Woot just dropped a Bowser-sized Nintendo Switch sale featuring some must-play titles

Nintendo can be pretty reluctant to give any of their games significant discounts, no matter if they're new or old. Luckily, sites like Amazon's own Woot are always there to pick up the slack and drop the prices on some big Ninty games, even ones that have barely spent time on the shelves.



Right now, you can grab major Switch releases like Super Mario Wonder for just $44.99 at Woot, which is the lowest price I've spotted for it so far. Even the relatively new Mario and Luigi Brothership has joined in the discount fun and is also just $46.99, a whole 22% off its MSRP of $59.99.

It's not just Super Mario games that are part of these cheap Nintendo Switch game sales as I've spotted plenty of Pokemon savings too. Major entries in the Pokemon series like Pokemon Scarlet have returned to their lowest-ever price, so there's something here for every type of Nintendo fan. There's only 9 days left of these sales, however. If you want to grab some last-minute additions to your original Switch collection, this is the time.

Super Mario Wonder | $59.99 $44.99 at Woot

Save $15 - Super Mario Wonder has been available since late 2023 and yet its discounts, like a lot of Switch games, have been sparse. Fortunately, Amazon's own woot has knocked 25% off the delightful platformer, taking its $59.99 MSRP down to just $44.99 in time for President's Day. Thanks to this deal, the Switch game is back down to its lowest ever price, but there's only a few more days left to grab it and experiences its wonders for yourself. Buy it if: ✅ Side-scrolling Mario is your jam

✅ You love your Super Mario power-ups

✅ You want a fun co-op experience Don't buy it if: ❌ You prefer 3D open-world Super Mario games

❌ You want a bit more of a challenge Price check: Walmart: $49.50 | Best Buy: $59.99



UK: £36.99 at Amazon

Mario & Luigi: Brothership | $59.99 $46.99 at Woot

Save $13 - Brothership just launched at the end of last year but saw its first discount during November when it dropped in price to just $49.99. With President's Day on the horizon, I've spotted the RPG again take the discount plunge, coming in at $46.99. A saving of $13 may not sound like a lot but this is the lowest I've ever seen for the latest addition to the Mario & Luigi series so far. Buy it if: ✅ You love previous Mario & Luigi games

✅ You love turn-based combat

✅ You have the time to play an RPG Don't buy it if: ❌ You prefer 3D open-world Mario games

❌ You don't like the humor of the Mario & Luigi series Price check: Amazon: $52.98 | Best Buy: $59.99 UK: £39.99 at Amazon

Princess Peach Showtime! | $59.99 $44.99 at Woot

Save $15 - Princess Peach Showtime is Peach's first proper outing in the limelight but I've only spotted the game drop in price to just $52.99 in the past. Now, woot has taken 25% off its MSRP of $59.99, taking the Super Mario series game down to its lowest ever price so far. At $44.99 you're saving $15, which can easily be set aside to start that Switch 2 fund if you fancy. Buy it if: ✅ You want an easy adventure for the kids

✅ You love Princess Peach Don't buy it if: ❌ You prefer 3D platforming

❌ You're expecting a challenge Price check: Amazon: $52 | Best Buy: $59.99 UK: £36.99 at Amazon

Pokemon Scarlet | $59.99 $42.99 at Woot

Save $17 - If you somehow missed the last mainline Pokemon games, woot has dropped Scarlet back down to its lowest ever price so far. At just $42.99, you're saving $17 off its MSRP of $59.99 which isn't a lot, but Pokemon games rarely see major discounts like it. Often mainline Pokemon games end up as valuable collectors items, making this even more of a deal to keep an eye on. Buy it if: ✅ You want to play the latest mainline Pokemon game

✅ You love open-world games

✅ You still want to catch 'em all Don't buy it if: ❌ You'd prefer to play Violet instead

❌ You prefer Pokemon side games Price check: Amazon: $52.25 | Best Buy: $59.99 UK: £37.99 at Amazon

Donkey Kong Country Returns HD| $59.99 $44.99 at Woot

Save $15 - Donkey Kong Country Returns HD has barely been out for a month and already woot has dropped its MSRP of $59.99 down to just $44.99 just before President's Day. This is the lowest I've spotted for the brand-new Switch game, and the fact it has a major discount at all is utterly bananas. Buy it if: ✅ You loved the original Donkey Kong Country Returns

✅ You love some side-scrolling platforming

✅ You're ape for Donkey Kong Don't buy it if: ❌ You want to play as Mario

❌ You didn't like the original game Price check: Amazon: $53.99 | Best Buy: $59.99 UK: £39.99 at Amazon

Rune Factory 4 Special Edition | $29.99 $14.99 at Woot

Save $15 - If you already have plenty first-party Nintendo games in your collection, woot has Rune Factory 5 Special Edition down to just $14.99 right now. Currently, that's half the price of its typical $29.99 MSRP and the lowest I've ever spotted for the life-sim fantasy RPG. Currently, even the main Amazon site has the game listed around the $30 mark, making this even more of an ideal cheap pick up. Buy it if: ✅ You love farming sims

✅ You love romance options in games

✅ You want to play the added 'Newlywed Mode' content Don't buy it if: ❌ You'd prefer playing Rune Factory 5

❌ You prefer to stick with Stardew Valley Price check: Amazon: $30.75 | Best Buy: $34.95 UK: £19.95 at Amazon

Should you buy Nintendo Switch games in 2025?

Unless you're vigilantly saving for a Nintendo Switch 2 and don't quite have the budget for anything else, I always recommend picking up some discounted Switch games. Notoriously, Nintendo doesn't like to discount their games all too much, especially where major first-title games are concerned. So price drops of any calibur are worth your attention.



The fact some of Woot's current deals mean these Switch games have dropped to their lowest ever price so far, just sweetens the deal. Even when the brand-new Switch launches, if previous generations are anything to go by, it' alsos unlikely we'll see games like Super Mario Wonder or Pokemon Scarlet get that much cheaper. There is a likely chance we could see some further HD remasters, or 'players choice' type re-releases of the above games down the line, but without any confirmation from Nintendo, it's all up to speculation for now.

Even with the Switch 2 closer than ever, picking up some last-minute Switch games, especially physical releases, is still something I'd wholeheartedly recommend - if you can afford it. There are still unforgettable experiences to have on the current Switch, from Mario & Luigi Brothership to The Legend of Zelda Echoes of Wisdom. Despite being late releases in the Switch's lifespan, they've cemented themselves as some of my favorite games on the handheld, proving the original Switch still has some fight left. Plus, a lot of these games could very well be compatible with the Switch 2.



During the big reveal for the upcoming console held through a Nintendo Direct last month, Ninty stated that "certain Nintendo Switch games may not be supported on or fully compatible with Nintendo Switch 2." While I can't, of course, state that every game part of Woot's deals will work on the new console, there's at least a chance. And that small chance should be enough to help lower that blow that grabbing all these Woot deals will have to your bank account.

If you've already got an expansive Switch game backlog, check out the best Nintendo Switch microSD cards to ensure you have enough space for them all.