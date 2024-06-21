This Corsair OLED monitor deal is great, but there’s an even cheaper dupe for over $200 less

I love seeing gaming monitors like the Corsair Xeneon 27QHD240 drop to record lows, and a cheeky 20% discount has knocked it back to Black Friday levels. If you’re looking for a QHD display with an OLED punch, you won’t be remotely disappointed by what this 240Hz speedster has to offer. That said, there’s another screen out there that adds the same LG panel to a much cheaper package, and it might be worth checking out first before you splash out on a branded model.

Okay, here’s the situation – the Corsair Xeneon 27QHD240 is currently down to $799 at Amazon thanks to a $200 discount. At full price, the best gaming monitor contender will set you back $999, and most deals usually stick to a figure above $800. Put it this way, the only other time I’ve seen this display for under $800 was Black Friday 2023, so it’s needless to say it caught my eye during my usual weekly window shop.

Yes, $800 is still a bit pricey for a 27-inch display, but there are a few qualities that justify the higher MSRP in the first place. As I already touched on, we’re talking about a 1440p 240Hz display that’s armed with an LG OLED panel, which provides Corsair’s high-spec screen with incredible contrast, eye-catching colors, and inky black levels. Other perks like a swift 0.03 GtG response rate also mean this model is perfect for shooters and competitive gaming sessions – an impressive feat considering how it doesn’t drop impressive visuals to achieve such feats.

Corsair Xeneon 27QHD240 27-Inch | $999.99 $799.99 at Amazon

Save $200 - Now back down to its Black Friday price, Corsair’s OLED monitor normally only drops to around $800. Its price has yo-yo’d back and forth from the $1,000 mark throughout 2024 so far, but this is the exact price we’ve been waiting for this year. Buy it if: ✅ You're looking for an excellent OLED

✅ You want a 240Hz panel Don't buy it if: ❌ You aren't willing to trade away 4K

❌ You're hoping to pick up something bigger Price check: Best Buy $799.99 | Newegg $799.99

Sounds fantastic, right? Well, hold up, as I want to chat about that cheaper alternative I hinted at too. Amazon also happens to have a tremendous offer live on the KTC G27P6, a 1440p 240Hz display that also uses the same LG OLED panel. You can currently grab it for $509.99 (was $799.99) thanks to both a $120 coupon and an additional 10% discount, which is a fantastic price to pay for something that matches Corsair’s model in terms of specs.

KTC G27P6 27-inch | $799 $509.99 at Amazon with coupon

Save $290 - A wild discount on KTC’s OLED monitor that uses a $120 coupon and an additional 10% voucher to knock it back down to a new record low. Previous offers have reduced the screen to around $649.99, but this latest deal is the first time we’ve seen it this close to $500. Buy it if: ✅You want fantastic contrast

✅You play PC games at 1440p

✅You use more than one system Don't buy it if: ❌You want the best HDR experience

❌You need something bigger Price check: Newegg $719.99 | Aliexpress $768.06

Corsair Xeneon 27QHD240 vs KTC G27P6

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton) (Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

I’ve spent significant time with both the Corsair Xeneon 27QHD240 and the cheaper KTC G27P6, and both provide a phenomenal OLED experience. Before testing the latter screen, I was skeptical about whether a no-name rival could offer up reliable visuals without major caveats, but my doubts were completely unfounded.

That said, there are differences between Corsair’s screen and the KTC “dupe”, and some of them could sway you in either direction. Even before we get down to side-by-side comparisons, the G27P6 goes the extra mile by including some built-in speakers, making it a more appropriate monitor for PS5 than the 27QHD240. It also has an RGB logo around the back, which admittedly looks slightly garish but may appeal more to younger players than its competitor’s black aesthetic.

As for visuals, both monitors look nearly identical when it comes to SDR, with the LG OLED panel doing the same heavy lifting in both scenarios. I wasn’t able to sniff out any speed differences either, with that 240Hz refresh rate holding true for both the Corsair and KTC display. Where things did seem to differ is with HDR, as the G27P6 looked a bit more muted compared to the 27QHD240. This is likely due to Corsair’s firmware achieving higher brightness with High Dynamic Range switched on.

Ultimately, both monitors provide an extremely similar OLED experience, and the price gap may tempt you to go for the KTC G27P6 over Corsair’s model. I know some of you out there will feel more comfortable going with a familiar brand, as it could come with RMA and technical support benefits in the future if the need arises. Nevertheless, both screens pack a tremendous punch in terms of visuals, and you’ll save a bunch of cash no matter which model you go for.

