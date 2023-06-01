Harrison Ford knows who would win in a fight between Han Solo and Indiana Jones – and it's not who you might think.

"Well, they usually ask me, 'If there was a fight between Han Solo and Indiana Jones, who would fuckin’ win?'" Ford told Esquire, when asked what questions Star Wars super fans ask him the most. "And I say [voice rising, fingers drumming], 'Me, asshole! I don’t want to fucking make shit up like that. I mean, what are you asking me that crap for?’"

Ford first played Han Solo in 1977's Star Wars, and would reprise the role four more times throughout the franchise's history. Raiders of the Lost Ark, the first Indiana Jones movie, hit theaters in 1981. Both characters are pop culture icons, as well as the faces of two multi-million dollar action franchises, so we're not surprised that Ford gets asked this question quite a bit. As for who we think would win... it's a close call. Both heroes are skilled at hand-to-hand combat and have their own dangerous weapons – Indy has a whip and Han has a blaster – but we might have to hand it to Han, who's good at being quick and sneaky.

Ford is making his last-ever appearance as Indy in the Dial of Destiny, which also stars Mads Mikkelsen and Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

