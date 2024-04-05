How to extract 5 Rare Samples in Helldivers 2

Finding Helldivers 2 Rare Samples and extracting them requires your team to search thoroughly but it's an easy way to get Medals. While extractions can be perilous, this Personal Order isn't especially difficult if you know where to look for Rare Samples as there are some reliable spots to loot on all maps in Helldivers 2.

Where to find Rare Samples in Helldivers 2

(Image credit: Sony)

The first part of this Personal Order is to find at least five Rare Samples in Helldivers 2, which can be done in any mission on Challenging difficulty and above – bear in mind that the higher the difficulty, the greater the number of Rare Samples there will be to collect, but also the harder it'll be to complete the mission and extract.

Rare Samples are easily identified by the white icon that looks like a large square with a smaller square cut out. Depending on which of the Helldivers 2 factions you're fighting, they can look like a dark cluster of crystals or a yellow flower. Samples are also distributed somewhat randomly, so you will just have to search the map thoroughly to find Rare Samples during a mission. Five shouldn't be that hard to find, especially if you're in a capable team and can split up to cover more ground, which will also help you farm samples in Helldivers 2, but here are some reliable places to search for Rare Samples in Helldivers 2:

Enemy Outposts and objective areas: Primary and secondary objectives marked on the map, Terminid Nest Holes, and Automaton Fabricators often have Common and sometimes Rare Samples lying around nearby. Make sure you search the entire objective or outpost area thoroughly after clearing out the enemies.

Primary and secondary objectives marked on the map, Terminid Nest Holes, and Automaton Fabricators often have Common and sometimes Rare Samples lying around nearby. Make sure you search the entire objective or outpost area thoroughly after clearing out the enemies. Minor Points of Interest: Most POIs have a few Samples lying around, some of which can be Rare. There is one POI type that is essentially a small cave packed with Rare Samples, so finding one like that will help a lot.

Most POIs have a few Samples lying around, some of which can be Rare. There is one POI type that is essentially a small cave packed with Rare Samples, so finding one like that will help a lot. Extraction Site: Taking some time to search the Extraction Site for Samples is worthwhile as you can sometimes find one or two Rare Samples lying around.

(Image credit: Sony)

Once you've got five samples across your team – you can check how many you have in total by opening your map and checking the Sample counter in the top-right corner of your screen – begin the extraction sequence and hold out until the dropship arrives to pick you up. So long as one person makes it out alive while holding at least five Rare Samples, you will complete the Personal Order and bag 15 Medals to spend on Warbonds.



© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.