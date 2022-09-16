All of DC's December 2022 comics and covers revealed

Is there anything Batman can't do?

If DC's December 2022 solicitations are any indication, Batman can become Doctor Fate if he's gotten put Damian's now dark magic-wielding punk-butt in his place in December's Batman vs. Robin #4.

Of course, the other thing Batman does regularly is to inhabit 33 to 40% of all DC titles between this regular series, limited series, and guest appearances.

Batman is right up top of DC's new solicits, as usual, this month headlining his team-up with Spawn in a special one-shot by up-and-coming creator Todd McFarlane and artist Geg Capullo who if memory serves has some experience drawing both comic book icons.

Next on the DC December totem pole is the Catwoman installment of the Batman: One Bad Day series of monthly one-shots, along with the 50th issue of her ongoing series, and the aforementioned Batman vs. Robin.

As previously revealed, Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #7 wraps up that event series in December, which we already knew. But what we didn't know until recently is that it will lead DC's next editorial era, what the publisher is calling the 'Dawn of the DCU.'

DC December 2022 Spotlight comic books

BATMAN/SPAWN #1

Written by TODD McFARLANE

Art and cover by GREG CAPULLO

Variant covers by TODD McFARLANE, GABRIELE DELL'OTTO, SEAN MURPHY, FRANCESCO MATTINA, J. SCOTT CAMPBELL and JIM LEE

Blank sketch cover

Team variant cover by GREG CAPULLO and TODD McFARLANE

1:25 variant cover by JOSHUA MIDDLETON

1:50 variant cover by BRETT BOOTH

1:100 variant cover by JIM LEE

1:250 variant cover by TODD McFARLANE INKED

1:666 signed variant cover by TODD McFARLANE

1:666 signed variant cover by GREG CAPULLO

1:1000 signed variant cover by TODD McFARLANE and GREG CAPULLO

$6.99 US | 48 pages | Prestige | One-shot (all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 12/13/22

Two dark heroes, cursed by tragedy, find their paths again crossing…but not by choice! What sinister foe is at work, pitting the Dark Knight against the Hellspawn? From the shadows of Gotham City to New York City, this epic event is the blockbuster you've been waiting almost two decades for!

BATMAN - ONE BAD DAY: CATWOMAN #1

Written by G. WILLOW WILSON

Art and cover by JAMIE McKELVIE

Variant cover by JIM LEE, SCOTT WILLIAMS, and ALEX SINCLAIR

1:25 variant cover by JESSICA FONG

1:50 variant cover by SERG ACUNA

1:100 variant cover by BRIAN BOLLAND Premium variant cover by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI and ARIF PRIANTO

$7.99 US | 64 pages | Prestige

(all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 12/20/22

Selina Kyle, a.k.a. Catwoman, is the greatest thief that Gotham City has ever seen. She's effortlessly stolen countless items of immense value over the years and successfully evaded the GCPD and Batman. But when Catwoman finds out an item from her past is being sold for way more than it used to be worth, it sends Catwoman into a spiral, and she'll do everything in her power to steal it back. Batman tries to stop her before she goes too far, and a mysterious figure known as the Forger will change Catwoman's life forever. The all-star creative team of G. WILLOW WILSON (Poison Ivy, Ms. Marvel) and JAMIE McKELVIE (The Wicked & The Divine, Young Avengers) unite for this epic story!

BATMAN VS. ROBIN #4

Written by MARK WAID

Art and cover by MAHMUD ASRAR

Variant covers by SIMONE DI MEO and SWEENEY BOO

1:25 variant cover by JOHN GIANG

1:50 variant cover by TONY HARRIS

$5.99 US | 48 pages | 4 of 5 | Variant $6.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 12/20/22

As the final battle erupts between Batman and Robin at the heart of Lazarus Island, a strange tremor rocks the combatants to their senses…This isn't an island at all—it's a volcano! With the Devil Nezha pulling the strings and unbelievable transformative power about to explode out into the world, our heroes have no choice but to do the unthinkable—fall back! A battle between father and son goes global as the Earth enters into the Lazarus Planet…

CATWOMAN #50

Written by TINI HOWARD

Art by NICO LEON and SAMI BASRI

Cover by JEFF DÉKAL

Variant covers by SOZOMAIKA and STJEPAN ŠEJIĆ

1:25 variant cover by TULA LOTAY

1:50 foil variant cover by SOZOMAIKA

Holiday variant cover by NATHAN SZERDY

$5.99 US | 48 pages | Variant $6.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 12/20/22

Punchline and her Royal Flush gang are causing mayhem in Alleytown and things are blowing up—literally!—so Catwoman calls in backup! We all know the cat has nine lives, and the same can be said about her gang! But what's a nine-person heist without a little danger, maybe some…death? And, uh-oh, those handcuffs definitely don't look like the sexy kind, but what's worse is Selina has bigger things to worry about right now: like her ex-lover and current lover in the same room! At least she's criminally good at being bad!

BATMAN #130

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY

Art and cover by JORGE JIMENEZ

Backup art by LEONARDO ROMERO

Variant cover by GABRIELE DELL'OTTO

Variant cover by STJEPAN ŠEJIĆ

1:25 variant cover by DAVID MARQUEZ

1:50 foil variant cover by JOCK

Holiday variant cover by LAURA BRAGA

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 12/6/22

The final chapter in the Failsafe arc reaches its brutal and stunning conclusion! Batman has one desperate, final option...will he walk away from it? The answer will shock you! And in the backup, the early days of the Dark Knight and his relationship with Zur-En-Arrh continue!

DETECTIVE COMICS #1067

Written by RAM V

Art by IVAN REIS

Cover by EVAN CAGLE

Backup written by SIMON SPURRIER

Backup art by HAYDEN SHERMAN

Variant cover by JIM LEE with SCOTT WILLIAMS and ALEX SINCLAIR

1:25 variant cover by COLLEEN DORAN

1:50 foil variant cover by JIM LEE

DC Holiday Card variant cover by JIM LEE, SCOTT WILLIAMS, and ALEX SINCLAIR

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 12/27/22

Mr. Freeze encounters an Azmer, one of the demonic beings terrorizing Gotham's villainous underground network, and then Mr. Freeze makes an offer to the Dark Detective that he cannot refuse. Then, the Orgham's werewolf protector gives Two-Face one more chance to tell him who Batman is.

In the backup story, take a stroll inside Two-Face and Harvey Dent's mind as they try to have a secret conversation outside the listening ears of a mysterious shadow stalking them in this headspace…

BATMAN: GOTHAM KNIGHTS – GILDED CITY #3

Written by EVAN NARCISSE

Art by ABEL

Cover by GREG CAPULLO and JONATHAN GLAPION

Variant cover by E.M. GIST

Video Game Variant cover

Designs variant cover by JIM LEE

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 3 of 6 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 12/27/22

In the Gotham City of the 1800s, Runaway has awoken in the subterranean laboratory of the Court of Owls! But when a new, rather savage ally enters the fray, Runaway is faced with a centuries-old mystery. Meanwhile, in the present, Nightwing and Robin are thrown for a loop when they face off against crazed victims of the Golden Iris Virus…in an abandoned amusement park!

Each issue will also offer a code for readers to redeem in the Gotham Knights game for an exclusive item. For issue 3, readers will receive a code for an exclusive skin variant for Batgirl's tonfa! Readers who redeem the codes for all 6 issues will receive a special 7th item!

*Terms apply. See the FAQs on dc.com for details.

THE RIDDLER: YEAR ONE #2

Written by PAUL DANO

Art by STEVAN SUBIC

Cover by BILL SIENKIEWICZ

Variant cover by STEVAN SUBIC

1:25 variant cover by JORGE FORNÉS

1:50 variant cover by KENT WILLIAMS

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 2 of 6 (all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 12/27/22

Writer Paul Dano continues the origin tale of the character he portrayed in Matt Reeves's The Batman. As brilliant forensic accountant Edward Nashton follows the trail of illegal payments and front companies, holding on to his own sanity becomes ever more challenging. Disturbing childhood memories that include an obsession with Thomas Wayne threaten to derail him. Meanwhile, his investigation focuses on a low-level human cog in the crime machine, which leads him to a shocking conclusion that may put his own life at risk.

BATMAN/SUPERMAN: WORLD'S FINEST #10

Written by MARK WAID

Art and cover by DAN MORA

Variant cover by DAN SCHOENING

1:25 variant cover by BRANDON PETERSON

1:50 variant cover by A.L. KAPLAN

Holiday variant cover by DAN MORA

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 12/20/22

The deadly duo of The Joker and the Key have twisted the increasingly powerful Boy Thunder into a walking time bomb of destructive power! Batman and Superman's quest to guide young David toward the light takes an unexpected turn when the Teen Titans learn of the dark secret he's been hiding from the World's Finest! The Titans issue their ultimatum—tell Superman and Batman, or they will!

SUPERMAN: SON OF KAL-EL #18

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Art by CIAN TORMEY and RUAIRÍ COLEMAN

Cover by TRAVIS MOORE

Variant cover by SIMONE DI MEO

1:25 variant cover by NATHAN SZERDY

DC Holiday Card variant cover by JIM LEE, SCOTT WILLIAMS

and ALEX SINCLAIR

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 12/13/22

"KAL-EL RETURNS" PART 6!

THE RISE OF RED SIN! With the landmark Action Comics #1050 just around the corner, prepare for the ultimate battle between Superman and Lex Luthor as Clark and Jon continue their intensive training. But will it be enough to overcome the mysterious new villain calling themselves Red Sin?



ACTION COMICS #1050

Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON, TOM TAYLOR, and JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art by MIKE PERKINS, CLAYTON HENRY, and NICK DRAGOTTA

Cover by STEVE BEACH

Variant covers by JIM LEE, ALEX ROSS, MEGAN HUANG, CRYSTAL KUNG, LEE WEEKS, JOHN GIANG, RAHZZAH, GABRIELE DELL'OTTO, MIKE PERKINS, RILEY ROSSMO, DAN PARENT, STEVE LIEBER, SIMONE DI MEO, PAMELA HOOGEBOOM, NATHAN SZERDY, and RAFAEL SARMENTO

1:25 variant cover by JONBOY MEYERS

1:50 variant cover by AL BARRIONUEVO

1:75 wraparound variant cover by ALEXANDER LOZANO

1:100 variant cover by STEVE RUDE

1:250 variant cover by MICHAEL ALLRED

1:500 variant cover by ARIEL COLÓN

1:1050 inks variant cover by JIM LEE

Foil variant cover by ALEX ROSS

Team trading card variant cover by VARIOUS

DC Holiday Card variant cover by JIM LEE, SCOTT WILLIAMS, and ALEX SINCLAIR

$5.99 US | 48 pages | Variant $6.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 12/27/22

The Dark Crisis is over, and a new dawn shines on the DCU! In the wake of cataclysmic battles with Mongul, Henry Bendix, and Pariah's Dark Army, Kal-El is back on Earth and here to stay. And the people of our planet are ready to look up, up, and away into a brighter tomorrow. Well…most of the people. Clark Kent's reunion with Lois and his son, Jon Kent, proves fleeting when strikes the ultimate attack from Superman's greatest adversary: Lex Luthor. But this time something is different…Luthor has stolen something from Clark's life, something so important that it will change the very planet itself! If you think you've seen the biggest battle between Superman and Lex Luthor—think again! This clash will rock the course of their lives forever…and it's only the beginning.

Two years' worth of Superman stories come to a head in this oversize anniversary issue with all-star talent that launches Superman and the DCU into an exciting new era!

DARK CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS #7

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art and cover by DANIEL SAMPERE and ALEJANDRO SÁNCHEZ

Variant covers by CLAY MANN, TONY S. DANIEL, and FELIPE MASSAFERA

1:25 variant cover by IAN CHURCHILL

1:50 variant cover by KYLE HOTZ

1:100 foil variant cover by DANIEL SAMPERE and ALEJANDRO SÁNCHEZ

Infinite Crisis homage variant cover by VIKTOR BOGDANOVIC

Premium George Pérez tribute virgin foil variant cover by VARIOUS

Dawn of DC variant cover #1 by DAN MORA

Dawn of DC variant cover #2 by DAN MORA

Dawn of DC variant cover #3 by DAN MORA

Dawn of DC variant cover #4 by DAN MORA

$5.99 US | 40 pages | 7 of 7 | Variant $6.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 12/20/22

The Great Darkness is defeated, but the final war has only just begun between the remaining heroes and Deathstroke's Dark Army! Who will be left standing? The Justice League and the infinite Earths have returned, but at what cost? Do not miss the shocking conclusion that launches the DCU into 2023!

DARK CRISIS: BIG BANG #1

Written by MARK WAID

Art by DAN JURGENS and others

Cover by MIKEL JANÍN

Variant covers by ARIEL COLÓN, NATHAN SZERDY, FREDDIE E. WILLIAMS II, and CRYSTAL KUNG

1:25 foil variant cover by MIKEL JANÍN

$3.99 US | 32 pages | One-shot | Variant

$4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 12/13/22

After the monumental events of Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #4, Pariah has successfully resurrected the infinite Multiverse…and all of reality is still reeling from the event. Join Doctor Multiverse on a haunting journey through these newly re-formed realities, from The Jurassic League to DC: Mech…from Dark Knights of Steel to Batman '89 and back again…in a guest-star-galore all-new epic by comics legend and DC architect Mark Waid!

THE FLASH #790

Written by JEREMY ADAMS

Art by ROGER CRUZ

Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

Variant covers by DANIEL BAYLISS and IBRAHIM MOUSTAFA

1:25 variant cover by TAURIN CLARKE

1:50 foil variant cover by TAURIN CLARKE

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 1/3/23

As any super-speedster worth their salt will tell you, time can move pretty slow for the incredibly fast. So what happens when an entire armada of conquering speedster aliens shows up on Earth's doorstep? The most intense battle the Earth has ever waged in the span of 60 seconds begins!

JUSTICE SOCIETY OF AMERICA #2

Written by GEOFF JOHNS

Art and cover by MIKEL JANÍN

Variant cover by YANICK PAQUETTE

1:25 variant cover by TOM RANEY

1:50 foil variant cover by MIKEL JANÍN

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 2 of 12 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 12/27/22

THE NEW GOLDEN AGE CONTINUES! Huntress has arrived in the present day, but the Justice Society of America are not what she remembers. Can she get to the bottom of what's happened to the world's first superhero team? Will the helmet of Fate hold the answers Huntress seeks?

STARGIRL: THE LOST CHILDREN #2

Written by GEOFF JOHNS

Art and cover by TODD NAUCK

Variant cover by MIKE MAIHACK

1:25 variant cover by SEAN "CHEEKS" GALLOWAY

Holiday variant cover by CRYSTAL KUNG

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 2 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 12/20/22

THE NEW GOLDEN AGE CONTINUES! Stargirl and Red Arrow track down the mysterious island Courtney saw in her

vision. But can the pair of heroes locate Wing and any other missing heroes or will they be captured by the creature who claims this island as their own?!

DCEASED: WAR OF THE UNDEAD GODS #6

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Pencils by TREVOR HAIRSINE

Inks by ANDY LANNING

Cover by HOWARD PORTER

Homage variant cover by JEFF SPOKES

Acetate variant cover by KAEL NGU

1:25 variant cover by FRANCESCO MATTINA

1:50 variant cover by SUN KHAMUNAKI

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 6 of 8 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 1/17/23

The galactic war has reached Earth-2 and the battle to save the last bastion of hope! With an unstoppable army of infected New Gods, Yellow Lanterns, and more…does humanity have any hope of survival?

DC VS. VAMPIRES #12

Written by MATTHEW ROSENBERG and JAMES TYNION IV

Art by OTTO SCHMIDT

Cover by GUILLEM MARCH

Variant cover by NATHAN SZERDY

1:25 variant cover by FILYA BRATUKHIN

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 12 of 12 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 12/27/22

The cataclysmic final issue of the bestselling series will end with a bang and a whimper! Green Arrow will lead humanity's final charge from the blood mines of Smallville. Supergirl's mission to get off-world comes to an explosive end. And it's Batgirl versus Nightwing for the fate of the entire planet—the stakes couldn't be higher as the future of humankind is on the line!

DC VS. VAMPIRES: ALL-OUT WAR #6

Written by MATTHEW ROSENBERG and ALEX PAKNADEL

Art by PASQUALE QUALANO

Backup writing and art by MIRKA ANDOLFO

Cover by ALAN QUAH

Variant cover by MICO SUAYAN

1:25 variant cover by JAMES STOKOE

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 6 of 6 | Black and White |

Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 12/20/22

The grand finale! With the dying embers of their hope rekindled at the eleventh hour, what's left of John Constantine's Suicide Squad attempts to traverse the badlands with precious cargo in tow. But just as final victory

over the vampires and their endless night seems all but assured, the team must contend with their most powerful

and terrifying enemy yet: Baron Cinder himself. In the backup, what happened to Poison Ivy when the world ended…?

BLUE BEETLE: GRADUATION DAY #2

Written by JOSH TRUJILLO

Art and cover by ADRIÁN GUTIÉRREZ

Variant cover by RAMON VILLALOBOS

1:25 Yellow Beetle design variant cover by ADRIÁN GUTIÉRREZ

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 2 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 12/27/22

Jaime Reyes arrives in beautiful Palmera City for a gap year with his tías working at their restaurant. But Jaime's got another thing on his mind, like who was that mysterious Yellow Beetle, and how are they connected to the Reach message that bombarded his scarab? Can Blue Beetle track down this new scarab, or will this super-heroing bring the full might of the Justice League down on Jaime?



WILDC.A.T.s #2

Written by MATTHEW ROSENBERG

Art and cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

Variant cover by BEN OLIVER

1:25 variant cover by JEFF SPOKES

1:50 variant cover by HOWARD PORTER

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 12/13/22

The mission has gone sideways for the Cats team as they inadvertently run afoul of the last group they wanted to cross paths with…the Court of Owls! It's the fight of the year: Talon versus Zealot!

HARLEY QUINN: UNCOVERED #1

Art by DERRICK CHEW, RYAN SOOK, WARREN LOUW, AMANDA CONNER, and others

Cover by JAY ANACLETO

Homage variant cover by RYAN SOOK

1:25 variant cover by ADAM WARREN

1:50 foil variant cover by RYAN SOOK

$5.99 US | 40 pages | (all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 12/13/22

In celebration of Harley Quinn #25 comes a gorgeous, irreverent look at the amazing variant covers that helped make the Maid of Mischief magnificent! Enjoy an art book of epic proportions featuring some of the hottest creators in the industry!

DANGER STREET #1

Written by TOM KING

Art and cover by JORGE FORNÉS

Variant cover by STEVE RUDE

1:25 variant cover by LEE WEEKS

1:50 variant cover by BEN OLIVER

$4.99 US | 40 pages | 1 of 12 |

Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 12/13/22

Joining the Justice League is a goal for any superhero, but what happens when a quest for membership takes a sinister turn? Join Starman, Metamorpho, and Warlord as they look to prove themselves worthy by summoning and defeating Darkseid in battle. Soon they'll learn that calling upon a New God never ends well, and their world is headed for a crisis as a result!

The journey to save the day will be a treacherous one filled with princesses, knights, and all kinds of monsters. Each person the heroes encounter plays a crucial role in this sprawling yet gripping narrative that is a little bit silly, a whole lot dark, and completely cool. Expect the unexpected with a supporting cast featuring Manhunter, Lady Copy, the Green Team, and the Creeper!

Inspired by the heroes and villains of 1st Issue Special, Tom King and Jorge Fornés (Rorschach) return for an unforgettable maxiseries that reimagines these characters and their stories. A multi-character, multilayered crime drama starring some of DC's most obscure creations. No one will see it coming, but everyone will want to see where it goes!

THE SANDMAN UNIVERSE: DEAD BOY DETECTIVES #1

Written by PORNSAK PICHETSHOTE

Art by JEFF STOKELY

Cover by NIMIT MALAVIA

Variant cover by ALEX ECKMAN-LAWN

Variant cover by TYLER CROOK

1:25 variant cover by FILIPE ANDRADE

1:50 variant cover by YOSHITAKA AMANO

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 1 of 6 |

Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 12/27/22

The Sandman Universe grows as two of its most beloved characters return to the spotlight! Charles Rowland and Edwin Paine have been detectives for decades—and dead best friends even longer. But their investigation into a Thai American girl's disappearance from her Los Angeles home puts them on a collision course with new and terrifying ghosts that could give even a dead boy nightmares—including a bloodthirsty krasue. Even scarier than the ghosts? Though neither wants to admit it, the boys might be growing apart. And perilously close by to the boys' adventure, Thessaly the witch finds herself held hostage by dangerous magics—both a threat to her life and an insult to her ego that simply will not go unanswered…

Eisner Award-winning writer Pornsak Pichetshote (The Good Asian, Infidel) is joined by celebrated artist Jeff Stokely to take the Dead Boys to the scariest place of all: the heart of Hollywood!

TALES FROM EARTH-6: A CELEBRATION OF STAN LEE #1

Written by MICHAEL USLAN, MARK WAID, JERRY ORDWAY, KENNY PORTER, STEPHANIE WILLIAMS, MICHAEL W. CONRAD, BECKY CLOONAN, COLLIN KELLY, JACKSON LANZING, STEVE ORLANDO, ZAC THOMPSON, and MEGHAN FITZMARTIN

Art by LEE WEEKS, KEVIN MAGUIRE, JERRY ORDWAY, KARL MOSTERT, JUAN FERREYRA, ANTHONY MARQUES, PABLO M COLLAR, MAX DUNBAR, and HAYDEN SHERMAN

Cover by JIM CHEUNG

Batman variant cover by STEVE BEACH

Justice League variant cover by RILEY ROSSMO

Green Lantern variant cover by JASON HOWARD

Sandman variant cover by KELLEY JONES

Superman variant cover by ARIEL COLON

Shazam variant cover by KYLE HOTZ

Flash variant cover by CHRISTIAN WARD

Wonder Woman variant cover by CLAYTON HENRY

Aquaman variant cover by JORGE CORONA

Catwoman variant cover by DAN PANOSIAN

1:25 variant cover by CULLY HAMNER

$9.99 US | 96 pages | Prestige | One-shot (all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 12/27/22

Over 20 years ago, Stan Lee reimagined the entire DC Universe. A criminal turned nocturnal warrior for justice, a champion from the Brazilian Amazon, an intergalactic lawman, and more sprang to existence from Stan's mind with the help of Michael Uslan. To celebrate the legendary comic book icon's 100th birthday, dive into 10 new adventures featuring his version of the DC Universe! Batman faces down a villainous new threat, the Choker! Green Lantern digs deep when Nekron arrives to consume the World Tree! The Justice League teams up with a familiar face in order to save the day! Shazam ventures into a top-secret facility to face off against a mind-blowing (and brain-burgling) enemy! The Flash uses her time-bending speed abilities to attempt to reverse the tragedies of her past, but may rob herself of her powers in the process! Chaos ensues when Wonder Woman becomes the editor of the National Exposer!

DC December 2022 spotlight collections

ABSOLUTE BATMAN: THREE JOKERS

Written by GEOFF JOHNS

Art and cover by JASON FABOK

$100.00 US | 248 pages | 8 1/8" x 12 1/4"

Hardcover

ISBN: 978-1-77952-182-8

ON SALE 5/23/23

Batman doesn't understand how or why, but the fact is certain: the man he has spent a lifetime chasing isn't one man at all. There are three Jokers. Now that he knows the unbelievable truth, Bruce needs real answers. Joined by Barbara Gordon and Jason Todd, two former victims of The Joker's brutality, the Dark Knight is finally on a path to defeat the madman once and for all. Every last one of him. Geoff Johns (Doomsday Clock, Batman: Earth One) and Jason Fabok (Justice League: The Darkseid War) reunite to present one of the most overwhelming comics events in years. Collects Batman: Three Jokers issues #1-3 in the stunning Absolute Edition format.

MILESTONE COMPENDIUM TWO

Written by DWAYNE McDUFFIE, ROBERT L. WASHINGTON III, LOUISE SIMONSON, and others

Art by CHRISCROSS, DENYS COWAN, JOHN PAUL LEON, M.D. BRIGHT, and others

Cover by DENYS COWAN

$59.99 US | 1,320 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-495-0

ON SALE 1/31/23

Worlds collide when the characters of Milestone meet Superman, Superboy, and Steel from the DC Universe! Will their combined efforts be powerful enough to defeat a force that threatens to destroy both of their realities? Find out in Milestone Compendium Two, collecting Blood Syndicate #13-23, Hardware #13-21, Icon #11-21, Shadow Cabinet #1-4, Static #9-20, Superboy #6-7, Superman: The Man of Steel #35-36, Steel #6-7, and Worlds Collide #1.

BLACK ADAM - THE JUSTICE SOCIETY CASE FILES

Written by CAVAN SCOTT and BRYAN Q. MILLER

Art by SCOT EATON, MARIA LAURA SANAPO, TRAVIS MERCER, JESÚS MERINO, and MARCO SANTUCCI

Photo Cover

$19.99 US | 192 pages | Softcover | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16"

ISBN: 978-1-77951-798-2

ON SALE 1/24/23

Discover the heroes of the Justice Society in these four thrilling adventures. Join Hawkman as he battles a vengeful ghost, Cyclone as she faces monsters and crooked cops on the streets of her hometown, Atom Smasher as he strives to be the hero his uncle knows he could be, and Doctor Fate as he experiences a terrible vision of the future and a demon from his worst nightmare. Four champions with one destiny. Individually they are heroes. Together they will face Black Adam. Plus, delve more into the early days of Teth-Adam and the country of Kahndaq.

Collects Black Adam - The Justice Society Files: Hawkman #1, Black Adam - The Justice Society Files: Cyclone #1, Black Adam - The Justice Society Files: Atom Smasher #1, and Black Adam - The Justice Society Files: Dr. Fate #1.

BATMAN BEYOND: NEO-YEAR

Written by JACKSON LANZING and COLLIN KELLY

Art and cover by MAX DUNBAR

$19.99 US | 208 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-756-2

ON SALE 1/31/23

Neo-Gotham is alive and has killed Bruce Wayne. It's rejected Terry McGinnis as Batman and offered him the chance to escape. Terry turned it down—he is the city's protector, and he will uphold the legacy of Batman. Now Neo-Gotham will do everything in its power to destroy Terry, including creating brand-new villains to fight him. Terry's first year without Bruce Wayne begins…does he have a fighting chance? From the rising-star creative team of Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing (Kang the Conqueror) and Max Dunbar (Batman: Urban Legends, Robin), a new future for Batman Beyond has begun!

BATMAN: URBAN LEGENDS VOL. 4

Written by RAM V, MOHALE MASHIGO, CHE GRAYSON, RYAN CADY, JOEY ESPOSITO, ALEX PAKNADEL, and others

Art by ANANDRK, ARIST DEYN, SERG ACUNA, GLEB MELNIKOV, AMANCAY NAHUELPAN, and others

Cover by JIM CHEUNG

$24.99 US | 296 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-754-8

ON SALE 1/17/23

FEAR THE FUTURE, FIND ALLIES IN THE PRESENT! The fourth volume of Batman: Urban Legends is full of serialized stories from the best talents working in comics today. Ram V and Anandrk unravel the mystery of the Wight Witch. Mohale Mashigo and Arist Deyn bring Eternity to Gotham. Che Grayson and Serg Acuña create a brand-new Birds of Prey for a new era. All of that in addition to Batman teaming up with Aquaman, Plastic Man, the Flash, the Question, Black Adam, and…Alfred Pennyworth?

AQUAMAN: ANDROMEDA

Written by RAM V

Art and cover by CHRISTIAN WARD

$29.99 US | 168 pages | 8 1/2" x 10 7/8" | Hardcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-733-3

ON SALE 2/21/23

Deep in the Pacific Ocean sits Point Nemo: the spaceship graveyard. Nations of the world have long sent their crafts there on splashdown, to sink beneath the seas. But there is something…else at Point Nemo. A structure never made by human hands. And that structure seems to be…waking up. The crew of the submarine Andromeda have been chosen to investigate, but the mystery at the bottom of the sea has also attracted Black Manta. And anything that attracts Black Manta attracts his lifelong foe, the Aquaman! But heaven help them all when the doors of the mystery at Point Nemo swing wide to admit them in…

AQUAMAN: 80 YEARS OF THE KING OF THE SEVEN SEAS THE DELUXE EDITION

Written by MORT WEISINGER, PAUL KUPPERBERG, PETER DAVID, GEOFF JOHNS, and others

Art by PAUL NORRIS, RAMONA FRADON, CRAIG HAMILTON, JIM CALAFIORE, and others

Cover by JIM LEE and SCOTT WILLIAMS

$29.99 US | 440 pages | 7 1/16" x 10 7/8" | Hardcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-019-8

ON SALE 2/14/23

Celebrate Aquaman's comic book debut in the pages of More Fun Comics #73 with this deluxe volume of iconic stories selected from eight decades of high-seas adventures. Featuring over 400 pages of classic and modern tales such as "Aquaman Joins the Navy," "The Legend of Aquaman," and "The Trench"—plus historical commentary from former Aquaman writers and editors Mark Waid, Paul Kupperberg, Robert Greenberger, and Paul Levitz—this edition is the perfect companion piece to the upcoming motion picture Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom!

MONKEY PRINCE VOL. 1: ENTER THE MONKEY

Written by GENE LUEN YANG 楊謹倫

Art and cover by BERNARD CHANG 張伯納

$24.99 US | 160 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Hardcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-709-8

ON SALE 1/3/23

Introducing the newest hero in the DCU, the great sage, equal to the heavens, better than his predecessor the legendary Monkey King, even better than the Justice League and definitely the Teen Titans (actually, all the heroes combined), everyone put your hands together for…the Monkey Prince!

Marcus Sun moves around a lot because his adoptive parents are freelance henchpeople. This month he finds himself as the new kid at Gotham City High School, where a mysterious man with pig features asks Marcus to walk through a water curtain to reveal himself as who Marcus really is: someone who has adventured through the Journey to the West, can transform into 72 different formations, can clone himself using his hairs, and is called…the Monkey Prince!

DC December 2022 comic books

HARLEY QUINN #25

Written by STEPHANIE PHILLIPS

Art by MATTEO LOLLI

Cover by JONBOY MEYERS

Variant cover by FRANCESCO MATTINA

1:25 variant cover by JENNY FRISON

1:50 variant cover by EJIKURE

Holiday variant cover by CHRIS BURNHAM

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 12/27/22

There can be only one Harley Quinn…or, ya know, maybe like 100? The Multiverse is a strange place. Old Lady Harley, Harley Who Laughs, Harley who joined a bowling league in Indiana for the free chicken wings…we've got the whole gang together and we're ready to put the fun in this Multiversal murder mystery, and maybe also cause more murder with a side of mayhem. Join the team for an epic 25th issue of Harley Quinn!

HARLEY QUINN: THE ANIMATED SERIES: LEGION OF BATS! #3

Written by TEE FRANKLIN

Art by JON MIKEL

Cover by YOSHI YOSHITANI

Variant cover by DAN HIPP

1:25 variant cover by REILLY BROWN

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 3 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 12/20/22

Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy, a.k.a. Harlivy, a.k.a. the DCU's most favoritest couple. They're inseparable, right? Right? Well, maybe not. While Ivy focuses on prepping for her new job with the Legion of Doom and Harley dives mallet-first into her role as a member of the Bat-Family, the DCU's most favoritest couple find themselves stretched thin. But are they at their breaking point?

BATGIRLS #13

Written by BECKY CLOONAN and MICHAEL W. CONRAD

Art by JONATHAN CASE

Cover by JORGE CORONA

Variant cover by DAN MORA

1:25 variant cover by RIAN GONZALES

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 12/13/22

Batgirls Steph and Cass were taken off guard when they were captured by their own parents while magically swapped inside each other's body in the 2022 Annual, and now it's time for them to take the power back and do their own confronting! But sometimes it's easier to kick butt than it is to talk about feelings, especially when those feelings hit close to home. Lady Shiva and Cluemaster seem to want to make amends with their daughters, but if the girls know anything, it's that nothing is ever what it seems!

BATMAN - KNIGHTWATCH #5

Written by J. TORRES

Art and cover by MARCELO DI CHIARA

$2.99 US | 32 pages | 5 of 5

ON SALE 1/3/23

The kids of Knightwatch talk about what would be Batman's ultimate adventure and how they want to make a comic book to tell the story!

BATMAN INCORPORATED #3

Written by ED BRISSON

Art and cover by JOHN TIMMS

Variant cover by INHYUK LEE

1:25 variant cover by LUDO LULLABI

1:50 variant cover by HAINING

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 12/13/22

The senses-shattering third chapter of "No More Teachers" continues as the Batman Incorporated team find themselves at war with…a rival Bat-group? And Ghost-Maker is about to come face-to-face with his greatest failure and his deadliest enemy—the mysterious PHANTOM-ONE!

BATMAN: BEYOND THE WHITE KNIGHT #7

Written by SEAN MURPHY

Art and cover by SEAN MURPHY

Variant cover by CLAY MANN

1:25 variant cover by SEAN MURPHY

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 7 of 8

(all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 12/27/22

After a freak accident, Derek Powers has been transformed into the super-villain Blight! With his metahuman abilities, he's more powerful than ever and it's only a matter of time before Gotham becomes his forever. The Wayne family's reign is over unless the heir to the name, Bruce, and his found family of heroes can figure out a way to take Powers down. Find out what's next for Neo-Gotham in this thrilling penultimate issue!

BATMAN: FORTRESS #8

Written by GARY WHITTA

Art and cover by DARICK ROBERTSON

Variant cover by KEN LASHLEY

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 8 of 8 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 12/27/22

The final battle for Earth is at hand and the World's Finest are together again! But what dark connection does Superman hold to the visiting aliens, and how will his secrets forever change Batman and Earth?

BATMAN: THE AUDIO ADVENTURES #4

Written by DENNIS McNICHOLAS

Art by ANTHONY MARQUES and J. BONE

Cover by DAVE JOHNSON

Variant cover by MICHAEL ALLRED

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 4 of 7 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 12/27/22

It's a chase through the sewers of Gotham as Batman races to catch Killer Croc, still delusional, and the mighty sword of King Scimitar! Can the Dark Knight retrieve the fabled blade, or will Croc make his escape into the city's underworld? Meanwhile, Robin is interrogated by the villainous Penguin!

BATMAN: URBAN LEGENDS #23

Written by JAMAL CAMPBELL, JOEY ESPOSITO, DENNIS CULVER, and KENNY PORTER

Art by JAMAL CAMPBELL, VASCO GEORGIEV, HAYDEN SHERMAN, and SIMONE DI MEO

Cover by NIKOLA ČIŽMEŠIJA

Variant cover by JAMAL CAMPBELL

Variant cover by CULLY HAMNER

$7.99 US | 64 pages | Prestige

(all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 1/10/23

The final issue of the landmark anthology series is here! Jamal Campbell's epic Nightwing two-parter draws to a close. Batman has to defeat the Time Commander to get the Waynes back to their time. The first graduating class of Arkham Academy decides their fate and future course! And in a flashback story to the beginning of Dick Grayson's tenure as Robin, he has to save Batman's life. FINAL ISSUE.

DARK KNIGHTS OF STEEL #9

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Art by YASMINE PUTRI

Cover by DAN MORA

Variant cover by GERARDO ZAFFINO

1:25 variant cover by LUCIO PARRILLO

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 9 of 12 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 1/3/23

The bestselling series continues! The opening battle for the Three Kingdoms takes a deadly and dramatic turn as heroes return…enemies are revealed…and dark secrets spill out like blood on the battlefield!



DC HORROR PRESENTS: SGT. ROCK VS. THE ARMY OF THE DEAD #4

Written by BRUCE CAMPBELL

Art by EDUARDO RISSO

Cover by GARY FRANK

Variant cover by FRANCESCO FRANCAVILLA

1:25 variant cover by EVAN "DOC" SHANER

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 4 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 12/27/22

Sgt. Frank Rock—Nazi soldier?

Worry not, the ol' sarge hasn't allied with the Axis, but he's hoping to trick the Nazis into thinking he has. Easy Company's found themselves behind enemy lines, disguised as German infantry, and they're blasting their way through a horde of zombies to get at the big man himself: Hitler!

DC: MECH #6

Written by KENNY PORTER

Art and cover by BALDEMAR RIVAS

Variant cover by DAN MORA

1:25 variant cover by RICARDO LÓPEZ ORTIZ

1:50 variant cover by DAN MORA

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 6 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 12/27/22

AN ALL-OUT WAR ON ANTI-LIFE! The Justice Squadron and Darkseid's forces go head-to-head in the last stand for Earth's safety! The Squadron has brand-new mechs with Nth metal frames, but will it be enough to stop the wrath of Darkseid's best generals? And will Batman be able to stop Superman before he takes his revenge on the tyrant who destroyed Krypton? An intergalactic war 80 years in the making ends here!

FABLES #158

Written by BILL WILLINGHAM

Art by MARK BUCKINGHAM and STEVE LEIALOHA

Cover by QISTINA KHALIDAH

Variant cover by MARK BUCKINGHAM

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 8 of 12 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 12/20/22

A chance encounter between the Wolf children and Pan escalates into a battle of sky-high proportions that'll leave one of them beaten and bruised. But a far worse fate has fallen on the inhabitants of the Black Forest, casting a shadow of death and destruction that will shake Bigby and Sam to their core.

G.C.P.D.: THE BLUE WALL #3

Written by JOHN RIDLEY

Art by STEFANO RAFFAELE

Cover by REIKO MURAKAMI

Variant cover by STEVE EPTING

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 3 of 6 | $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 12/20/22

A high-profile criminal operation is foiled by the GCPD, and in the eyes of Commissioner Renee Montoya, there's only one suspect worth investigating: the murderous gangster known as Two-Face. But every report appears to show that Harvey is back on the straight and narrow. Is the duplicitous former villain once again leading a double life? Or are ghosts from Renee's past influencing her objective judgment?

GOTHAM CITY: YEAR ONE #4

Written by TOM KING

Art and cover by PHIL HESTER and ERIC GAPSTUR

Variant cover by TONY HARRIS

1:25 variant cover by MIKEL JANÍN

$4.99 US | 40 pages | 4 of 6

(all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 1/3/23

The new crime-noir classic rolls on! Slam Bradley's search for the Wayne heiress takes a tragic, deadly turn and the simmering pot that is Gotham City is about to boil over! As the world falls apart around him, Slam must decide between justice and revenge—a choice that will echo down the generations and redefine both Gotham and Batman!

I AM BATMAN #16

Written by JOHN RIDLEY

Art and cover by CHRISTIAN DUCE

Variant cover by JESÚS MERINO

1:25 variant cover by CULLY HAMNER

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 12/13/22

Though the Fox family has always excelled at keeping secrets from one another, a seemingly random act of violence sets them on a collision course with a painful truth with which there may be no reconciliation.

NIGHTWING #99

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Art by DANIELE DI NICUOLO

Cover by BRUNO REDONDO

Variant cover by JAMAL CAMPBELL

1:25 variant cover by DAN MORA

Holiday variant cover by MARIO "FOX" FOCCILLO

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant 4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 12/20/22

With Blockbuster off the table, the crime families all head to Bludhaven in an attempt to claim the city as their own…including Tony Zucco himself! This should be easy, right? Since his "daughter" Melinda Zucco is currently the mayor, and definitely not secretly working with Nightwing to take down crime bosses?

PUNCHLINE: THE GOTHAM GAME #3

Written by TINI HOWARD and BLAKE HOWARD

Art and cover by GLEB MELNIKOV

Variant covers by ROSE BESCH and EJIKURE

1:25 variant cover by DIKE RUAN

1:50 foil variant cover by DERRICK CHEW

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 3 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 12/27/22

PUBLIC ENEMY number one! Punchline crossed a dangerous line at ACE Chemicals, and crossed Batman in the process. Now every masked vigilante and officer of the law is after Punchline, but this is exactly what she wants. What's the point of being a public enemy if you're not going to be public enemy number one? But the scariest person in the Gotham world isn't the Bat…it's the Cat. Catwoman will hunt Punchline and make her pay.

SCOOBY-DOO, WHERE ARE YOU? #119

Written by DEREK FRIDOLFS

Art by RANDY ELLIOTT

Cover by DEREK FRIDOLFS

$2.99 US | 32 pages

ON SALE 12/20/22

Mystery Inc. is off to the races to support Daphne as she rides her horse in the Coolsville equestrian competition. But a rival horse of a different color enters the field when the Savage Centaur appears, chasing the other riders off the track and scaring the crowd. Can the gang solve this mystery in time for Daphne to compete?

SWORD OF AZRAEL #6

Written by DAN WATTERS

Art and cover by NIKOLA ČIŽMEŠIJA

Variant cover by WALTER SIMONSON

1:25 variant cover by JAMES STOKOE

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 6 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 1/3/23

ANGELS AT WAR! Brielle has embraced her violent destiny as the warrior angel Sariel, despite all of Azrael's interventions. Azrael will once more have to raise his flaming sword and gauntlets in violence to see if Brielle's soul can still be saved. If it can't, Father Valley and the Poor Fellow's full machinations will come to pass and the world will be damned. The epic conclusion of Sword of Azrael is here!



THE BATMAN & SCOOBY-DOO MYSTERIES #3

Written by MATTHEW CODY

Art and cover by ERICH OWEN

$2.99 US | 32 pages

ON SALE 12/13/22

The abandoned Owl Court Hotel is said to be home to the most terrifying ghost in Gotham. But tonight it's also home to, like, the grooviest dance party! Scoob and the gang barely have time to dance the Batusi before

guests start disappearing—victims of the legendary owl-beast Talon!

THE FLASH #789

Written by JEREMY ADAMS

Pencils by FERNANDO PASARIN

Inks by MATT RYAN

Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

Variant cover by GEORGE KAMBADAIS

DC Holiday Card variant cover by SEAN "CHEEKS" GALLOWAY

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 12/20/22

Old friends return as Wally finds that he's on the wrong side of the law and a fugitive from justice! Wally must uncover the truth about the mayor, all while trying to outrun the Rogues who are attempting to track him down.

THE HUMAN TARGET #10

Written by TOM KING

Art and cover by GREG SMALLWOOD

Variant cover by ALEX GARNER

1:25 variant cover by JEFF SPOKES

$4.99 US | 40 pages | 10 of 12

(all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 12/27/22

The gorgeous, Eisner-nominated series continues! With only 48 hours left to unmask his murderer before he drops dead, the pieces are finally falling into place for Christopher Chance. But before he can solve his own killing, he must deal with the consequences of Guy Gardner's. Enter G'nort and the Green Lantern Corps!

THE JOKER: THE MAN WHO STOPPED LAUGHING #4

Written by MATTHEW ROSENBERG

Art and cover by CARMINE DI GIANDOMENICO

Backup art by FRANCESCO FRANCVILLA

Variant cover by LEE BERMEJO

Variant cover by SIMONE DI MEO

1:25 variant cover by DUSTIN NGUYEN

$5.99 US | 40 pages | (all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 1/3/23

Why did The Joker cross town? To get to the bottom of the mystery that has been haunting him: Who is the man pretending to be The Joker and what does he want? But every lead he follows is a dead end, and every move he makes brings the Red Hood one step closer to him. What happens when the former Clown Prince of Crime comes face-to-face with the current crime boss of Gotham? Everyone is dying to find out.

TIM DRAKE: ROBIN #4

Written by MEGHAN FITZMARTIN

Art and cover by RICARDO LÓPEZ ORTIZ

Variant cover by DAN MORA

1:25 variant cover by SIMONE DI MEO

1:50 variant cover by EDWIN GALMON

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 12/27/22

Bernard has been kidnapped and only one person can save him: his boyfriend, Tim Drake! Plus, the Gotham Marina continues to be the target of both political unrest and a string of bizarre crimes. With every part of Tim's life seemingly ready to explode, can the young sleuth crack the case of his abducted admirer before it's too late?

TITANS UNITED: BLOODPACT #4

Written by CAVAN SCOTT

Art by LUCAS MEYER

Cover by EDDY BARROWS

Variant cover by DERRICK CHEW

1:25 variant cover by DEXTER SOY

Holiday card variant cover by MATT HALEY

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 4 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 12/20/22

Conner Kent has been sentenced to death and there's nothing the Titans can do…or is there? Hope is found on the battlefields of Europe as a weapon of Themyscira and the last son of Atlantis fight the forces of Ravenworld. Donna Troy is back, and she wants blood!

WONDER WOMAN #794

Written by BECKY CLOONAN, MICHAEL W. CONRAD, and JORDIE BELLAIRE

Art by EMANUELA LUPACCHINO and PAULINA GANUCHEAU

Cover by YANICK PAQUETTE

Variant cover by JEN BARTEL

1:25 variant cover by LEE WEEKS

DC Holiday Card variant cover by TRAVIS and JORDAN KOTZEBUE

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 12/13/22

After rescuing the Cheetah from the clutches of the evil International Milk Company, Wonder Woman must set her sights on the real monsters behind it all…the gods! The gods of fear and panic, Phobos and Deimos, have been having a little too much fun controlling the minds of men, and the world has started to suffer the consequences. Diana is going to need a fellow expert on deities to save the day, but you'll never guess who!