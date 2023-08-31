Henry Cavill appears in a surprisingly emotional behind-the-scenes look at The Witcher season 3

We’ve got a new look at Henry Cavill’s swansong as Geralt of Rivia, thanks to some behind-the-scenes pictures from the show’s stunt coordinator and assistant director. Wolfgang Stegemann shared a series of images from the filming of the Geralt vs. Vilgefortz fight, and they’re actually pretty moving.

The post features shots of Cavill and Vilgefortz actor Mahesh Jadu squaring up on set as well as others of Stegemann directing them behind the camera. One particularly sweet one comes right at the end as it shows the director and Cavill in full Geralt costume hugging. You can take a look at the full set of them in the post below.

Speaking at The Witcher season 3 premiere, which was one of Cavill’s only press appearances for his final episodes, the actor shared this was his favorite fights to film. "All the fights, whether they’re short, long, or involve lots of people, are exceptional," he said (H/T Express). "When it comes to my favorite fight, the one I think is the best, it’s probably towards the end of the season. I won’t reveal the actor who I worked [with] on this, because I won’t do any spoilers. But he really stepped up to the plate. He was exceptional. We really found each other’s rhythm, and it turned into a really, really good fight."

Now the show has aired in full, it seems pretty clear he was speaking about this scene with Vilgefortz in episode 6. Set in the aftermath of the fateful events at Aretuza, Geralt tracks him down to make him pay for his betrayal. However, Vilgefortz is too strong and leaves the White Wolf for dead.

Cavill's final scenes as Geralt have now aired, and while he's never given a specific reason for the exit, there’s been a lot of speculation. Recently one of the show's directors shared he thought it was due to the demanding nature of the series, meanwhile Cavill's co-star Anya Chalotra shut down rumors of any disagreements. In The Witcher season 4, he'll be replaced by Liam Hemsworth, who's apparently throwing himself into the part and looks "awesome" as Geralt.

