I'd recommend the Samsung Odyssey OLED G6 all day for 1440p gaming, and Black Friday just made it more affordable

If there's an art to making a great 1440p gaming monitor, then the Samsung Odyssey OLED G6 belongs in the Louvre. It won me over with its vivid panel capabilities and speedy 360Hz refresh rate fairly quickly during testing, and while its price was originally something that kept it slightly back, it's now far more approachable thanks to Black Friday.

At Amazon, you can now grab the Samsung Odyssey OLED G6 for $609.99 thanks to an excellent Black Friday gaming monitor deal. I've been tracking discounts on the 1440p 360Hz display for most of the year, and white it managed to drop from its full $899 price tag to $650 during Prime Day, this offer is a bit of a game changer.

I've already price checked the OLED G6 at rival retailers, and the 27-inch panel isn't quite as cheap anywhere else. It's currently listed for $649.99 at Best Buy, which feels a bit meh compared to Amazon's deal. Walmart is trying a little harder with its $625.97 tag, but I'll only be reconsidering that if stock runs out elsewhere.

Should you buy the Samsung Odyssey OLED G6?

Testing the Samsung Odyssey OLED G6 made for a refresh change this year since most 27-inch screens in this price range target 1440p 240Hz. That said, there's more to this QHD monitor than a speedy 360Hz refresh rate, and while you can grab slightly older displays like the KTC G27P6 for less ($509 at Amazon right now), spending the extra $100 comes with pretty vital perks.

For starters, the OLED G6 comes with one hell of an anti-glare coating. I sit right next to a window and Samsung's screen completely gobbled up any reflections fired in its direction. I sometimes dial back brightness in instances where I've got a migraine coming on, and the panel didn't even suffer scaled back to 50%. Of course, taking full advantage of the display's 300 nit capabilities will defend you from glare too, but I genuinely think that's not needed thanks to the coating.

The G6 is also an HDR heavy hitter, pulling off some exceptionally realistic lighting in some of my benchmark romps. Cyberpunk 2077's neon-soaked metropolis really benefits from the wide brightness range here, contributing to the sort of immersion that makes all the difference with premium panels. Naturally, the OLED screen itself pays a big part in providing gorgeous vibrancy with deep blacks, which ultimately gives this monitor an extra edge.

In shooters, the G6 also feels super slick, and while it faces stiff competition from new 480Hz displays like the LG UltraGear 32GS95UE-B and the even faster 540Hz AOC AGON Pro AG246FK, I'm still content with the responsiveness 360Hz provides at 1440p. If you can match its abilities with an appropriate frame rate, Samsung's monitor is going to feel like a nice step up from 240Hz and under, and its 0.03ms GtGt response time makes all the difference.

Visuals aside, the Odyssey OLED G6 is also a looker, armed with an eye catching vortex RGB light ring and space-age getup. It's still subtle enough to blend into most setups, but feels like a premium panel compared to some cheaper options. Plus, it's housing a pretty complicated cooling system to prevent things like burn-in, all while keeping any sense of bulk at bay.

The G6 might not be the cheapest 1440p OLED monitor out there right now, but when you weigh up what it offers, it's well worth taking advantage of its current Black Friday discount.

