follow it up with a new teaser for Metroid Prime 4.

Originally released on Nintendo Wii in 2009, the Metroid Prime Trilogy includes Metroid Prime, Metroid Prime 2: Echoes, and Metroid Prime 3: Corruption - by all rights, three of the best first-person games ever made. They're faithful 3D adaptations of the 2D Metroid formula, and beyond excellent shooters, they're just plain great sci-fi adventures. According to Inet, the rumored Switch port of the trilogy will featured updated graphics, but again, take all this with a grain of salt. We'll see for ourselves when The Game Awards 2018 spool up on Thursday.