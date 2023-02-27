Hawkeye’s Rogers: The Musical is real and coming to Disneyland

"The battle's just begun!"

Rogers: The Musical
Rogers: The Musical, a faux Avengers production featured in the Disney Plus series Hawkeye, is coming to Disneyland.

The official Disney Parks Twitter account shared a brief teaser video that features a woman (who looks an awful lot like Peggy Carter) standing in front of the Hyperion Theater at Disney's California Adventure in Anaheim holding a program booklet with "Rogers: The Musical" printed across the cover. "A timeless story of a timeless hero!" the tweet (opens in new tab) reads. "A short one-act musical is coming for a limited time this summer to Disney California Adventure Park! Stay tuned for more details."

The cheesy production, a Broadway-level stage show attended by Clint Barton aka Hawkeye and his family in episode one, centers on the Battle of New York from 2012's The Avengers – and has some questionable wig choices, we won't lie.

Real-life Broadway legend and star of Rent, Adam Pascal, leads the ensemble of NYC bystanders in a song-and-dance number that's just about how dirty New York City is: "Yes the city is on the brink / and yes it may smell but we like that stink" and "If the city’s trashed when you take your bow / we’ll blame you then, but you’re good for now." 

The cast includes everyone everyone from Black Widow to Loki – horns and all – and sees Iron Man sing about getting shawarma after they win the battle – a memorable funny moment from the first Avengers film.

Clint himself isn't too impressed with the musical, commenting to his kids that he's not sure why Ant-Man was included in the show – he didn't appear in the MCU until 2015.

Rogers: The Musical opens for a limited run this summer at Disney's California Adventure Park. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming superhero movies flying your way in 2023 and beyond.

