In a way, I feel bad for the Corsair Xeneon 27QHD240. While the OLED gaming monitor's MSRP has aged like expensive milk, it's out there right now pulling big price cut moves. And, for what it's worth, I'm impressed by its new record low price, but a cheaper alternative with the same 1440p 240Hz LG panel still has it beat.

Okay, here's the sitch - the Corsair Xeneon 27QHD240 is currently down to $599.99 from $999.99 at Amazon. A delicious price cut considering I have it shortlisted as one of the best gaming monitors for 1440p gameplay, and last year's wave of Black Friday monitor deals failed to bring it under $700.

Unfortunately, it's most recent nose dive is still no price match for the KTC G27P6, as it boasts near identical specs and is down to $494.99. That's thanks to both a limited time deal and an on page discount code that knocks a further 10% off its $649.99 price tag. In other words, this budget OLED model just set a record low of its own, and the timing couldn't be any worse for Corsair.

Corsair Xeneon 27QHD240 27-Inch | $999.99 $599.99 at Amazon

Save $400 - A fantastic new record low for a monitor that used to cost $1,000. Before now, you'd be looking at over $700 for this same screen, but it has nove dived into new territory ahead of Black Friday 2024. Buy it if: ✅ You're looking for an excellent OLED

✅ You want a 240Hz panel Don't buy it if: ❌ You aren't willing to trade away 4K

❌ You're hoping to pick up something bigger Price check: Best Buy $999.99 | Newegg $999.99

KTC G27P6 27-inch | $649.99 $494.99 at Amazon with coupon

Save $155 - This 1440p 240Hz screen likes to frequently drop, but this offer finally takes it past the $500 mark. The lowest we've managed to spot previously is around $550, and it's new price makes it one of the best value OLED monitors at Amazon right now. Buy it if: ✅You want fantastic contrast

✅You play PC games at 1440p

✅You use more than one system Don't buy it if: ❌You want the best HDR experience

❌You need something bigger Price check: Newegg $719.99 | Aliexpress $768.06

Corsair Xeneon 27QHD240 vs KTC G27P6 - which should you buy?

Image 1 of 2 KTC G27P6 with Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay on screen (Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton) Corsair Xeneon 27QHD240 with Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay on screen (Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

It's Corsair versus a name you've probably never heard of. And no, KFC haven't started started making monitors all of a sudden. The KTC G27P6 is just one of many gaming monitors at Amazon that boasts fantastic specs at a lower price than brands. I used to be far more suspicious of random screens at the online retailer, and while I still have my reservations in some scenarios. I can confirm this specific 1440p 240Hz OLED screen can almost produce the exact same experience at the Corsair Xeneon 27QHD240.

It's worth hammering home that the similarities between KTC and Corsair's monitors are due to their panel commonality. Both use a 27-inch LG OLED display, meaning they produce very similar contrast and colors. The former's package is admittedly more elegant in terms of aesthetics, featuring black, sleep angles in place of the G27P6's more plasticy grey shell. But, from the front, you're talking the exact same kind of vibe.

Image 1 of 2 Back of Corsair Xeneon 27QHD240 (Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton) Back view of KTC G27P6 (Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

Surprisingly, KTC has manage to include more than just the same panel within its OLED monitor, as it boasts the same 65W power delivery capabilities via a USB-C hub. I've tested both using the Steam Deck OLED and various other gaming handheld contenders, and while you can achieve the same functionality with a Steam Deck dock, it's an incredibly useful extra.

You'll notice I said the KTC G27P6 almost provides the same visuals as the Xeneon 27QHD240. and that's due to its less impressive HDR performance. In truth, the screen still has many other monitors beat with High Dynamic Range switched on, but I found that the display was just slightly lacking compared to Corsair's model. This is likely due to brightness differences caused by different firmware, but worth thinking about if you're fussy about HDR.

Ultimately, deciding between the Corsair Xeneon 27QHD240 and KTC G27P6 comes down to two factors. The first is naturally price, as we're talking about a $105 gap, and I'm not so sure you're getting over $100 worth of better visual performance. What you will get is an HDR edge and a screen that will look slightly nicer from behind. I'll leave it to you to decide whether either of those matter enough to pay more, but while Corsair has my attention with its offer, KTC has me acting like the distracted boyfriend meme.

