Prime Day just made me love my favorite 1440p OLED monitor even more

It feels like only yesterday that the Samsung Odyssey OLED G6 was an $800 gaming monitor. Wait, what's that? It actually was $150 more before Prime Day kicked off? Well, at least I'm not losing track of time. Sometimes I feel slightly underwhelmed by Big Deal Days offers, but this 1440p 360Hz discount has absolutely perked me up early into the event.

Right now, you can grab the Samsung Odyssey OLED G6 for just $649.99, with a Prime Day monitor deal knocking it further from $899.99. I've been watching this panel for a few months for dramatic price drops, and while it managed to ditch its $900 MSRP fairly quickly, it has been yo-yoing back and forth between $700 and $800 throughout the summer. It rode into October with the latter tag, which is why I'm delighted to see it break into a new record low.

Considering the 27-inch OLED G6 is new best gaming monitor contender, it's safe to say this new price represents good QHD value. The older Corsair Xeneon 27QHD240 is currently down to $599.99 from $999.99, meaning you're only saving $50 for a 240Hz OLED panel versus Samsung's 2024 360Hz display. Admittedly, this is also symptomatic of the fact QHD OLED displays are getting cheaper, but it still highlights how good a Prime Day offer this actually is.

Samsung Odyssey OLED G6 27-inch | $899.99 $649.99 at Amazon

Save $250 - Big Deal Days has knocked Samsung's 2024 QHD contender down to a new record low, following months of it only reaching the $700. The extra $50 off means you're getting this 360Hz OLED display for near the price of older rivals, making it excellent value for money. Buy it if: ✅ You want a great anti-glare screen

✅ You play games at 1440p

✅ You'd like an OLED panel Don't buy it if: ❌ You prefer 4K gameplay

❌ You don't need 360Hz Price check: Best Buy $649.99 | Walmart $649.99

Should you buy the Samsung Odyssey OLED G6?

(Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

I make it pretty clear in my Samsung Odyssey OLED G6 review that this 27-incher is the 1440p monitor to beat this year. Not only does it set the QHD refresh rate bar higher with 360Hz capabilities, but it balances commendable brightness with exceptional contrast and colors. Throw a fantastic anti-glare coating into the mix, and you're looking at a screen that'll elevate your console or PC setup with distraction free vibrancy.

That said, $650 is still a lot to pay for a relatively small gaming monitor, and while its size helps its 1440p resolution avoid softness, it's hard to not eye up cheaper alternatives. The specific model I think poses a threat to most branded options is the KTC G27P6, as it's armed with the same LG panel as the Corsair Xeneon 27QHD240. The fact it's also down to $549.99 from $699.99 means it's also one of the most affordable OLED screens this Prime Day, but you're of course trading away excellent aesthetics and better HDR.

(Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

I do think the OLED G6 is a superb option for PC players looking for a QHD edge in 2024, but some of you may want to broaden your 4K horizons. For the same price, you can grab the BenQ MOBIUZ EX3210U, and while dropping from $699 to $649 at Amazon isn't as impressive, we're talking about a solid UHD IPS display. With the RTX 5090 and its kin on the horizon and the PS5 Pro looming, now might be the time to think about a resolution upgrade, and splashing out on OLED might not be the right call for everyone.

What I will say is that if I was specifically choosing a 27-inch monitor right now, I'd probably end up buying the Samsung Odyssey OLED G6. I would take time to think about your future gaming plans before diving in, but the big red "limited time deal" badge on Amazon's listing tells me you should act with haste.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Looking for more Amazon offers? Take a peek at Prime Day TV deals and Prime Day tablet deals. Also check out Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals if you're looking for a new handheld.