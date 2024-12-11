Xbox teases "something little is coming," pushing community manager to immediately shut down handheld and "Xbox 720" speculation

No, Microsoft isn't making an "Xbox 720" despite what you might be seeing on social media.

The Xbox UK Twitter account took a match and lit the internet on fire this week when it cryptically tweeted, "Something little is coming..." with a video of a green meteor rocketing through the atmosphere. The post has a hashtag that reads, "ScoreMoreWithXbox."

Ignoring several flags that suggested this wasn't Xbox teasing new hardware, like the fact that it wasn't shared anywhere besides the Xbox UK Twitter account, fans were quick to speculate that it was teasing an Xbox handheld, a mini OG Xbox, and, I'm hoping this was a joke, an Xbox 720.

Thankfully, Xbox senior social media manager Josh Stein almost immediately put us our of our misery with a tweet that debunks the above theories. "Y'all please.. click on the hashtag and take a scroll before guessing it's the Xbox 720," Stein said.

y'all please.. click on the hashtag and take a scroll before guessing it's the Xbox 720 https://t.co/Wdr0B2nZR5December 9, 2024

So, what was Xbox really teasing with that tweet? Well, I think even Xbox itself would happily admit that it was something much less exciting than an Xbox 720. If you take Stein's advice and do a quick scroll-through of the ScoreMoreWithXbox hashtag, you'll see it's actually related to an FC 25 giveaway that comes with a controller and a custom jersey. Still cool, just not 'new hardware announcement imminent' cool.

