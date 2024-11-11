I don't want to alarm you, but there's a bananas early 65-inch LG OLED Black Friday deal in the house

It's not every day that early Black Friday TV discounts double up as jump scares, but Walmart just made me flinch with an LG OLED offer. If you happen to be a Plus subscriber, you'll be able to grab almost $1,400 off a 65-inch B3 today. The retailer is even offering up 50% off its membership to help keep subscription costs to a minimum.

Alright, here's the deal - the 65-inch LG OLED B3 is down to $996.99 all the way from $2,396.99 for Walmart+ subscribers. Keep in mind that latter full price is based on MSRP, so in real terms, it has dropped from a typical $1,300 tag. It's still an absolutely solid saving on one of the best gaming TVs around, but it's worth adding context for that original figure Walmart is rolling with.

I've naturally been hunting around for rival offers, and the best alternative early Black Friday TV deal I could come up with is $1,096.99 at Amazon. The retailer actually says there's only one left in stock, so there's a chance that by the time you read this there won't be any stock left. That signals to me that this model is drying up, and Walmart might be one of the last places to buy one before it properly retires.

Save $1,400 - This 4K 120Hz OLED will normally set you back around $1,300 now that it's last year's model, but a Walmart+ exclusive discount has knocked it under $1,000 ahead of Black Friday. Stock is drying up, so if you don't want to risk it not being around during the sale, picking up now could be wise. Buy it if: ✅ You've just bought a PS5 Pro

✅ You play shooters at 120fps

✅ You want exceptional contrast Don't buy it if: ❌ You'd rather buy the latest model

❌ You need something smaller Price check: Amazon $1,096.99 | Best Buy (out of stock)

Should you buy the LG OLED B3?

At the moment, picking up the LG OLED B3 over its newer OLED B4 sibling is all about price to size ratio. The two models are pretty similar, offering up a 4K 120Hz experience that'll cater to PS5 and Xbox Series X players, and the spec differences are more generational than a complete overhaul.

At this exact moment of time, anyone eying up smaller versions of the two TVs should go for the LG OLED B4, as it's only $10 more at Amazon right now. For $996.99, you're getting a 55-inch version of the 2024 screen versus $986.99 for last year's model. Scale things up to 65-inch and it's a completely different ball game, with a $200 gap separating the B3 and B4.

That's not to say $1,296.99 is a bad price for the 65-inch OLED B4, especially if you're looking for the latest version of LG's mid-range panel. You'll benefit from improved brightness, four HDMI 2.1 ports instead of two, and better HDR performance. Again, these are generational improvements, and if you're looking for a better class of screen with fancy extras like MLA tech, you'll want to eye up the LG OLED G4 instead.

Of the back of our PS5 Pro review, it feels like the $996.99 LG OLED B3 is going to appeal to many console players looking to embrace extra clarity. As my hardware chum Tabitha Baker noted during testing, the console will look better on larger screens than make it easier to play spot the difference compared to the OG, and its 4K 120Hz panel makes it a natural best TV for PS5 and Xbox Series X contender.

No matter how good this year's offers are this year, I don't think you'll see many OLED displays at this size dip under $1,000. There will be plenty of offers, sure, and Black Friday 75-inch TV deals will be a thing for player seeking even bigger visuals. But, I'd consider picking up the 65-inch OLED B3 ahead of time just in case stock isn't around in a few weeks time, especially since we'll likely be greeted to the same discount anyway.

