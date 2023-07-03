The Witcher’s Anya Chalotra addresses rumors behind Henry Cavill’s Geralt exit

The Witcher’s Yennefer star Anya Chalotra has shared some new insight into Henry Cavill’s exit from the Netflix fantasy show. Late last year, the actor announced he’ll no longer be playing Geralt of Rivia after season 3 and the role will be recast with The Hunger Games star Liam Hemsworth in it.

Cavill shared a statement thanking fans for their support but hasn’t ever addressed an exact reason for his departure.

However, since the news was announced, speculation has been rife that maybe it was down to a disagreement with showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich. Some suggested the pair clashed on how faithful the series was to Andrzej Sapkowski’s novels.

Now, Chalotra has dismissed the rumor in a new interview with The Telegraph. The actor shook her head when asked about the misalignment between Hissrich’s and Cavill’s views on the adaptation, responding: "When we are all on set, we’re dedicated to playing these characters and bringing them to life in the best way. And that is exactly what I felt every day from Henry."

Cavill still hasn’t spoken openly about his exit from the show, and only appeared at a few events to promote the recent third season. Chalotra also shared that he only announced he was leaving after filming wrapped on season 3, meaning they didn’t have an on-set send-off for the actor.

Saying it’s been tough since, Chalotra added: "That news was hard to take because he’s family. We’ve been together for five years. So for anyone to leave after working with someone for that long, we’re going to feel that loss."

Speaking to GamesRadar+, Chalotra and her co-stars Joey Batey and Freya Allan shared some insight into incoming Geralt Liam Hemsworth. When asked if they’ve spoken to him yet, Chalotra said: "Yes, just through email, a message of support when the news came out," before adding: "I can’t wait to meet him."

