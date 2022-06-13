Hayden Christensen praises "incredibly talented" co-star Moses Ingram amid abuse

Obi-Wan Kenobi star Hayden Christensen has condemned the abuse his co-star Moses Ingram has been receiving. Ingram, who plays Inquisitor Reva in Obi-Wan Kenobi, has been the victim of racist comments on social media.

The actor addressed this on her Instagram account, sharing some of the horrific messages she’d received. "Long story short, there are hundreds of those. Hundreds," she wrote.

Christensen, who plays Anakin Skywalker in the prequel trilogy and Darth Vader in the Disney Plus series, has now addressed the abuse. "I’ve heard a little bit about [the racist remarks] and, obviously, it really saddens me," he told Entertainment Tonight (opens in new tab). "I think the world of Moses. She’s not only a lovely person and human being, but an incredibly talented actress."

The actor went on to praise her performance, calling her "an important character" in the Star Wars universe. He added: "The first time I saw the first couple of episodes, I was blown away by her performance and just thought that the subtleties and nuances that she brought to this character were there and really impressive. So, I mean, I hope by the end of the series, people are coming around. I think she’s done a great job and I think [Reva] is an important character and people will come to realize that."

Christensen’s comments come after both the official Star Wars account and his Obi-Wan Kenobi co-star Ewan McGregor also defended Ingram. McGregor released a video of support, (opens in new tab) in which he said: "If you're sending her bullying messages then you're no Star Wars fan in my mind. There's no place for racism in this world."

You can check out our Obi-Wan Kenobi release schedule to find out when the next episode comes out on Disney Plus.