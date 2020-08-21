Henry Cavill shares a behind-the-scenes selfie from Netflix's The Witcher season 2

Production on Netflix’s The Witcher season 2 recently resumed, and Geralt himself has shared a sneak peek from the make-up chair.

Henry Cavill, who plays Geralt on the show, shared a selfie from the make-up trailer on Instagram. “No bald cap this year,” the caption read. “Just pounds of two types of medical tape and some glue… removal is a joy.” That doesn’t sound pleasant.

Cavill also made sure to note the extensive safety measures production is taking against the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. “Oh and for those who may be worrying. All of us are Covid cleared and bubbled. We get tested twice a week up here in Kaer Morhen!” he added.

Back in March, The Witcher was one of the first major UK productions to be put on hold following the outbreak, but showrunner Lauren S Hissrich has assured fans they “don’t want to rush the product.” Season 2 will reportedly appear sometime in 2021. Hissrich added, “The story will be much more linear, now that the three character’s stories have started to intersect.”

Alongside Cavill’s Geralt of Rivia, season 2 will see the return of Freya Allan’s Ciri, Joey Batey’s Jasker and more. As well as some new faces in Game of Thrones’ Tormund, Kristofer Hivju, who will be playing man-turned-monster Nivellen. Also joining are Agnes Bjorn as Vereena, Kim Bodnia as Vesemir, Yasen Atour as Coen and plenty more to get excited about.