I've been testing one of Amazon's cheapest 240Hz monitors, and now it's top of my list for Black Friday

It wouldn't be Black Friday without budget monitors haunting my waking dreams, and this year I've been thinking about lesser-known brands. Specifically, I've been wondering about KOORUI models that often dominate the retailer's seasonal sales with rock bottom prices, and thanks to their 240Hz 1080p model I can confirm the company isn't too cheap to be true.

I was a little skeptical about the brand before diving into testing for my KOORUI GN02 review. We're talking about a company that somehow manages to sell a 1080p 240Hz display for under $150 most of the year, and discounts could knock that specific screen even lower when Black Friday monitor deals roll around. Got an eyebrow raised? I don't blame you, but the company did pass my smell test with no hiccups.

I'm not exactly shocked that the GN02 isn't some sort of scam, and this isn't even the first time I've given an Amazon brand the benefit of the doubt. Last year, I took the KTC G27P6 for a spin and discovered an OLED gaming monitor gem. Not only does it use the same panel as the Corsair Xeneon 27QHD240, but it even manages to pack stereo speakers for a chunk less. Admittedly, the KOORUI model I roadtested this week isn't in the same league as KTC's bargain screen, but the same element of value applies to both.

What to expect when shopping for KOORUI monitors during Black Friday

(Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

As a monitor reviewer, recommending cheap screens during Black Friday can be super tricky. I would love to spend lots of time reviewing super cheap displays, but there are far too many discount brands out there to cover. So, I instead to try tactically check out the panels I think will be of most benefit to you, the reader, and KOORUI's 240Hz model checked that box this year.

From my time spent checking out the KOORUI GN02, I can confirm that the brand's monitor doesn't appear to suffer from any budget-related flaws. Issues that can occur with cheaper displays include light bleed or screen banding, neither of which were present in the 240Hz display. I've also experienced sync issues with displays in the past, but I was able to hit max refresh rates on the panel using HDMI and DisplayPort with an RXT 4090 PC.

(Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

Other unfortunate screen issues that can occur with cheaper models are faults like dead/stuck pixels. Following a series of stress tests during testing, the KOORUI's display still has a full array of pixels in good working order. In my experience this issue will normally occur quite quickly, so the GN02 is in my good books for now.

As for build quality, don't expect premium materials when picking up a KOORUI display like the GN02. Don't get me wrong, the display is put together correctly and without any moulding flaws or unaligned fixtures. But, it is notably lighter feeling than other 1080p models I've tested, which might be down the fact it's stand is mostly mad of plastic.

When it comes to visual quality, KOORUI's screens are pretty true to their specs. The GN02 specifically uses a VA panel that actually boasts decent contrast, colors, and brightness, but there are IPS and even mini LED alternatives that should theoretically yield better results. There's even an OLED display at Amazon right now , but I'd really want to get hands-on with that version to see if the company can handle more complicated panels.

Are cheap Amazon branded monitors worth it?

(Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

When I use the phrase "Amazon brands", I don't mean a monitor that the retailer itself has put together. Instead, I'm referring to the countless array of obscure names that you'll find when browsing for screens, as there are a lot of them. More often than not, these brands will also be shoving very low prices at you while you shop, and working out whether to take a chance on a name you've never heard of isn't always easy.

Ultimately, I'd suggest not jumping on a brand until someone you trust has tried it out first. Naturally, I'd suggest checking back in with me at GamesRadar+ for reviews and insights, as it's my job to deal with the uncertainty of obscure brands. So far, my hands-on experience with KTC and KOORUI monitors has helped me recommend two models alongside a list of strengths and weaknesses, and I'm planning on giving more discount models the green light in the year ahead.

As for whether cheap Amazon-branded monitors are worth it, I'd say they absolutely can be. The issue more lies with working out which options you can actually trust, and there's unfortunately no straight answer to that question. Even big names can end up in hot water due to technical issues or design failings, and the only real way to save yourself from bad purchases is by doing your homework before clicking buy.

