Harley Quinn gets a new creative team in 2023 and a food truck pop-up at NYCC '22

It's been 30 years since Harley Quinn debuted in Batman: The Animated Series, and DC has been celebrating her anniversary all year long. Now, the publisher has announced a new creative team taking over the ongoing Harley Quinn series starting in 2023, a special pop-up at New York Comic Con, and new consumer products for collectors and fans.

Harley Quinn 30th Anniversary logo (Image credit: DC)

Starting with Harley Quinn #28, which hits shelves March 28, 2023, writer Tini Howard and artist Sweeney Boo will take on the Clown Princess of Crime. Writer Stephanie Phillips and artist Matteo Lolli will end their current run with issue #27, with Phillips leaving the book after two full years.

This announcement follows on the heels of DC's December 2022 solicitations, which include milestone issue Harley Quinn #25 (featuring Harleys from throughout the Multiverse) and Harley Quinn Uncovered #1, a 40-page art book.

In the meantime, the Harley Quinn 30th Anniversary Special is available now, featuring writing by her co-creator Paul Dini, Phillips, Amanda Conner, Jimmy Palmiotti, Stjepan Šejić, Sam Humphries, Kami Garcia, Rob Williams, Mindy Lee, Terry Dodson, Cecil Castellucci, and Rafael Scavone, and art by Šejić, Chad Hardin, Guillem March, Riley Rossmo, Erica Henderson, Jason Badower, Mico Suayan, John Timms, Dodson, Rachel Dodson, Dan Hipp, and Rafael Albuquerque.

Harley Quinn #28 (Image credit: DC)

DC will also have a special pop-up to celebrate Harley Quinn's 30th anniversary on Friday, October 7 at New York Comic Con from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET.

The publisher will have a food truck set up outside the Javits Center where convention attendees can get free breakfast and cupcakes, as well as free Harley Quinn comics and swag. (Hopefully the breakfast on offer is as good as the sandwich Margot Robbie's Harley enjoyed in the Birds of Prey movie.)

Outside of NYCC, DC will be offering Harley Quinn apparel and collectibles in its online shop (opens in new tab), and it's partnering with brands BoxLunch, RSVLTS, and Unique Vintage for special anniversary product lines. Fans who use Instagram can also take advantage of free Funko Pop! Head filters featuring a new Harley vinyl figure that's exclusive to GameStop.

