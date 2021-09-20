HBO Max trailer shows off new Matrix 4 and Peacemaker footage

HBO Max has unveiled a brand new trailer showing off the first footage for its upcoming slate of movies and TV shows, including The Matrix 4: Resurrections, Peacemaker , Dune, and Succession season 3.

The Suicide Squad spin-off series Peacemaker sees John Cena's character, an antihero who believes in peace at any cost (no matter how many people he has to kill), take center stage and it's set to air sometime in January 2022. We don't have to wait that long for everything featured in the trailer, though – Dune and Succession both have October release dates. Meanwhile, The Matrix: Resurrections, the long-awaited Keanu Reeves-fronted fourth installment of the franchise, arrives simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max on December 22.

The trailer also features snippets of new installments of shows including Euphoria season 2, Insecure season 5, Curb Your Enthusiasm season 11, and Gossip Girl season 2. Plus, there are glimpses of brand new titles like Sex and the City sequel series And Just Like That…, Mindy Kaling's new comedy series The Sex Lives of College Girls, and the upcoming movie King Richard starring Will Smith as the father of tennis superstars Serena and Venus Williams.