November has barely begun and already Black Friday PS5 deals are started to crop up left, right and center. Yet even with the plethora of deals available, the question on everyone’s lips is will the PS5 Pro get a discount this Black Friday? Even though Sony’s latest pixel-pushing beast landed so close to the biggest shopping event of the year, it’s very unlikely we’ll see its MSRP shift this November. Its release date likely has more to do with being an appealing gift idea for the festive season than anything else.

For those without the cash to burn, that’s not the best news. But the hefty $699 / £699 price tag, that’s a whole $200 more than the original model, likely won’t see any major discounts until sometime in 2025. Both the disc and digital versions of the PS5 Slim, didn’t see their first major discount until four months after its November 2023 launch date. Even then, these deals first originated in Europe, where lucky UK fans had access to £70 off.



While you won’t make any savings on the console, that doesn’t mean this November will be lacking in deals for the PS5 Pro. Plenty of the best PS5 games receive juicy discounts each Black Friday, and we’re already seeing that with titles like Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (now $29.99, was $69.99 at Amazon) and Madden NFL 25 reaching new lows. Sony has also boasted that there are over 50+ games that benefit from the enhancements provided by the Pro, and some of those are bound to appear for less on sites like Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart this November.

How to save on the PS5 Pro this Black Friday

(Image credit: Sony)

It's a safe bet the PS5 Pro won't see any discounts this Black Friday, but it could be a totally different story where bundles are concerned. Bundles have existed for pretty much every Sony console generation and are a great way to save on games and accessories.



It only took a year for the original PS5 to have its own game bundle, being packed with a copy of Horizon Forbidden West. This was first released in the UK in 2022 and had the added benefit of a saving of £20. Since then there's been a huge variety of game bundles to choose from, and it was the same case with the PS5 Slim.



The first PS5 also introduced a Marvel's Spider-Man 2 bundle for $499.99. At the time, this meant you getting the Insomniac Spidey sequel for a steal as the console alone launched for that price This was followed up by a similar bundle for the PS5 Slim, which also came with the game. The bundle still exists and is currently as low as $399 at Walmart for the digital edition. Its stock is low, but with a saving of $157.95, it doesn't take your Spidey sense to figure out why.



So far the PS5 Pro has been lacking the same kind of deals. However, In the UK, Currys does have some PS5 Pro accessory bundles. As of writing, you can grab the PS5 Pro with the Arctis 7P+ Wireless 7.1 Gaming Headset Bundle for just £789 at Currys, which saves you £28 off the SteelSeries headset. UK PlayStation fans seem to be having an easier time of it, as there's also a PS5 Pro & Gift Card (£50) Bundle available for £749 at Currys, with a saving of £2. That's barely anything, but with how pricey the console is, any tiny amount helps in the long run.



If Sony continues the trend from previous years, we could likely see PS5 Pro bundles become commonplace across US storefronts too. Until that happens, we recommend keeping an eye on our Black Friday gaming deals hub this November as we'll be regularly adding the best PS5 console and bundle deals as we find them.

Will there be PS5 Pro enhanced game deals this Black Friday?

(Image credit: Future)

In the four years since the original PS5 released (I can’t believe it either) Black Friday has always been a great time to pick up new games for less. Physical titlesfor the PS5 generally get more affordable by the month, however last year we saw titles like Street Fighter 6 get knocked down to $30 at Walmart, and the Dead Space Remake reach new lows of $35.99 at Best Buy.



Even though we’re at the start of November, we’re also already seeing these deals continue for 2024. Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth returned to its lowest ever price, sitting at $29.99 at Amazon. Meanwhile, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora reached the cheapest it's ever been, coming at $47.29 at Amazon too. The closer we get to the main event the more the deals will continue to escalate, and PS5 Pro enhanced titles are likely to follow.



On November 4, Sony provided a full list of every game that benefits from the graphical enhancements of the PS5 Pro. This includes the improvement of ray tracing, PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution tech and enhanced frame rates. We’ve already seen what this can do in games like Spider-Man: Miles Morales, as per our PlayStation 5 Pro review here at GamesRadar+, but that’s just one game of over 50+ titles in total.

(Image credit: Future)

Sony has included a magnitude of games in the list. Everything from Alan Wake 2, Dragon Age: The Veilguard and Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered are promised to benefit from the Pro’s new performance capabilities. Some of the games listed are fairly new releases. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, for example, has only been available since October 25. It’s unlikely games like it will see any dramatic discounts in the Black Friday sales this year being as new as they are.



However, God of War Ragnarök is included, and we’ve already seen its price hit new lows last year, and receive discounts in the past month alone. Final Fantasy VII Rebirth and Dead Island 2 also make appearances, and they were key picks from our Black FridayPS5 game deals from 2023. If that trend is anything to go by, this November is sure to be the time to build up your PS5 Pro enhanced game collection.

Will there be PS5 Pro disc drive deals this Black Friday?

If you’re going to be picking up physical games this Black Friday for your PS5 Pro, you’re going to need to know where to buy the PS5 disc drive. Unlike the original and Slim models, the PS5 Pro is only available in digital form. Instead, Sony expects physical game fanatics to spend a further $79.99 / £99.99 to play physical games on the brand-new console.



The PS5 Pro released on November 7, and as you can probably guess the disc drive isn’t the easiest PS5 accessory to track down right now. As of typing, the add-on isn’t unavailable to purchase on our go-to sites from Best Buy and Amazon. Walmart has a listing for the drive but a questionable $139.95, almost $60 more than its MSRP.



So far the disc drive itself hasn’t been the center of any Black Friday deals. But it’s hard to track down even at full price, so any Black Friday discounts that may arise aren’t gonna be of any help.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

There’s always the PS5 Slim

(Image credit: Future)

We’re all tech nerds here so we totally get if you want the newest and shiniest console right now. I try to put off getting upgrades myself, especially for consoles I already own. But my original PS5 is definitely worse for wear and I’d be lying if I haven’t nearly added a PS5 Pro to my Amazon basket on several occasions.



But if the unavailability of the official disc drive, and lack of Black Friday discounts for the Pro is putting you off, there’s always the PS5 Slim. The disc and digital editions of the Slim version saw some price cuts of their own just before the PS5 Pro entered the picture. The disc edition received an 11% discount, taking the price down to £424.99, whereas the digital only version had 13% off making it just £229. The prices have since returned to normal, and as you can guess from the lack of my inclusion of dollar signs, they were also just for UK gaming fans. Regardless, it could be a good sign for the rest of November. It’s been little over a year since the Slim launched, so there’s been ample time for it to come down in price.

Picking up the Slim model of the PS5 won’t give you the graphic fidelity and performance improvements of the PS5 Pro. However, it does give you a big 2TB storage upgrade, which is the exact same size SSD as the newer console. If that’s not enough space you can always make the most of the current Black Friday PS5 SSD and hard drive deals happening right now as the Slim console is just as easily upgradable as the version before it.

Check out our Black Friday gaming headset deals if you want to get the best audio experience out of your PS5 without breaking the bank. For Xbox fans, keeping an eye on our Black Friday Xbox deals hubs is your best bet to pick up new games, headsets, and controllers to unlock the full potential of your beloved Xbox Series X console.