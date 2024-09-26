Where to buy the PS5 disc drive: all the latest stock on Pro day

Sony has fallen into an all-digital future with its PS5 Pro. That's right, the $700 / £700 console doesn't come with a disc drive attached. That's a considerable drop for those with old PS4 (or indeed, old PS5 games) to play, but the good news is the original disc drive is still compatible with the new console. Now it's just a case of working out where to buy one.

The official PS5 disc drive costs $79.99 / £99.99 but the elusive accessory has actually been a little tricky to get your hands on over the last few months, appearing at one or two retailers at a time and never really staying the course. Thankfully, I've found a couple of stores in the US and UK with PS5 disc drive stock to shift. You'll need to head to Best Buy in the US to secure yours, and Very in the UK - but I wouldn't wait too long to dive in here.

After all, PS5 Pro pre-orders go live today so there's going to be a rush on these accessories over the course of the next few weeks. Considering it's been tricky to know where to buy a PS5 disc drive even before today, things could run out of stock even quicker now. I've been scouring the web for the retailers offering devices this morning, and you'll find all my treasure just below. Of course, if you're securing your PlayStation 30th Anniversary pre-order today you'll also need this gadget - thankfully PS5 Pro bundles come with an extra cover to keep that aesthetic on point.

Where to buy PS5 disc drive in the US

✅ Best Buy | In stock now

The PS5 Disc Drive is in stock at Best Buy for the standard $79.99, though I don't expect this to hold out through the course of today's PS5 Pro party. I'd get in early to make sure you get yours.



✅ GameStop | In stock now

GameStop also has the PS5 Disc Drive on the shelves (and in new condition), with points up for grabs if you're a member.



❌ Amazon | Check stock

The PS5 disc drive isn't in stock at Amazon right now, so if the above retailers run out we'd recommend refreshing in here every so often. It's been spotted fairly recently, so the wait might not be too long.



❌ Walmart | Check stock

Walmart also doesn't have the drive on the shelves right now, running out of stock a while back without anything new coming in.



Where to buy PS5 Disc Drive in the UK

✅ Very | In stock now

Very actually holds onto its stock particularly well, the retailer must have a larger warehouse than we sometimes give it credit for. You'll find the PS5 disc drive live on the shelves right now.



✅ Currys | In stock now

You'll be heading to Currys if you're after a disc drive in the UK. The retailer has the add-on listed for the standard £99.99 RRP with free in-store collection if you're in a hurry.



✅ Argos | In stock now

Argos works based on your post-code, so if stock dries up at larger online retailers today it's an excellent last-ditch attempt. Simply enter your post code to see if your local area has any PS5 disc drives in stock.



✅ ShopTo | In stock now

ShopTo is a less known retailer but it still offers 24hr DPD free delivery and comes in a few pence cheaper than RRP right now.



✅ AO | In stock now

AO does have the PS5 disc drive in stock, at a single penny over the £99.99 RRP. That's not to be argued with if stock does run short at other retailers, though.



❌ Amazon | Check stock

Like in the US, Amazon UK doesn't have any disc drives on the shelves right now. There are plenty of other retailers to be getting on with in the UK, but I'd check back regularly if you're a die-hard Primer.



FAQ

Do you need a PS5 Disc Drive? If you want to play physical games on your PS5 Digital system (including PS5 Pro), then yes you'll need the PS5 Disc Drive. Of course, if you're a serial downloader then feel free to skip the fairly pricey add-on. Of course, if you've bought a full-fat PS5 Slim then you don't need to grab an extra, the disc drive is already installed.

Does PS5 Pro come with a Disc Drive? No, the PS5 Pro doesn't include a disc drive either in the box or attached to the console. Whether you're buying the standard console or a 30th Anniversary model you'll need to pick up an extra.

How much is the PS5 Disc Drive? The PS5 Disc Drive costs $99.99 / £79.99, a fairly high price for a gadget that previously came pre-installed on every console.

