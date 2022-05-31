Star Wars issues message of support for Obi-Wan Kenobi star Moses Ingram

Star Wars has issued a message of support for Moses Ingram, who plays the Inquisitor Reva in Obi-Wan Kenobi.

The actor recently took to her Instagram (opens in new tab) Story to share the abusive messages she has been receiving. "Long story short, there are hundreds of those. Hundreds," she said.

"We are proud to welcome Moses Ingram to the Star Wars family and excited for Reva's story to unfold," reads a statement on the official Star Wars Twitter account. "If anyone intends to make her feel in any way unwelcome, we have only one thing to say: we resist."

We are proud to welcome Moses Ingram to the Star Wars family and excited for Reva's story to unfold. If anyone intends to make her feel in any way unwelcome, we have only one thing to say: we resist. pic.twitter.com/lZW0yvseBkMay 31, 2022

"There are more than 20 million sentient species in the Star Wars galaxy, don’t choose to be a racist," the account added in a follow-up tweet (opens in new tab).

Ingram has previously revealed that she was warned racism would probably be coming her way. "It was something that Lucasfilm actually got in front of, and said, 'This is a thing that, unfortunately, likely will happen," she told The Independent (opens in new tab). "But we are here to help you; you can let us know when it happens.'"

In the same interview, Ingram talked introducing more diversity to the franchise. "Obi-Wan is going to bring the most diversity I think we've ever seen in the galaxy before," she said. "To me, it's long overdue. If you've got talking droids and aliens, but no people of color, it doesn't make any sense. It's 2022, you know. So we're just at the beginning of that change. But I think to start that change is better than never having started it."

