All of DC's November 2022 comics and covers revealed

BATMAN & THE JOKER: THE DEADLY DUO #1

Written by MARC SILVESTRI

Art and cover by MARC SILVESTRI

Batman variant cover by GREG CAPULLO

Joker variant cover by GREG CAPULLO

1:25 variant cover by KYLE HOTZ

1:50 B&W variant cover by MARC SILVESTRI

1:100 variant cover by JORGE FORNES

1:250 signed variant cover by MARC SILVESTRI

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 1 of 7 (all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 11/1/22

The Joker will go to any lengths to get Harley Quinn back after she is abducted by a strange culprit. But who? Mysterious, Joker-like monsters are stalking the streets of Gotham, collecting severed heads. But why? Jim Gordon is missing, and after receiving a package containing a bloody piece of Gotham's commissioner, Batman knows he must be willing to do anything to save him. But how? When The Joker proposes an uneasy alliance with Batman, the answers to those questions begin to become clear— and they will shake Gotham City and the Bat-Family to their core. This meticulously crafted tale of the Dark Knight's deadliest team-up will introduce you to a grim and gritty Gotham that only Marc Silvestri could bring you.

BATMAN & THE JOKER: THE DEADLY DUO #2

Written by MARC SILVESTRI

Art and cover by MARC SILVESTRI

Batman Variant cover by KELLEY JONES

Joker Variant cover by KELLEY JONES

Variant cover by JIM LEE

1:25 variant cover by YANICK PAQUETTE

1:50 B&W variant cover by MARC SILVESTRI

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 2 of 7 (all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 12/6/22

Batman has joined forces with his archnemesis, and things are already off to a rocky start. But time is of the essence as another piece of Commissioner Gordon is delivered to the Gotham City PD. Will Batman be able to work fast enough to save his dear friend, or whatever is left of him?

BATMAN #129

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY

Art and cover by JORGE JIMENEZ

Backup art by LEONARDO ROMERO

Variant cover by GABRIELE DELL'OTTO

Variant cover by FRANCESCO MATTINA

1:25 variant cover by SIMONE DI MEO

1:50 foil variant cover by JOCK

'90s Cover Month variant cover by RYAN BENJAMIN

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/1/22

Failsafe has countered every move Batman and the Justice League have attempted. Is the Dark Knight out of options on...Earth? The bestselling Failsafe arc continues! In the back-up, we travel back to the early years of the Dark Knight Detective, revisiting his most ppsychedelic/mind-breaking period and the dawn of his backup protection system...ZUR-EN-ARRH!

BATMAN #130

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY

Art and cover by JORGE JIMENEZ

Backup art by LEONARDO ROMERO

Variant cover by GABRIELE DELL'OTTO

Variant cover by STJEPAN ŠEJIĆ

1:25 variant cover by DAVID MARQUEZ

1:50 foil variant cover by JOCK

Holiday variant cover by LAURA BRAGA

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 12/6/22

The final chapter in the Failsafe arc reaches its brutal and stunning conclusion! Batman has one desperate, final option...will he walk away from it? The answer will shock you! The early days of the Dark Knight and his relationship with Zur-En-Arrh continues!

BATMAN/SPAWN: THE CLASSIC COLLECTION

Written by DOUG MOENCH, CHUCK DIXON, ALAN GRANT, and FRANK MILLER

Art by KLAUS JANSON and TODD McFARLANE

Cover by GREG CAPULLO and TODD McFARLANE

$19.99 US | 112 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16"

Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-150-7

ON SALE 11/15/22

An ancient evil has arisen in Gotham City. The last time it appeared, an entire colony was wiped clean from the face of the Earth, leaving only one clue: Croatoan. Whoever or whatever Croatoan is, it'll take all of the Batman's investigative skills and the supernatural abilities of an ex-soldier turned Hellspawn to save Gotham's citizens from the hell that is about to be unleashed on our world. For the first time in three decades, this edition of the classic meeting between comics' caped avengers of the night reprints Batman/Spawn: War Devil #1 by legendary Batman creators Doug Moench, Chuck Dixon, Alan Grant, and Klaus Janson…plus the Spawn/Batman one-shot by Batman: The Dark Knight Returns writer Frank Miller and Spawn creator Todd McFarlane, which brings Batman to Spawn's home turf of New York City! Two heroes with different methods in two very different tales. Capes will clash.

BATMAN - ONE BAD DAY: MR. FREEZE

Written by GERRY DUGGAN

Art and cover by MATTEO SCALERA

Variant cover by JIM LEE, SCOTT WILLIAMS, and ALEX SINCLAIR

1:25 variant cover by SWEENEY BOO

1:50 variant cover by CULLY HAMNER

1:100 variant cover by BRIAN BOLLAND Premium variant cover by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI and ARIF PRIANTO

$7.99 US | 64 pages | Prestige (all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 11/15/22

Going back to the Dark Knight's early days in Gotham City: Batman and Robin, Dick Grayson, face down the coldest winter Gotham City has ever seen. A winter so cold that Mr. Freeze, Victor Fries, no longer needs his containment suit to survive; he is in an element where he can thrive. Robin empathizes with Mr. Freeze, all Freeze wants to do is save his wife, Nora—but Batman warns Robin not to give his empathy to Victor Fries. He's a man who decided his own fate a long time ago and he deserves none of our warmth. And this winter... he will show his true wickedness and power. The powerhouse creative team of bestselling writer GERRY DUGGAN (X-Men, Deadpool, Arkham Manor) and MATTEO SCALERA (WHITE KNIGHT PRESENTS: HARLEY QUINN, Black Science) brings you Mr. Freeze's most frigid story yet.

THE NEW GOLDEN AGE #1

Written by GEOFF JOHNS

Art by STEVE LIEBER, JERRY ORDWAY, and DIEGO OLORTEGUI

Cover by MIKEL JANÍN

Variant covers by GARY FRANK, TODD NAUCK, MICHAEL ALLRED, and DAVID TALASKI

1:25 variant cover by DAN HIPP

1:50 foil variant cover by MICHAEL ALLRED

1:100 foil variant cover by DAVID TALASKI

$4.99 US | 48 pages | One-shot | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/8/22

From the Justice Society of America to the Legion of Super-Heroes, The New Golden Age will unlock DC's epic and secret-ridden history of heroism, launching a new group of titles set firmly in the DC Universe. From the 1940s to the 3040s, heroes take on the great evils of their time. But in the aftermath of Flashpoint Beyond, those heroes and villains will have their lives turned upside down. DC's future…and its past…will never be the same again. But how are Mime and Marionette connected to this? Why are Rip Hunter and the Time Masters the most unlikable heroes in the DC Universe? And who or what is…Nostalgia? Don't miss the start of the strangest mystery to have ever plagued the DC Universe.

JUSTICE SOCIETY OF AMERICA #1

Written by GEOFF JOHNS

Art and cover by MIKEL JANÍN

Variant cover by YANICK PAQUETTE

'90s Cover Month variant cover by JOE QUINONES

1:25 variant cover by JERRY ORDWAY

1:50 variant cover by STEVE LIEBER

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/22/22

The JSA returns in this monthly series by writer Geoff Johns and artist Mikel Janín with "Justice Society of America: The New Golden Age Part One"! The world's first and greatest superheroes return! Or do they? A long-lost hero from the JSA crashes into our era with a grave warning… but it's too late. A mysterious and malevolent enemy has invaded the entire history of the JSA, and an all-new team must come together to defeat it. But what deadly secret does this messenger from beyond keep? Where are they from? And why is all of this happening now? Only the Time Masters know…

STARGIRL: THE LOST CHILDREN #1

Written by GEOFF JOHNS

Art and cover by TODD NAUCK

Variant cover by CRYSTAL KUNG

1:25 variant cover by MAYO "SEN" NAITO

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 1 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/15/22

An epic teenage DC hero event brought to you by Teen Titans writer Geoff Johns and iconic Young Justice illustrator Todd Nauck! When Stargirl of the Justice Society and Green Arrow's ally Red Arrow discover a tragic teenage hero from the past has gone missing, they set out to find him…only to discover he's not the first teenage hero of the Golden Age to have vanished without a trace. But where have they gone? Who are they? And what does the Childminder want with them?

BLUE BEETLE: GRADUATION DAY #1

Written by JOSH TRUJILLO

Art and cover by ADRIAN GUTIERREZ

Variant cover by CULLY HAMNER

1:25 variant cover by RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE

1:50 variant cover by DAVID MARQUEZ

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 1 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/22/22

Jaime Reyes has a lot to juggle. Whether it's his finals for senior year or a new villain tearing up El Paso, Jaime is always torn between two worlds. But when his worlds come crashing together at his high school graduation, nothing will ever be the same. A message from the Reach bombards Jaime's scarab, Khaji Da, and it starts throwing off his connection to the device. And as if that wasn't enough, Jaime's parents and friends are pressuring him about his next steps in life. But what's hidden here on Earth that's drawing the Reach back? And where did this new Fadeaway Man come from? Can Jaime find balance in his life and rise to become a true hero, or is it curtains for Blue Beetle?

WILDC.A.T.s #1

Written by MATTHEW ROSENBERG

Art and cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

Variant covers by JIM LEE, STANLEY "ARTGERM" LAU, and BEN OLIVER

1:25 connecting variant cover by JEFF SPOKES

1:50 variant cover by ALAN QUAH

1:100 variant cover by DAN HIPP

1:150 pencil variant cover by JIM LEE

'90s Cover Month variant cover by BRETT BOOTH and SANDRA HOPE

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/8/22

Spinning off from the pages of Batman comes a senses-shattering new series! The HALO Corporation has gathered a motley crew of operatives, led by Cole "Grifter" Cash, who are going to make the world a better place…no matter who they have to kill! Working in the shadows of the DC Universe, this new covert team has been tasked with gathering an elite group of scientists for the first phase of their plan…but the Cats' mysterious leader, Void, might have other plans!

WALLER VS. WILDSTORM #1

Written by SPENCER ACKERMAN and EVAN NARCISSE

Art by ERIC BATTLE

Cover by JORGE FORNÉS

Variant cover by ERIC BATTLE

1:25 variant cover by MIKE PERKINS

$5.99 US | 32 pages | 1 of 4 | Prestige Plus 8 1/2" x 10 7/8"(all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 11/15/22

In the early 1980s, as the Cold War stubbornly refuses to thaw, a new battle heats up…for the soul of the intelligence agency Checkmate. As the agency's super-heroic public face, Jackson King—a.k.a. the armored Battalion, former leader of Stormwatch and the symbol of American might—has long suspected that Adeline Kane is up to dirty tricks overseas, engineering horrors that betray everything he believes about service to one's country. But King doesn't know that Kane has a clever new ally—an ambitious young woman named Amanda Waller. She has her own ideas about how metahumans can serve their country. And honor, dignity, and long lives don't factor into them… National-security reporter Spencer Ackerman (the Daily Beast, Reign of Terror), comics and video game writer Evan Narcisse (Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Gotham Knights), and veteran artist Eric Battle (Aquaman, Kobalt) celebrate WildStorm's legacy of espionage-flavored superhero morality plays, pitting Stormwatch against the deadliest people in the DCU—including Deathstroke himself!

WILDSTORM 30TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL #1

Written by MATTHEW ROSENBERG, BRANDON CHOI, J. SCOTT CAMPBELL, BRETT BOOTH, ED BRISSON and others

Art by JIM LEE, J. SCOTT CAMPBELL, BRYAN HITCH, BRETT BOOTH, and others

Cover by JIM LEE

Variant covers by SOZOMAIKA, BRYAN HITCH, JOSHUA MIDDLETON, J. SCOTT CAMPBELL, and LEE BERMEJO

1:25 glow-in-the-dark cover by JEFF SPOKES

1:50 foil variant by SOZOMAIKA

$7.99 US | 96 pages | Prestige | One-shot (all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 11/29/22

In 1992 Jim Lee changed the course of comics history with the founding of WildStorm Productions, which would revolutionize the business and launch the careers of so many top creators. To this day, 30 years later, the impact of the imprint, its characters, and its creators is still felt! In honor of this legacy comes a 100-page giant that pays homage to the past…and looks toward the future! Part of this mammoth special will be reprinting—for the first time in periodical form!—short stories from the acclaimed WildStorm: A Celebration of 25 Years hardcover, including stories by Jim Lee, J. Scott Campbell, Brett Booth, Dustin Nguyen, and more…plus new stories featuring WildStorm characters in the DC core line, charting their future in the DC Universe…

SUPERMAN: KAL-EL RETURNS SPECIAL #1

Written by MARK WAID, SINA GRACE, ALEX SEGURA, and MARV WOLFMAN

Art by MAX RAYNOR, DEAN HASPIEL, JACK HERBERT, and REILLY BROWN

Cover by DAN MORA

Variant cover by TRAVIS MOORE

1:25 variant cover by MARIO "FOX" FOCCILLO

$5.99 US | 48 pages | Variant $6.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/29/22

Kal-El has returned from his long sojourn to Warworld, but

what ramifications does this hold for the broader DC Universe?

In this special issue, we'll spotlight Kal-El's reunion with the Dark Knight, Jimmy Olsen, the Justice League, and…Lex Luthor?! Plus: witness the never-before-revealed look at the moments leading to Superman's abduction by Pariah in the Dark Crisis event! The march toward Action Comics #1050 continues in this essential special volume!

JOHN STEWART: THE EMERALD KNIGHT #1

Written by GEOFFREY THORNE

Art by MARCO SANTUCCI

Cover by MATEUS MANHANINI

Variant cover by JAY HERO

1:25 variant cover by CAANAN WHITE

1:50 foil variant cover by MATEUS MANHANINI

$5.99 US | 48 pages | One-shot | Variant $6.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/29/22

John Stewart has been trapped in the dark sectors for months with the rest of his Green Lantern comrades. With the power of the godstorm at his disposal, John's using everything he can to take down Esak, the mad New God, and bring his fellow Corpsmen home. John will need to become something new to win the war against Esak: he'll need to become the Emerald Knight!

DARK CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS #6

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art and cover by DANIEL SAMPERE and ALEJANDRO SANCHEZ

Variant cover by CULLY HAMNER

1:25 variant cover by CRYSTAL KUNG

1:50 variant cover by RAFAEL SARMENTO

1:100 foil variant cover by DANIEL SAMPERE and ALEJANDRO SANCHEZ

Black Adam movie variant cover by BEN OLIVER

Infinite Crisis homage variant cover by ARIEL COLON

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 6 of 7 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/8/22

War erupts as more heroes are taken at the hands of Pariah!

The fate of the Multiverse depends on the young heroes of the DCU as they clash with Deathstroke and the Dark Army! Can the resurrected Justice League race home to Earth-Zero in time to join the fight…even if it could mean that not everyone gets to return?! And what dark powerhouse rises on the battlefield? Do not miss this incredible breakneck battle royale!

DARK CRISIS: THE DARK ARMY #1

Written by MARK WAID, DELILAH S. DAWSON, and DENNIS CULVER

Art by FREDDIE WILLIAMS II

Cover by GLEB MELNIKOV

Variant cover by WERTHER DELL'EDERA

Variant cover by TAJ TENFOLD

1:25 foil variant cover by TAJ TENFOLD

$5.99 US | 48 pages | one-shot (all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 11/22/22

As Pariah's Dark Army continues its march around the globe, Damian Wayne thinks he's got an answer as to why Pariah is able to control the most dangerous cosmic villains of the Multiverse—and he's taking Red Canary and Dr. Light on the road to see if he's right! Don't miss this thrilling Dark Crisis tie-in with direct connections to the present and future of the DCU!

DARK CRISIS: WAR ZONE #1

Written by MATTHEW ROSENBERG, DELILAH S. DAWSON, JEREMY ADAMS, FRANK TIERI, and STEPHANIE WILLIAMS

Art by GEORGE KAMBADAIS, DANIEL BAYLISS, FERNANDO PASARIN, MATT RYAN, and SERG ACUÑA

Cover by RAFAEL SARMENTO

Variant cover by MARIO "FOX" FOCCILLO and PRASAD RAO

1:25 variant cover by DAN JURGENS, NORM RAPMUND, and ALEX SINCLAIR

$5.99 US | 48 pages | one-shot (all covers are card stock)

On sale 12/6/22

A BOOTS-ON-THE-GROUND VIEW OF DARK CRISIS!

As the Hall of Justice falls, get new perspectives on the various conflicts while the battles across Dark Crisis rage on! With the classic Justice League members gone, see how members of the next generation such as Red Canary and The Flash Family deal with the chaos in this key chapter of the saga leading into Dark Crisis #7.

DARK CRISIS: WORLDS WITHOUT A JUSTICE LEAGUE - BATMAN #1

Written by SIMON SPURRIER and MEGHAN FITZMARTIN

Art by RYAN SOOK, DAN JURGENS, and NORM RAPMUND

Cover by RYAN SOOK

Variant cover by RYAN SOOK

1:25 variant cover by ARIEL COLON

1:50 foil variant cover by RYAN SOOK

$4.99 | 40 pages | One-shot (all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 11/15/22

When Pariah and his forces of the Great Darkness laid waste to the most powerful superheroes of all time, all hope was lost… until now. To power his weapons of war, Pariah has captured each member of the Justice League and trapped them on worlds suited to their every dream and desire…while the planets themselves slowly eat away at their respective inhabitants. Batman is stuck in a loop wherein the greatest detective must solve the mystery of his own existence! Plus, unravel the secrets of Zatanna's world in this final epic chapter of the WORLDS WITHOUT A JUSTICE LEAGUE saga!

DARK CRISIS: YOUNG JUSTICE #6

Written by MEGHAN FITZMARTIN

Art by LAURA BRAGA

Cover by MAX DUNBAR

Variant cover by TODD NAUCK

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 6 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/15/22

Superboy, Robin, Impulse, Wonder Girl,Arrowette; and Red Tornado are all reunited, but is it too late for them to face down the unmitigated and unhinged power of Mickey Mxyzptlk? Young Justice will have to let their old wounds heal quickly if they're going to escape from Mickey's fake universe and rejoin the real DCU to help join the final battle of Dark Crisis!

DCEASED: WAR OF THE UNDEAD GODS #4

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Pencils by TREVOR HAIRSINE

Inks by ANDY LANNING

Cover by HOWARD PORTER

Homage variant cover by DAN MORA

Acetate variant cover by KAEL NGU

1:25 variant cover by FRANCESCO MATTINA

1:50 variant cover by SUN KHAMUNAKI

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 4 of 8 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/15/22

Nothing is what the heroes of Earth thought it was. The shocking truth is finally revealed and the fate of all of existence hangs in the balance. Lobo joins the fight, but will the main man help or hinder the greatest heroes in the universe as they gather to fight the galactic armada of the undead?

DCEASED: WAR OF THE UNDEAD GODS #5

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Pencils by TREVOR HAIRSINE

Inks by ANDY LANNING

Cover by HOWARD PORTER

Homage wraparound variant

cover by BEN OLIVER

Acetate variant cover by KAEL NGU

1:25 variant cover by JAY ANACLETO

1:50 variant cover by SUN KHAMUNAKI

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 5 of 8 |

Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 12/20/22

A greater chaotic force enters the battle, and in so doing threatens reality itself. As more heroes fall, and whole galaxies are lost, the most powerful forces across the cosmos must stop watching from the sidelines and finally act.

BATMAN VS. ROBIN #3

Written by MARK WAID

Art and cover by MAHMUD ASRAR

Variant covers by ALEX MALEEV

and MATEUS MANHANINI

'90s variant cover by CARLO BARBERI

1:25 variant cover by MARIO "FOX" FOCCILLO

1:50 variant cover by TONY S. DANIEL

$5.99 US | 48 pages | 3 of 5 | $6.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/8/22

Batman has been on a breakneck journey throughout the DC Universe, from Wayne Manor to the House of Secrets and back again...but where there are clues there is a trail, and the world's greatest detective has followed this particular trail back to where he and Superman began this journey: Lazarus Island. With an entire island and army at Damian Wayne's disposal, does Batman stand a chance? We'll give you a hint: NO!

NIGHTWING 2022 ANNUAL

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Art and cover by EDUARDO PANSICA & JULIO FERREIRA

$5.99 US | 48 pages

ON SALE 11/29/22

Who is Heartless? Find out who the villain is behind the platinum mask, and why he only collects the hearts of some victims and not others…and why he has no heart himself.

Then: Bitewing: Year One! Follow Haley in her first year with her humans Nightwing and Batgirl and see how she takes a bite out of crime in her first year becoming Bitewing!

BATGIRLS 2022 ANNUAL

Written by BECKY CLOONAN and MICHAEL W. CONRAD

Art by ROBBI RODRIGUEZ

Cover by ROBBI RODRIGUEZ

$5.99 US | 48 pages

ON SALE 11/29/22

It's a freaky Friday when the Batgirls wake up inside each other's bodies! That can't be possible, right? It's only stuff you see in the movies? Except Oracle has seen this happen before and the only person who may have the antidote to swap their bodies back…is Batman! And to make matters worse, Lady Shiva is here confronting her daughter about something…and it's up to Steph to put on her best Cass to get through it!

DETECTIVE COMICS 2022 ANNUAL

Written by RAM V

Art by CHRISTOPHER MITTEN

Cover by EVAN CAGLE

$5.99 US | 48 pages

ON SALE 11/29/22

As a werewolf, Gael has lived through many generations, and so he has visited Gotham land before…hundreds of years ago. Take a trip back to the 1700s Renaissance Gotham with Gael on Arkham land to help remember with him exactly where he buried something important he now has to dig back up. And in a twist of fate, a dark knight in town also seems to be looking for something from out of time…his way back home to the present.

NUBIA & THE JUSTICE LEAGUE SPECIAL #1

Written by BECKY CLOONAN, MICHAEL W. CONRAD, and STEPHANIE WILLIAMS

Art by AMANCAY NAHUELPAN and ALITHA MARTINEZ

Cover by TRAVIS MOORE

Variant cover by MATEUS MANHANINI

Nubia 50th anniversary variant cover by JOSHUA "SWAY" SWABY 1:25 foil variant cover by TRAVIS MOORE

$5.99 | 48 pages | One-shot | Variant $6.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/29/22

In honor of her 50th anniversary, Nubia is joining the Justice League! After years separated from Man's World, the Amazons' most powerful warrior and now queen has been called in to save the day and work alongside the world's greatest heroes. What danger awaits our hero and her new teammates? Find out in this special that shows a bright new future for the character!

WONDER WOMAN #204 FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by ROBERT KANIGHER

Art and Cover by DON HECK and DICK GIORDANO

$3.99 US | 32 pages

ON SALE 11/15/22

After the shocking loss of her mentor, Diana Prince returns to Paradise Island only to be met with more conflict. An armored challenger demands the right to fight our hero for the title of Wonder Woman. Introducing Nubia! Just in time for the characters 50th Anniversary, DC Comics proudly presents the character's iconic first appearance.

WONDER WOMAN #793

Written by BECKY CLOONAN, MICHAEL W. CONRAD, and JORDIE BELLAIRE

Art by EMANUELA LUPACCHINO and PAULINA GANUCHEAU

Cover by YANICK PAQUETTE

Variant cover by CLAY MANN

90s Cover Month variant cover by JEN BARTEL

1:25 variant cover by JOE QUINONES

Nubia 50th anniversary variant cover by JOSHUA "SWAY" SWABY $4.99 | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/8/22

The Trinity reunited! With Superman's recent return from Warworld, he, Batman, and Wonder Woman have been called to the Justice League's abandoned Watchtower to save their planet from an Imperium invasion! Do they still have what it takes? Or has the time away from one another left Earth open to attacks from throughout the universe that the strongest heroes can't stop?

DC'S GRIFTER GOT RUN OVER BY A REINDEER #1

Written by DEREK FRIDOLFS, JOHN LAYMAN, MAX BEMIS, CAVAN SCOTT, MICHAEL CONRAD, SCOTT BRYAN WILSON, and more!

Art by DUSTIN NGUYEN, FICO OSSIO, CHRISTOPHER MITTEN, SKYLAR PATRIDGE, and others

Cover by CARLOS D'ANDA

$9.99 US | 80 pages | Prestige | One-shot

ON SALE 11/29/22

Ho-ho-ho my gosh, it's time to deck the halls with holly...er, Harley Quinn, Batman, and more of your favorite DC superstars!

Who made it to the Nice List? Hawkman? Black Canary? Is that Animal Man on the naughty list? And how did Grifter find himself in the targeting sights of those pesky reindeer! Get one for you and an extra for a loved one's stocking (yule be glad you did!) in this holiday song celebration!

SUPERMAN #75 SPECIAL EDITION

Written by DAN JURGENS

Art and cover by DAN JURGENS and BRETT BREEDING

Cover by DAN JURGENS and BRETT BREEDING

$3.99 US | 32 Pages

ON SALE 11/1/22

Superman and Doomsday go toe-to-toe in Metropolis and the Man of Steel falls! In 1992, the death of Superman shocked the world and changed the DC Universe forever. Now's your chance to own a piece of comic book history in a special edition featuring the iconic tale and interviews with the original creative team just in time for the 30th anniversary!

DETECTIVE COMICS #38 FACSIMILE EDITION (2022)

Written by BILL FINGER, JERRY SIEGEL, GARDNER FOX, and others

Art by BOB KANE, MAURICE KASHUBA, KEN ERNST, and others

Cover by BOB KANE and JERRY ROBINSON

$6.99 US | 64 pages

ON SALE 11/8/22

Discover the sensational character find of 1940 all over again with the debut of Robin, the Boy Wonder! Learn how orphaned acrobat Dick Grayson fell under the care of Bruce Wayne and became Batman's partner in crime-fighting. This period-accurate facsimile edition also includes re-creations of vintage ads from the 1940s and backup features such as Spy, Red Logan, The Crimson Avenger, Slam Bradley, and more!

THE BRAVE & THE BOLD #28 FACSIMILE EDITION (2022)

Written by GARDNER FOX

Art by MIKE SEKOWSKY and BERNARD SACHS

Cover by MIKE SEKOWSKY and MURPHY ANDERSON

$3.99 US | 32 pages

ON SALE 12/6/22

It's the issue that made DC Comics history when Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, the Flash, Martian Manhunter, and Green Lantern teamed up for the very first time as the Justice League of America. Be amazed as this early version of the League faces the menace of Starro the Conqueror. Witness how they use their combined powers and wits to take on this seemingly unstoppable foe. And celebrate the bond of friendship between these Super Friends that has lasted over six decades!

BATMAN/CATWOMAN

Written by TOM KING

Art by CLAY MANN and LIAM SHARP

Cover by CLAY MANN

$39.99 US | 424 pages | Hardcover | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16"

ISBN: 978-1-77951-707-4

Direct Market Variant

ISBN: 978-1-77952-106-4

ON SALE 12/13/22

The Bat and the Cat's past, present, and future collide in this thrilling, romantic epic! This sweeping tale is told across three timelines: the past, when Batman and Catwoman first fell in love; the present, where one of Batman's lost loves (Andrea Beaumont, a.k.a Phantasm) resurfaces; and the future, where the couple have a happy legacy—their daughter Helena, the Batwoman. But at every stage of their relationship, Bruce and Selina have an unwelcome chaperone: The Joker! Collects the entire series, Batman/Catwoman #1-12, plus the Batman/Catwoman Special, along with Batman Annual #2, Catwoman 80th Anniversary 100-Page Super Spectacular #1, and Detective Comics #1027.

This direct market exclusive variant features a special edition acetate cover highlighting the iconic cover created for Batman/Catwoman #12.

RORSCHACH

Written by TOM KING

Art and cover by JORGE FORNÉS

$29.99 US | 312 pages | Softcover | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16"

ISBN: 978-1-77951-748-7

ON SALE 12/27/22

Thirty-five years after Ozymandias dropped a giant squid on New York City, killing thousands and destroying the public's trust in heroes once and for all, Rorschach reappears as an assassin trying to kill a candidate running against President Robert Redford. Who is the man behind the mask, and what's his goal? It's up to one detective to uncover the identity of this would-be killer—and it will take him into a web of conspiracies involving alien invasions, disgraced do-gooders, mystic visions, and, yes, comic books. Collects the entire Rorschach miniseries, issues #1-12.

BATMAN: KILLING TIME

Written by TOM KING

Cover by DAVID MARQUEZ

$29.99 US | 208 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Hardcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-698-5

Direct Market Variant by DAVID MARQUEZ

ISBN: 978-1-77951-107-1

ON SALE 12/13/22

Catwoman, the Riddler and the Penguin join forces to pull off the greatest robbery in the history of Gotham City. And their prize? A mysterious and priceless artifact in the secret possession of Bruce Wayne! But, as the events unfold, what fun is a heist without a bloody double-cross or two?

The blockbuster team of Tom King and David Marquez bring an epic, white-knuckled, action-packed tale of a young Batman desperate to recover his most prized possession from a host of violent rogues before the clock strikes the Killing Time...

STRANGE ADVENTURES

Written by TOM KING

Art by MITCH GERADS and EVAN "DOC" SHANER

Cover by MITCH GERADS

$29.99 US | 376 pages | Softcover | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16"

ISBN: 978-1-77951-746-3

ON SALE 12/20/22

Adam Strange is famous throughout the galaxy for his bravery and honor. After leading the planet Rann to victory in a galactic war, Adam and his wife, Alanna, retire to Earth, where they are greeted with cheers, awards, and parades. But soon the decisions Adam made in battle come back to haunt his family. It will take an investigation by one of the most brilliant heroes in the DC Universe, Mr. Terrific, to reveal whether Adam Strange is a hero or a disgrace in this epic of blood, war, and love. Collects Strange Adventures #1-12.

HOUSE OF EL BOOK THREE: THE TREACHEROUS HOPE

Written by CLAUDIA GRAY

Art and cover by ERIC ZAWADZKI

$16.99 US | 208 pages | 6" x 9" | Softcover

ISBN: 978-1-4012-9609-4

ON SALE 2/7/23

There is no longer any doubt: Sera and Zahn have learned that Krypton's destruction is imminent. General Zod knows this as well, but he doesn't have the specific information our two young heroes have: there is no time to save themselves or anyone else.

Zod, meanwhile, is working on an elaborate plot to make it apparent that he is the only one who can possibly save Krypton. He'll displace the ruling tribunes and take control of Krypton himself!

In this final book of the graphic novel trilogy, two teenagers on opposite sides of the same extinction-level event get drawn deeper into conspiracies that could doom them both—if the planet doesn't self-destruct first.

DARK NIGHTS: METAL OMNIBUS

Written by SCOTT SNYDER, JAMES TYNION IV, and others

Art by GREG CAPULLO, JIM LEE, ANDY KUBERT, JOHN ROMITA JR., and others

Cover by GREG CAPULLO and JONATHAN GLAPION

$125.00 US | 760 pages | 7 1/16" x 10 7/8" | Hardcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-703-6

Direct Market Variant ISBN: 978-1-77952-109-5

ON SALE 1/10/23

An evil force as old as time has emerged from the nightmare realm known as the Dark Multiverse. But it's not just any nightmares that have spilled out of this void. They call themselves the Dark Knights: twisted versions of Batman, each from a world where one of his worst fears has come true. To defeat them, Batman and the Justice League must undergo an impossible quest to find the mysterious metals capable of repelling the Dark Knights and their master, the fearsome Barbatos. If they fail, everything they've ever known will be plunged into eternal darkness.

Prepare to have your world rocked with this omnibus, which collects Dark Nights: Metal #1-6, plus tie-in stories from Dark Days: The Forge #1, Dark Days: The Casting #1, Batman: The Red Death #1, Batman: The Devastator #1, Batman: The Merciless #1, Batman: The Murder Machine #1, Batman: The Drowned #1, Batman: The Dawnbreaker #1, Dark Nights: The Batman Who Laughs #1, Batman: Lost #1, Hawkman: Found #1, Dark Knights Rising: The Wild Hunt #1, Nightwing #29, The Flash #33, Hal Jordan and the Green Lantern Corps #32, Green Arrow #32, Suicide Squad #26, Teen Titans #12, and Justice League #32-33.

ACTION COMICS #1049

Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON

Art by MIKE PERKINS

Backup art by DAVID LAPHAM

Cover by STEVE BEACH

Variant cover by NATHAN SZERDY

'90s Cover Month variant cover by ROGER CRUZ

1:25 Kal-El Returns arc variant cover by MARIO "FOX" FOCCILLO

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/22/22

"KAL-EL RETURNS" PART 5—THE EPIC CROSSOVER BETWEEN ACTION COMICS AND SUPERMAN: SON OF KAL-EL CONTINUES!

We're only one month away from the mammoth Action Comics #1050, and tensions between the Super-Family and Lex Luthor have never been higher. Meanwhile, in the Fortress of Solitude, Steel, Supergirl, and Kong Kenan repel an alien invasion!

BATGIRLS #12

Written by BECKY CLOONAN and MICHAEL W. CONRAD

Art by NEIL GOOGE

Cover by JORGE CORONA

Variant cover by AUDREY MOK

1:25 variant cover by RIAN GONZALES

'90s Cover Month variant cover by PAULINA GANUCHEAU

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/8/22

Boy, do the Batgirls have some tea for you! Literally. Cass and Steph go down a rabbit hole of madness when they're invited to Mad Hatter's tea party. But with the death of yet another Hill resident looming on their shoulders, they're one step closer to finding the Hill Ripper.

BATMAN - KNIGHTWATCH #3

Written by J. TORRES

Art and cover by ERICH OWEN

$2.99 US | 32 pages | 3 of 5

ON SALE 11/1/22

Mad Hatter has hats from Penguin, Riddler, Clock King, and Scarecrow, but his collection isn't complete without the "Bat hat," a.k.a. Batman's cowl.

BATMAN - KNIGHTWATCH #4

Written by J. TORRES

Art by MARCELO DI CHIARA

Cover by ERICH OWEN

$2.99 US | 32 pages | 4 of 5

ON SALE 12/6/22

Firefly exacts revenge on the people who ruined his movie career and put him in jail by setting buildings on fire across the city. Batman has to figure out who is on Firefly's list to predict where he will strike next.

BATMAN INCORPORATED #2

Written by ED BRISSON

Art and cover by JOHN TIMMS

Variant cover by JORGE MOLINA

1:25 variant cover by IVAN TAO

'90s Cover Month variant cover by CHRIS BURNHAM

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/8/22

The pulse-pounding second chapter to NO MORE TEACHERS continues as Batman Inc. continue to investigate the death of Ghost-Maker and Batman's mentors. Each new lead only begs more questions and threatens to unearth a shocking secret buried deep in Ghost-Maker's past. A secret that refuses to die.

BATMAN: FORTRESS #7

Written by GARY WHITTA

Art and cover by DARICK ROBERTSON

Variant cover by KEN LASHLEY

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 7 of 8 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/22/22

Batman and his team of unlikely allies have penetrated the defenses of the Fortress of Solitude and uncovered the shocking answer that has haunted the Dark Knight from the very beginning—where is Superman? You will not be prepared for the revelation!

BATMAN/SUPERMAN: WORLD'S FINEST #9

Written by MARK WAID

Art and cover by DAN MORA

Variant cover by PAOLO RIVERA

'90s Cover Month variant cover by MARIO "FOX" FOCCILLO and PRASAD RAO (PRESSY)

1:25 variant cover by STEVE BEACH

1:50 variant cover by AFUA RICHARDSON

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/15/22

Batman and Superman are on a quest to train the mysterious new hero Boy Thunder... but what's that in the dark? A faint noise...sounds like a laugh? Uh-oh. The Joker is here and he's got his own plans for a super-powered sidekick! Someone hide all the crowbars, quick!

BATMAN: GOTHAM KNIGHTS – GILDED CITY #2

Written by EVAN NARCISSE

Art by ABEL

Cover by GREG CAPULLO and JONATHAN GLAPION

Variant cover by MIKE PERKINS

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 2 of 6 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/22/22

More than a century in Gotham's past, the mysterious hero known as the Runaway investigates a rash of disappearances targeting the city's working class. In the present, it's Batman versus Nightwing! The Dark Knight's further research into the volatile Golden Iris Virus leads him to Blüdhaven, and his former partner isn't happy to see him.

Each issue will also offer a code for readers to redeem in the Gotham Knights game for an exclusive item. For issue 2, readers will receive a code for an exclusive skin variant for Nightwing's escrima sticks! Readers who redeem the codes for all 6 issues will receive a special 7th item!

*Terms Apply. See the FAQs on dc.com for details.

BATMAN: THE AUDIO ADVENTURES #3

Written by DENNIS McNICHOLAS

Art by ANTHONY MARQUES and J. BONE

Cover by DAVE JOHNSON

Variant cover by MICHAEL ALLRED

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 3 of 7 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/22/22

Batman must venture into the sewers as he hunts for the fabled sword of King Scimitar. But he quickly finds a devolving Killer Croc who won't let the caped crusader steal his child! But all Batman sees is...a doll? Meanwhile, Robin gets kidnapped while trailing Scarecrow. Looks like both heroes need a good doctor, but the only one to be found is a little...strange. All this and more in the next installment of your favorite audio compendium!

BATMAN: URBAN LEGENDS #21

Written by MICHAEL CHO, ANTHONY FALCONE, JOEY ESPOSITO, DENNIS CULVER and JULIO ANTLE

Art by MICHAEL CHO, VASCO GEORGEIV, HAYDEN SHERMAN, and others

Cover by MICHAEL CHO

Variant cover by JORGE FORNÉS

Variant cover by EDWIN GALMON

$7.99 US | 64 pages | Prestige

(all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 11/8/22

This month's issue brings you the Dynamic Duo pushing the Batmobile to its absolute limits. The Murder Club has thrown Batman's life into chaos—how will Robin, Alfred and Nightwing keep him together? Arkham Academy opens its doors to its first-ever class of students related to Gotham's greatest villains—will they make the grade? And we see Renee Montoya's last days as a detective before she became Gotham City's newest commissioner.

BATMAN: URBAN LEGENDS #22

Written by JAMAL CAMPBELL, JOEY ESPOSITO, DENNIS CULVER and YEDOYE TRAVIS

Art by JAMAL CAMPBELL, VASCO GEORGEIV, HAYDEN SHERMAN,and others

Cover by JAMAL CAMPBELL

Variant cover by TRAVIS MERCER

Variant cover by HAYDEN SHERMAN

$7.99 US | 64 pages | Prestige

(all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 12/13/22

All-star creator Jamal Campbell begins a two-part Nightwing story featuring new villain the Director, who films crime scenes. The Murder Club and the Court of Owls create a mystery too deep for Batman to solve as the Bat-Family crumbles. Arkham Academy gets a guest instructor who doesn't care whether the students live or die. And in a story set in Gotham's past, Anarky empowers the citizens of Gotham City with Batman's tools.

BLACK ADAM #6

Written by CHRISTOPHER PRIEST

Art by RAFA SANDOVAL

Cover by IRVIN RODRIGUEZ

Variant covers by RAFA SANDOVAL and DAVID LAPHAM

'90s Cover Month variant cover by CARLO BARBERI

1:25 variant cover by BRANDON PETERSON

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/15/22

BATMAN HAS HAD ENOUGH OF BLACK ADAM.

Angered over Bruce Wayne's financing of a democracy movement in his country, Theo Adam confronts Wayne with his demands, which escalates into an epic, book-length clash between the Dark Knight Detective and the Thunder of Aton.

CATWOMAN #49

Written by TINI HOWARD

Art by NICO LEON

Cover by JEFF DÉKAL

Variant cover by SOZOMAIKA

1:25 variant cover by TULA LOTAY

'90s Cover Month variant cover by JIM BALENT

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/15/22

You can take Gotham out of the cat, but you can't take the cat out of Gotham. With some of Catwoman's power structures collapsed again, a clan of clowns has invaded Alleytown and Selina must use her power to handle things safely…without bringing more violence and crime into the area she loves and swears to protect. But when that fails, Selina realizes she's going to have to fight fire with fire once and for all.

DARK KNIGHTS OF STEEL #8

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Art by YASMINE PUTRI

Cover by DAN MORA

Variant cover by J.G. JONES

1:25 variant cover by RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 8 of 12 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/1/22

The battle between the Three Kingdoms has begun in brutal fashion, and to call the opening salvo anything less than shocking is an understatement! Can the Trinity stop further bloodshed? Or has all-out war truly begun?

DC HORROR PRESENTS: SGT. ROCK VS. THE ARMY OF THE DEAD #3

Written by BRUCE CAMPBELL

Art by EDUARDO RISSO

Cover by GARY FRANK

Variant cover by FRANCESCO FRANCAVILLA

1:25 variant cover by CHRISTOPHER MITTEN

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 3 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/22/22

Rock and Easy Company have had some fun defending themselves against Hitler's undead goons, but now it's time for them to have a gas when they go on the offensive and head behind enemy lines. And hey, speaking of gas, is that a flamethrower in your hands or are ya just happy to see me? Time to burn it all down or die trying, Easy Company!

DC VS. VAMPIRES #11

Written by MATTHEW ROSENBERG and JAMES TYNION IV

Art by OTTO SCHMIDT

Cover by GUILLEM MARCH

Variant cover by NATHAN SZERDY

1:25 variant cover by STEVE BEACH

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 11 of 12 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/22/22

Humanity's final battles against King Nightwing and his vampire armies have seemingly failed on all three fronts. Who lives? Who dies? As all hope is extinguished, will the surviving heroes be able to stop the extinction of the human race?

DC VS. VAMPIRES: ALL-OUT WAR #5

Written by MATTHEW ROSENBERG and ALEX PAKNADEL

Art by PASQUALE QUALANO

Backup written by MATTHEW MANNING

Backup art by ACKY BRIGHT

Cover by ALAN QUAH

Variant cover by LEIRIX

1:25 variant cover by JAMES STOKOE

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 5 of 6 | Black and White | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/15/22

Betrayed and out of options, the pitiful remnants of the team head to a bleak and desolate Central City for one last Hail Mary as Baron Cinder's terrifying lieutenants close in. Will a Marvel Family showdown at the end of the world snuff out humanity's last hope, or will the team's final desperate gamble pay off?

DC: MECH #5

Written by KENNY PORTER

Art and cover by BALDEMAR RIVAS

Variant cover by DAN MORA

1:25 variant cover by RICARDO LÓPEZ ORTIZ

1:50 variant cover by DAN MORA

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 5 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/22/22

A SQUADRON DIVIDED! The Justice Squadron is in pieces. The Green Lanterns and Flash have flown off to space with their mechs to face Darkseid's forces head-on, still unwilling to trust Superman or accept his help. Batman will need to convince Wonder Woman that Superman is ready to rejoin their team, and time is running out. Darkseid's forces are at their full power, and Lex Luthor is getting ready to unleash his ultimate weapon on the world...enter the biomechanical nightmare that is...B1-ZAR-0!!!

DEATHSTROKE INC. #15

Written by ED BRISSON

Art by DEXTER SOY

Cover by MIKEL JANÍN

Variant cover by FELIPE MASSAFERA

1:25 variant cover by KENDRICK KUNKKA LIM

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/22/22

The brutal conclusion to Year One is here...Deathstroke may have completed his first contract, but he's still got a score to settle with the man who destroyed Slade Wilson's life. If you thought you knew Slade Wilson, you're about to learn how little you know about the origin of Deathstroke!

DETECTIVE COMICS #1066

Written by RAM V

Art by IVAN REIS

Cover by EVAN CAGLE

Backup written by SIMON SPURRIER

Backup art by HAYDEN SHERMAN

Variant cover by J.H. WILLIAMS III

1:25 variant cover by COLLEEN DORAN

1:50 ink variant cover by J.H. WILLIAMS III

'90s Cover Month variant cover by KYLE HOTZ

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/22/22

As the Azmer demon takes hold of the Harvey Dent side of Two-Face, it's up to the bad side to save them both before it's too late…that is, if Harvey will give up the identity of Batman to help them. Meanwhile, the young Orgham heir Arzen meets Bruce Wayne for the first time, and Bruce see potential in the boy.

FABLES #157

Written by BILL WILLINGHAM

Art by MARK BUCKINGHAM and STEVE LEIALOHA

Cover by QISTINA KHALIDAH

Variant cover by MARK BUCKINGHAM

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 7 of 12 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/15/22

Bigby and Snow have raised their children to be outstanding heroes, but just as they're ready to congratulate each other on their parenting skills, Snow reveals a secret to Bigby that will rattle his world!

GCPD: THE BLUE WALL #2

Written by JOHN RIDLEY

Art by STEFANO RAFFAELE

Cover by REIKO MURAKAMI

Variant cover by SEBASTIAN FIUMARA

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 2 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/15/22

GCPD Commissioner Renee Montoya makes an unpleasant discovery about one of her newest recruits that spirals out further and further, making upholding the law in a city like Gotham even harder than it usually is. Meanwhile Officer Wells tries to give stability and security to his parolees…but things seem destined not to work out for the heavily burdened parole officer.

GOTHAM CITY: YEAR ONE #2

Written by TOM KING

Art and cover by PHIL HESTER and ERIC GAPSTUR

Variant cover by CULLY HAMNER

1:25 variant cover by NATALI SANDERS

$4.99 US | 40 pages | 2 of 6

(all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 11/1/22

The bloody, bare-knuckled crime series continues! A bruised and battered Slam Bradley find himself embroiled in a shocking case as the infant heiress to the Wayne fortune has been kidnapped! But as with all things in Gotham City, nothing is what it seems…Can he solve the case in time to save a young life and secure the Wayne legacy or will the secrets of Gotham bury them all?

GOTHAM CITY: YEAR ONE #3

Written by TOM KING

Art and cover by PHIL HESTER and ERIC GAPSTUR

Variant cover by GREG SMALLWOOD

1:25 variant cover by FRANCESCO FRANCAVILLA

$4.99 US | 40 pages | 3 of 6

(all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 12/6/22

Slam Bradley has been one step behind the kidnappers the entire time…can he turn the tables in time to save the infant heiress to the Wayne fortune? Is this hardened private investigator prepared to deal with a dark, deadly twist that will define Gotham City for generations to come?

HARLEY QUINN #24

Written by STEPHANIE PHILLIPS

Art and cover by MATTEO LOLLI

Variant cover by LEE BERMEJO

1:25 variant cover by LEIRIX

1:50 variant cover by LUDO LULLABI

'90s Cover Month variant cover by JONBOY MEYERS

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/22/22

Like the old Russian proverb says, if you wanna catch a killer, kidnap a different killer and force them to walk you through their process until you eventually find the person who murdered you in cold blood on your newly renovated Gotham ferry...point is, I'm makin' Victor Zsasz help with my murder mystery and this Sherlock and reluctant Watson are about to blow the doors wide open on some universe-alterin' shenanigans. Plus, Bud and Lou get belly rubs, I lose my deposit on a fog machine I rented, and my killer is revealed!

HARLEY QUINN: THE ANIMATED SERIES: LEGION OF BATS! #2

Written by TEE FRANKLIN

Art by SHAE BEAGLE

Cover by YOSHI YOSHITANI

Variant cover by DAN HIPP

1:25 variant cover by JON SOMMARIVA

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 2 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/15/22

While out shopping for new outfits at the New Gotham Mall, Harley and Ivy stumble across a possible recruit…but are they recruiting for good or for bad? And what loser(s) would dare to show up and ruin their shopping extravaganza? A very pissed-off Clock King and a butthurt Riddler. Meanwhile, Nightwing and Batgirl follow up on a lead that sends Harley reeling…as many villains' plans come to light. Everyone is out to tear our girls apart!

I AM BATMAN #15

Written by JOHN RIDLEY

Art by KARL MOSTERT

Cover by CHRISTIAN DUCE

Variant cover by JEFF SPOKES

1:25 variant cover by CANAAN WHITE

'90s Cover Month variant cover by KHARY RANDOLPH

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/8/22

A Dark Crisis tie-in issue! When Jon Kent first asked Jace Fox to join the new Justice League, the answer was a firm no. But as Deathstroke and the Legion of Doom hunt the heroes of the DCU Jace learns the hard way that there are some fights from which Batman cannot run, and the only thing he has to fear…is fear itself!

LOONEY TUNES #269

Written by DEREK FRIDOLFS

Pencils by ROBERT POPE

Inks by SCOTT McRAE

Cover by DEREK FRIDOLFS

$2.99 US | 32 pages

ON SALE 11/15/22

It's time to award the recipient of the Noble Prize, and only the brightest and smartest are in attendance. But when Bugs misplaces the name of the award's recipient, he announces that it's up to the nominees to decide the winner amongst themselves. Who will rise to the top to become the smartest and brightest of them all?

MAD MAGAZINE #29

Written by THE USUAL GANG OF IDIOTS

Cover by A SOMEWHAT MORE ARTISTIC IDIOT

$5.99 US | 56 pages

ON SALE 12/6/22

America's longest-running satire magazine continues to skewer everything pop culture! The first issue of 2023 features a wide variety of classic MAD movie and TV parodies. Plus, vintage MAD favorites like "Spy vs. Spy", A MAD Look at..." by Sergio Aragonés, "The Lighter Side of…" by Dave Berg, and much more from the Usual Gang of Idiots. MAD #29 will surely cure what ails you with a shot of humor in the jugular vein.

MONKEY PRINCE #8

Written by GENE LUEN YANG 楊謹倫

Art and cover by BERNARD CHANG 張伯納

Variant cover by SAMI BASRI

1:25 variant cover by DEREK KIRK KIM

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On sale 11/1/22

ON SALE 11/1/22

Sea dragons, the Trench, Atlanteans, and Blank Manta's army all clash…with Monkey Prince and Shifu Pigsy at the center of it all! Tsk tsk tsk pesky Jingu bang staff, why must you disobey your master Monkey Prince and create such a dangerous typhoon at Amnesty Bay?

MONKEY PRINCE #9

Written by GENE LUEN YANG 楊謹倫

Art and cover by BERNARD CHANG 張伯納

Variant INHYUK LEE 이인혁

1:25 variant cover by DEREK KIRK KIM

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 12/6/22

Welcome to Metropolis, where crime is at an all-time low thanks to it being under the watchful eye of Superman—a.k.a. the perfect place for two henchpeople scientists a.k.a. Monkey Prince's parents to find their next henchpeople gig at, right? Nope! They're actually there to visitGrandpa…a.k.a. Ultra-Humanite?

MULTIVERSITY: TEEN JUSTICE #6

Written by DANNY LORE and IVAN COHEN

Art by MARCO FAILLA

Cover by ROBBI RODRIGUEZ

Variant cover by STEPHANIE HANS

Variant cover by ELEONORA CARLINI

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 6 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/1/22

The epic miniseries reaches its unforgettable conclusion as a new hero makes their unexpected debut! The heroes of Teen Justice are still reeling from the loss they suffered last issue, but there's no time to mourn. Sinestra and the other members of the Core have a plan to use all humanity as fuel for their monstrous schemes, and only Kid Quick and the surviving members of their team stand in the way. In the end, everything may depend on the super-heroic debut of…well, that would be telling.

NIGHTWING #98

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Art by DANIELE DI NICUOLO

Cover by BRUNO REDONDO

Variant cover by JAMAL CAMPBELL

1:25 variant cover by DAN HIPP

'90s Cover Month variant cover by BRIAN STELFREEZE

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/15/22

Nightwing meets Nite-Mite! (And Bitewing and Oracle and Daniele Di Nicuolo!) That's right, that meddling Nite-Mite booped himself from the fifth dimension, and after reading Seven Secrets, he hitchhiked his way over with Di Nicuolo into our Nightwing series! Trust us, you're not going to want to miss this one.