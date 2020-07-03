Henry Cavill would "absolutely love to" play Superman again

Henry Cavill had a hard time in Justice League thanks to difficulty surrounding some digitally-removed facial hair... but that hasn’t appeared to sour his relationship with America’s mightiest hero. The actor joined Variety’s The Big Ticket podcast to talk about life in lockdown, The Witcher, Superman rumours, and more.

There have been countless rumours surrounding the return of the beloved Kryptonian, but Cavill is quick to dispel false claims. “The amount of speculation, the stuff I read on the Internet, is extraordinary and sometimes frustrating,” he told Variety.

“But the important thing is that people are excited about it, and I think it’s important to be excited about a character like Superman. Superman is a fantastic character. If people are chatting about it, and even if they’re making stuff up, it’s okay, because that means they want to see the character again. And in an ideal world, I would absolutely love to play the character again.” One ticket to ideal world, please!

(Image credit: DC/Warner Bros.)

Later asked about the Snyder Cut – which is absolutely on its way in case you hadn’t heard – Cavill voiced his support for the movie. “I think it’s great that Zack [Snyder] has an opportunity to finally release his vision and I think that’s really important for a storyteller and a filmmaker. When that doesn’t happen, it’s always a sad occasion. And now Zack has the opportunity, and I’m excited to watch it,” the actor said.

If that's not enough to get you excited for the future of DC, be sure to tune in to their biggest ever online event this August: The DC Fandome. For 24 hours, the website will be accessible around the world, offering fans an exciting first look at DC's biggest upcoming projects including Wonder Woman 1984, The Batman, Black Adam, and more.

Check out more of the best superhero movies of all time.