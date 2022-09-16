DC celebrates Harley Quinn #25 with Multiverse Harleys and a new art book

The ongoing Harley Quinn series written by Stephanie Phillips and drawn by Matteo Lolli will celebrate a milestone in December with issue #25. DC has announced a double-sized, 40-page issue for the occasion, and multiple Harleys from all over the Multiverse will make appearances in the comic itself.

In addition to the Earth-0/Prime Harley Quinn who's starred in the series all along, Harley Quinn #25 will also feature Old Lady Harley, Harley Who Laughs, and others, including a version of the character DC describes as "Harley who joined a bowling league in Indiana for the free chicken wings."

Oh, and the issue will be a murder mystery... because why not?

In addition to main cover art by Jonboy Meyers, Harley Quinn #25 will also feature variants by Francesco Mattina, Jenny Frison, Ejikure, and a special holiday variant by Chrus Burnham.

But that's not all. DC will also release Harley Quinn: Uncovered #1, a 40-page art book with cover stock prints of "the amazing variant covers that helped make the Maid of Mischief magnificent." The issue will include art by Derrick Chew, Ryan Sook, Warren Louw, Amanda Conner, and others.

Harley Quinn: Uncovered #1 will also feature a main cover by Jay Anacleto and variants by Sook, and Adam Warren. See the gallery below.

Harley Quinn: Uncovered #1 will be available December 13, and Harley Quinn #25 will be available December 27. See all of DC's December 2022 solicitations here at Newsarama.

Harley Quinn is one of several characters to be introduced in Batman: The Animated Series before making her way to comics. Here's how the show changed the DC Universe forever.