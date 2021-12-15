Hawkeye episode 5 finally included a major cameo, and the internet is buzzing

Warning: Major spoilers ahead for Hawkeye episode 5! Turn back now if you haven't seen the latest episode on Disney Plus!

Hawkeye episode 5 has finally introduced the character we've all been waiting for – Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin.

The crime boss has been teased before in the show, with that hint to Echo's mysterious uncle, and Clint Barton ominously referring to "the big guy."

But Hawkeye episode 5 brought Kingpin back to the screen for the first time since Netflix’s Daredevil ended – and fans can't handle it.

"KINGPIN IS HEREEEEEEEE" said one Twitter user, while another cheered: "STILL CAN'T BELIEVE THAT THE GOAT IS BACK LET'S GOOOO"

"The moment we all have been waiting for. The GOAT is here and he is here to STAY!!" said another fan.

"IF KINGPIN AKA WILSON FISK IS BACK THEN THAT MEANS…WILL MY BOY BE BACK SOON…VERY SOON…AS IN A CERTAIN MOVIE THIS WEEK?!" another fan questioned – Matt Murdock is heavily rumored to feature in Spider-Man: No Way Home, which arrives to US shores imminently. This wasn't the only tweet about Daredevil, either:

#KingpinHere's hoping for Daredevil in #SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/bS0iY9ZT5LDecember 15, 2021 See more

Someone else noticed the Hawkeye artwork was paying tribute to Wilson Fisk:

Normal closing shot of credits vs. Episode 5’s closing shot. He’s here!!! He’s officially entered the MCU! Next week’s ep is going to be so good. #Hawkeye #Kingpin pic.twitter.com/Uqa0jP9EieDecember 15, 2021 See more

What exactly Kingpin is up to remains to be seen, but this episode did give some clues. For one thing, it seems he might have purposefully set up Echo's father – and then there's the mysterious meeting between Kate's mother and the crime boss at the end of the episode, and the reveal that one of them hired Yelena Belova to take out Hawkeye. There's also the question over whether the Netflix shows are now canon in the MCU, or whether this will be a new version of the Kingpin played by the same actor. We will have to wait and see.

We won't have to wait long for answers, though: the Hawkeye finale releases December 22. Until then, check out complete guide to Marvel Phase 4 for everything else the MCU has in store for us.