Hawkeye release schedule: what time does episode 1 air on Disney Plus?

It’s beginning to look a lot like Hawkeye. The Christmassy comic book caper is hitting Disney Plus this week with a double bill – and most Marvel fans will be having the Hawkeye premiere release date in their sights so they can avoid spoilers.

With that in mind, we’ve put together a quick guide on when you can watch Hawkeye’s first two episodes, the release time in the US and UK, as well as a wider look ahead to the full Hawkeye release schedule.

When is Hawkeye episode 1 airing on Disney Plus?

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

The Hawkeye episode 1 release date is Wednesday, November 24 at midnight Pacific/3:00am Eastern/8:00am GMT. The second episode will also be released at the same time, though the remaining episodes will be released weekly.

If you’re lucky, a certain Mickey Mouse might release the episodes up to 15 minutes early, so be sure to refresh the Marvel landing page in the hopes of getting in on the action before everyone else.

Hawkeye release schedule

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

There are six episodes of Hawkeye in total. Two this week and four airing weekly on Wednesdays thereafter. It looks a little something like this, but fair warning, UK fans: one episode is going to directly clash with Spider-Man: No Way Home on December 15.

Hawkeye episode one: November 24

Hawkeye episode two: November 24

Hawkeye episode three: December 1

Hawkeye episode four: December 8

Hawkeye episode five: December 15

Hawkeye episode six: December 22

