Helldivers 2 players were right: the new Warbond's Ground Breaker armor has the wrong passive bonus, but Arrowhead says it'll be fixed soon

Yep, that new CE-27 Ground Breaker armor released as part of the latest Helldivers 2 Warbond really was meant to have a different passive installed, and the devs at Arrowhead are already working on a fix to make things right.

"Regarding the CE-27 Ground Breaker armor, we're aware of a slight mixup that resulted in it going live with the Servo-Assisted passive instead of the Engineering Kit passive as advertised," community manager Spitz says in a Discord announcement. "This should be changed back in an upcoming hotfix - please keep this in mind if this armor is one of the reasons you're thinking of purchasing the new warbond!"

The Helldivers 2 Democratic Detonation Warbond was advertised to include the Ground Breaker armor with the Engineering Kit passive, which reduces recoil when crouching or prone by 30% and increases initial inventory and holding capacity of grenades by two. Players were pretty confused with what felt like a sudden bait and switch, but it looks like everything's getting resolved quick enough.

Except, of course, for those who got the Warbond specifically for Servo-Assisted. "I already bought the new Warbond and have been enjoying the armor with servo-assisted, though," as Reddit user Baracuta90 writes. "Please give us some way of swapping armor passives so that we can wear the look we want with the abilities we want!"

That desire to split passives from armor is an increasingly common sentiment, and the fact that Ground Breaker's passive ended up actually being interchangeable like this is certainly helping that sentiment build. This latest Warbond has been getting a mixed response across the board, with developer polls showing that players overwhelmingly agreeing that it could use some improvements - especially to that rifle that's so unbelievably bad it almost feels like the Automatons are telling us to use it.

Let us help you find the best Helldivers 2 loadouts.