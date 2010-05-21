Helena Bonham Carter up for Toast

Cannes 2010 - Helena Bonham Carter and Freddie Highmore have signed on to star in Toast , an adaptation of beloved Brit chef Nigel Slater's memoir of the same name.

Toast follows Slater's childhood and adolescence in the 1960s, and his recollections of finding comfort and escape in food following his mother's death.

"There was nothing in my life, and food just completely filled the gap," Slater has said.

Highmore will play the fifteen year old Slater with Carter as his stepmother, from a script penned by Billy Elliot scirbe Lee Hall.

Toast is due to broadcast on BBC One towards the end of the year, and will be sold theatrically on international soil. Shooting begins in the West Midlands in June.

Fancy a bit of Toast?