I’m usually skeptical about full-body VR controllers, but this new chair could change that

I love VR gaming, but I’m always slightly embarrassed to admit that despite using headsets fairly regularly, I can still suffer from motion sickness if I play for too long at a time. Funnily enough, I also review gaming chairs, and a brand-new seat designed specifically for VR might be the cure I’ve been waiting for.

Today, Roto VR has announced the VR Explorer, a fully motorized “look and turn” gaming chair designed to be used with the Meta Quest 3. Its clever proprietary technology does exactly what it says on the tin; you clip a small receiver to the top of the head strap on your Quest 3, and the chair will then swivel around based on your movements.

For those like me who can still suffer the motion sickness wobbles when using one of the best VR headsets, this could be a godsend. Tricking your body into actually feeling some motion could be a way to lessen nausea, but it could be great for anyone who spends a lot of time in VR games.

Introducing Roto VR Explorer - YouTube Watch On

Not all VR experiences lend themselves to standing up - think racing games, for example. In fairness, playing while standing can be tiring after a while, so a chair like this will help take a load off.

A couch, or one of the best gaming chairs can be awkward when using a VR headset because their shape can end up getting in the way of all-important arm movements. The Roto VR Explorer has a shorter backrest, meaning your arms will be free to move around, uninhibited by a bulky seat and armrests.

The immersion doesn’t stop there though, because this new throne also has a built-in rumble pack that provides whole-body haptic feedback. If that reminds you of Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed Mirage Haptic Feedback shirt, you’re on the right track.

As you might expect if you’ve shopped around for a gaming chair recently, this seat will set you back some serious cash. Pre-orders are available in the US and UK today for $799 / £799.

Herman Miller better get cracking on some VR swivel tech, because this thing is coming for its market share.

The compatibility problem

(Image credit: Roto VR)

This is the first chair in the Made for Meta partnership program, which might bring us more inventive Meta Quest accessories as time goes on. That does mean the Explorer has been designed with Meta in mind, which could be disappointing for owners of PSVR 2, or any other PC VR headset.

Will these headsets be able to work with the chair as well, or is it exclusively linked to Zuck's hardware? Who knows, but it seems like it's firmly in the Meta camp for launch.

“Meta has transformed how we experience virtual reality in recent years, especially so with the standout Quest 3”, says Elliott Myers, CEO and Founder of Roto.

“With the Roto VR Explorer, we’ve been able to amplify that immersion to a whole new level. VR is more than just visuals - it’s about being able to go and explore places and feel like you’re really there. Roto not only solves the challenges of exploring virtual worlds whilst seated, but it also offers another layer of immersion with haptic feedback.

“Roto with Quest offers gamers the most fantastical adventures from the comfort of their home”, the CEO adds.

We’ll need to get our hands (or butts) on this chair to really test its compatibility with other headsets, but Roto does say the Explorer is fully compatible with over 400+ games and apps available on the Meta Quest store, so that’s quite a boon for anyone who already owns a Meta Quest 3.

A gimmick, or here to stay?

(Image credit: Roto VR)

I’m always pretty skeptical about full-body VR controllers, because I don’t think they’re ever practical as a mainstay piece of tech you can have in your home without uprooting other living room furniture. I’ve had a few of these land in my inbox in the last 12 months, and while they’re incredibly inventive, they’re usually great bulking body braces that just aren’t viable for the average gamer.

The same goes for Disney’s Holotile Infinite Floor - it’s incredibly clever technology, but not something that people will be able to roll out and use whenever they feel a VR urge coming on.

I Tried a Disney Secret Project! - YouTube Watch On

Similarly, Virtuix has an incredible Omni Arena that holds you in place as you fully commit to VR gameplay, but that isn’t something that will ever really be viable for use at home.

I feel differently about this chair though, because while it has a fairly outlandish design that would give the best pink gaming chairs a run for their money, it is an unassuming bit of furniture that you could get away with having around the house. Depending on how heavy it is, and how much of a faff it is to roll out and set up when you want to use it, it could go either way for me.

I also like that this is a refined iteration of something Roto tried to make successful a whole seven years ago - which I realized from a quick look at the brand’s YouTube channel.

Roto VR Chair showcase - YouTube Watch On

Still, your average VR gamer could get some use out of this new model since it has some versatility as a chair on its own. For VR veterans who want to invest in a full-time setup, this could be like one of the best racing wheels for PC that are constantly attached to a desk or play space.

I’m optimistic about this chair, and I think it has legs beyond a gimmick. I hope I get the chance to test it out.

